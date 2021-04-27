Three races with 3000 runners each will be staged by London Marathon Events on the famous Surrey racecourse on May 15 to assist with the roadmap out of lockdown

London Marathon Events is staging a Reunion 5km at Kempton Park on Saturday May 15 to help with the government’s events research programme.

There will be three races in total with 3000 runners and 3000 spectators in each and it is designed in conjunction with the Department for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport to help with scientific data on how mass participation events can safely resume as part of the roadmap out of lockdown in England from June 21.

Entry costs £15 – with registered spectators free of charge – and to apply, CLICK HERE

Everyone attending – from participants to spectators and staff – will be required to provide a negative Covid-19 Lateral Flow Test ahead of the event in order to gain entry. Attendees will also be asked to undertake a PCR test before and after the event in order to help the programme’s research.

Hugh Brasher, event director of London Marathon Events, said: “We are very grateful to DCMS, Public Health England, Surrey County Council and Spelthorne Borough Council for their assistance and to Kempton Park for making the venue available on May 15.

“The government’s Event Research Programme is a very significant step towards the safe return of events for participant and spectators and London Marathon Events, along with our fellow mass participation event organisers, is doing everything we can to assist the government with this project.”

Each of the three 5km races will be configured slightly differently to capture the most data. Anyone who testing positive before the event will not be able to attend and, in the case of participants, their entry fee will be refunded.

