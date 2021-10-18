As the dust settles from the Tokyo Olympics, the national governing body has named 67 athletes who will receive Lottery funding in the next 12 months – and it includes some notable omissions

With less money to play with than in the past, there were always likely to be a number of disgruntled athletes left out of the British Athletics Olympic World Class Programme for 2021-22.

The governing body had the difficult task of trimming a short list of 124 candidates down to just 67 who would benefit from Lottery funding during the coming year. They include obvious names like Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Laura Muir but also a number of newcomers to the top level ‘podium’ funding such as Keely Hodgkinson.

As with selection for major championships, human instinct and judgement has gradually been replaced in recent years by a reliance on athletes fulfilling certain performance-related criteria. Still, a number of controversial decisions have been made with a handful of surprising omissions.

Altogether there are 17 athletes on Olympic podium funding, with 26 on podium potential, plus 16 relay runners. In addition a new group has been created called ‘confirmation level’ where eight up-and-coming athletes have been tentatively brought into the World Class Performance Programme.

So who are the winners and losers from the latest round of British Athletics Olympic World Class Programme decisions?

Winners

» Middle-distance runners who reached Olympic finals such as Alex Bell, Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr and Jemma Reekie make the step up to Olympic podium funding. In the case of Hodgkinson and Kerr they won Olympic medals in Tokyo and will hope to progress to gold at the World Championships next year in Eugene and 2024 Olympics in Paris. Remarkably, Hodgkinson jumps from the Futures programme straight to Olympic podium level.

» Andrew Pozzi – the sprint hurdler won European indoor silver in March and placed seventh in the Olympic final in August. With his high standards, he wanted more, but he has done enough to warrant top level funding.

» Jazmin Sawyers – eighth in the Olympic final, British champion indoors and out, together with a PB of 6.90m, she has enjoyed a busy and successful season and will now enjoy podium funding.

Sawyers is joined by fellow long jumpers Abigail Irozuru and Lorraine Ugen too.

» Olympic finalists Lizzie Bird, Jake Heyward and Marc Scott are rewarded by being placed on the podium potential funding group.

» Lynsey Sharp has recently become a mother but UKA have faith she will be back racing at a high level in future as she is on podium funding.

» High jumper Emily Borthwick and shot putter Scott Lincoln join the programme after PBs in 2021. “Buzzing to be a part of the WCP and become a funded athlete!” said Lincoln. “Hard work and dedication always gets you there! Excited to where this will lead! The only way is up!”

» Niamh Emerson, Laura Weightman and Melissa Courtney-Bryant are among those maintained on funding despite an injury-hit year.

Losers

» Andrew Butchart – 11th in the Olympic 5000m final and with a 3000m PB of 7:35.18, but has no Lottery funding going into next year. UKA insist it has nothing to do with his controversial Covid-related podcast comments during the summer.

» CJ Ujah – after failing an anti-doping test and being suspended from the sport he has not surprisingly been dropped from funding.

» Tom Bosworth – following his sixth place in the Olympic 20km in 2016, he was 25th this year in Tokyo after an injury-hit build up.

The race walker said: “I’m so disappointed to be removed for the program after a season hampered by injury. The loss of financial and medical support will be huge. I want to thank those who’ve helped and supported me since 2015! We’re so lucky to have the WCP, so congratulations to all selected!”

» There is no funding for male 400m runners whatsoever but UKA say they will continue to support athletes in this event via “development opportunities such as relay camps which will run in parallel to the World Class Programme”.

» Mo Farah – after failing to make Tokyo and then suffering a stress fracture, the multiple global champion will receive no Lottery funding going into 2022.

Surprises

» Jodie Williams – after reaching the Olympic 400m final with a breakthrough performance over one lap, she is merely on podium potential funding.

» Eilish McColgan has broken Paula Radcliffe’s British records this year at 5000m and 10 miles but is ‘only’ on podium potential level.

» Jess Judd – despite making the Olympic team at 5000m and 10,000m she is left off funding completely and said: “Love this time of year, where you find out through a press release you haven’t got potential for another Olympic cycle just another reminder that funding doesn’t define you!”

On the decisions, performance director Sara Symington said: “The selection process is robust and lengthy, and we use a lot of data which is complemented by the knowledge of our event leads to inform the decision-making process.

“We have given careful consideration to those athletes who meet the selection criteria and performance matrix which align to the future ambitions of the World Class Programme.”

The complete list of funded athletes for 2021-22 is as follows…

Olympic Podium (17)

Dina Asher-Smith

Alex Bell

Holly Bradshaw

Adam Gemili

Callum Hawkins

Keely Hodgkinson

Abigail Irozuru

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Josh Kerr

Nick Miller

Laura Muir

Andrew Pozzi

Jemma Reekie

Jazmin Sawyers

Lynsey Sharp

Lorraine Ugen

Jake Wightman

Olympic Podium Potential (26)

Elizabeth Bird

Emily Borthwick

Taylor Campbell

Harry Coppell

Melissa Courtney-Bryant

Oliver Dustin

Niamh Emerson

Tom Gale

Elliot Giles

Jake Heyward

Jessie Knight

Morgan Lake

Scott Lincoln

Eilish McColgan

Sophie McKinna

Naomi Metzger (née Ogbeta)

Lawrence Okoye

Aimee Pratt

Charlotte Purdue

Daniel Rowden

Marc Scott

Cindy Sember

Jessica Turner

Jamie Webb

Laura Weightman

Callum Wilkinson

Olympic Relays (16)

Kristal Awuah

Zoey Clark

Emily Diamond

Beth Dobbin

Zharnel Hughes

Richard Kilty

Imani-Lara Lansiquot

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

Daryll Neita

Ashleigh Nelson

Laviai Nielsen

Asha Philip

Ama Pipi

Reece Prescod

Jodie Williams

Nicole Yeargin

* note, relays funding is not inferior money-wise compared to other areas

Olympic Confirmation Level (8)

Jeremiah Azu

Ellie Baker

Molly Caudery

Piers Copeland

Jona Efoloko

Jessica Mayho

Holly Mills

Thomas Randolph

