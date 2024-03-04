Bahamas athlete improves her own mark to 7.65 at World Indoor Championships on Sunday

Devynne Charlton took the women’s world record for 60m hurdles back to the Bahamas when striking gold at the World Indoor Championships on Sunday (March 3).

Charlton set a world indoor record of 7.67 at the Millrose Games last month, only to see American Tia Jones equal the mark at the US Championships in Albuquerque.

But with Jones absent from Glasgow this weekend, Charlton stormed to victory in 7.65. The world record aside, it was her first world title.

Behind, the defending champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France finished runner-up this time in 7.74. In third, Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland clocked 7.79 as Ireland’s Sarah Lavin was fifth in 7.91 and Britain’s Cindy Sember seventh in 7.92.

“This mean a whole lot because I have set myself goals,” said Charlton. “I have not changed my technique much – just a few tweaks – but I have been working hard off the track making sure my mental health is good and working with a sports psychologist. Just taking care of myself. Indoors really plays well to my skillset too.”

Sember said: “There was more in the tank so I was a little frustrated that I didn’t run the time I can but I am grateful to make the final and it bodes well for the outdoor season.

“Indoors was good preparation for outdoors. It would have been nice to win a medal but that didn’t happen, but the focus turns to outdoors now.”

