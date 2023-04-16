Ethiopian runner narrowly escaped losing her leg as a child during a storm but arrives in London this week with a best time of 2:17:36

Few elite athletes on the TCS London Marathon start line on Sunday (April 23) have a back story as dramatic as Tedu Teshome.

The 21-year-old almost lost her leg after sustaining injuries during a freak storm when she was seven years old. Doctors suggested amputation but her mother insisted on treating her with traditional medicines instead.

Her mother’s instincts turned out to be right as Teshome has turned into one of her nation’s best endurance runners. At the Valencia Marathon in December she clocked 2:17:36 to finish fourth – a time that places her 14th on the world all-time rankings – and she will be one of the leading contenders for a podium place in London this weekend.

Reporting for Sports Network Africa, athletics writer Stephen Granger says Teshome was sleeping in the Sidama region of Ethiopia 14 years ago when a heavy storm suddenly caused the thatched roof of her home to disintegrate.

Granger writes: “Suddenly she felt herself being swept away by a swirling torrent which now surged through their hut. Helpless and traumatised, she was barely conscious as the rushing waters tossed and tumbled her into the adjacent forest.”

Teshome’s clothing was luckily snared by a branch, which prevented her from being swept away further. But she was left with bad injuries.

“Doctors advised amputation of her leg to save her life,” writes Granger. “But her mother refused, leaning on traditional medicines to heal her young daughter.”

Teshome went on to run 2:23:53 on her marathon debut in 2021 before improving by more than six minutes in Valencia. At half-marathon, meanwhile, she ran 66:13 to win in Copenhagen last year.

“I am confident of making the team for the Paris Olympics, either for the 10 000m or the marathon,” she told Sports Network Africa, “but the fight is now on to qualify for the Ethiopian team for the marathon at the World Championships.”

