American sprint sensation gets one-month ban after failing test at the US Olympic trials

Sha’Carri Richardson will miss the women’s 100m at the Tokyo Olympics after receiving a one-month ban for testing positive for marijuana at the recent US Olympic Team Trials in Eugene.

The 21-year-old has been one of the most talked about athletes in 2021 after having run the sixth fastest time in history this year, but her suspension means that her US trials victory has been struck from the books.

However Richardson could still be selected for Tokyo as part of the 4x100m relay squad. Under USA Track & Field rules, it can select a squad of six for the event – the top four finishers in the 100m trials together with two discretionary picks.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human, I just happen to run a little faster,” Richardson told NBC’s Today show.

Her positive test came at a trials event where she finished well clear of her rivals in 10.86.

The event came just a week after the death of her biological mother – the news of which she discovered when a journalist told her – and Richardson explained she had used cannabis as a way of coping.

“I apologise for the fact that I didn’t even know how to control my emotions or deal with that during that time,” she said.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) says Richardson has accepted the suspension for what it describes as “a substance of abuse” rather than performance enhancement.

“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels,” said Usada chief executive Travis Tygart. “Hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her.”

Her one-month ban started on June 28 so in addition to the relay in Tokyo she will be able to compete in late-season meetings.

Her eligibility for Tokyo will be a decision for US Track and Field and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

On racing in Tokyo, Richardson said: “I greatly apologise if I let you guys down – and I did. This will be the last time the US comes home without a gold in the 100m.

“I’m 21, I’m very young, I have plenty of Games left in me to compete in and plenty of talent that backs me up because everything I do comes naturally to me, no steroids or anything.

“This incident was about marijuana so after my sanction is up I’ll be back. Next time I step on the track I’ll be ready for whatever anti-doping agencies come and (they’ll) get whatever they need because this will never happen again.”

USATF said: “Sha’Carri Richardson’s situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved. Athlete health and well-being continue to be one of USATF’s most critical priorities and we will work with Sha’Carri to ensure she has ample resources to overcome any mental health challenges now and in the future.”

