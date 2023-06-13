Autopsy reveals heartbreaking details of how US sprinter passed away last month at her home in Florida

Olympic and world champion sprinter Tori Bowie died in her home during childbirth, according to the autopsy.

The 32-year-old was found dead at her home in Florida, in May after the local sheriff’s department attended “a well-being check of a woman … who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

The autopsy report was obtained by USA Today, who reported: “Possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia, when a person develops seizures following a sudden spike in high blood pressure during pregnancy.”

The news of her death in early May sent shockwaves through the sport, but the cause of death was not known until now.

According to the report from Orange County Medical Examiner Office, she was eight months pregnant and in the process of giving birth when she died.

Bowie won 4x100m gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze at those Games before going on to claim the world 100m and 4x100m titles in London the following year.

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE