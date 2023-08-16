The streaming platform is turning its attention to the world of sprinting and will publish six episodes next year

Track and field will follow F1, golf and tennis in getting a series commissioned by Netflix.

In a report by Deadline, Box To Box Films – the same production company behind Drive to Survive, Full Swing and Breaking Point – have followed sprinters from the US, UK, Jamaica, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Italy, to name a few.

The article cites the involvement of double world 200m champion Noah Lyles and also mentions Christian Coleman and Marie-Josée Ta Lou.

Cameras will be present at the World Championships in Budapest [August 19-27], as they have been at events across the summer, including the London Diamond League which followed Lyles before, during and after the meet.

The idea is to release six episodes next year but a specific date hasn’t been mentioned. Given Drive to Survive is published a few weeks before the start of the F1 season, perhaps expect the track and field series to come out before the 2024 Diamond League or Paris Olympics.

The series is only likely to focus on sprinters but if successful, there is no reason why other events could not be included in the future.

It will be executively produced by Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith.

