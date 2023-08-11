Teenager clocks a stunning 2:02:30 in Trinidad & Tobago, the fastest 800m time by a British U17 female athlete since 1977

Phoebe Gill’s incredible 2023 season continued as she claimed a Commonwealth Youth Games gold medal in the 800m.

The 16-year-old, on her international debut representing England, clocked a stunning 2:02.30 to take the title in the Caribbean.

It’s the quickest time by any British U17 female for 46 years, when Jo White – who holds the U17 national record – recorded 2:02.00.

Gill also leapfrogged Jess Warner-Judd on the U17 800m list.

It’s the first time Gill has dipped below the 2:03 mark.

“It was such an amazing race,” she told England Athletics. “I was a bit worried at first because it was so hot and being from England we’re not really used to that weather. I was against such a phenomenal field of athletes and I think we all pushed each other and I’m really happy with how it came out.”

Last month, Gill ran a scintillating 2:03.12 to win the English Schools Inter Girls title in Birmingham, the third time she had recorded 2:03 in the distance in as many months.

“It’s been a great season so far,” she told AW, in an exclusive chat with her at the Alexander Stadium on July 1.

“After cross country I was left with a bit of a calf injury. I started the 800ms to build some speed up for the 1500m and I’ve been consistent. Running 2:03 was a good time.

“I’ve always been a swimmer and that’s helped with the running. My PE teacher at primary school told me to go to a friendly cross country meet and I found out I was pretty good. I started with that and then transitioned to the track. The stamina you get from it is great.”

Gill also took apart Warner-Judd’s 12-year-old U17 1500m record of 4:14.21 at last month’s BMC Watford Gold Standard meet (July 12).

The 16-year-old clocked 4:11.96, more than two seconds quicker than the previous mark.

Safe to say, Gill has taken her running to another level this season.

