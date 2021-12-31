Tokyo gold medallists Hannah Cockroft, Kadeena Cox and Aled Davies are among those rewarded along with former AW cover stars James McIlroy, Alex Yee and Jonny Brownlee

Paralympic medallists from the Tokyo Games are among the British athletes to receive New Year honours.

Wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and Kadeena Cox plus thrower Aled Davies have been awarded OBEs following their successes in Japan last summer.

For Cockroft she now has seven Paralympic titles in total from three-Games after making her debut in London in 2012. Cox took two gold medals in cycling last summer and was fourth in the T38 400m in Tokyo. Davies also won Paralympic gold last summer in the F63 shot put.

Fellow Paralympians to receive an MBE included high jumper Jonathan Broom Edwards, 1500m runner Owen Miller, javelin champion Dan Pembroke and sprinters Andrew Small and Thomas Young.

None of the British track and field athletes at the Olympics were honoured but former AW cover stars who won medals in triathlon – Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee and Jonny Brownlee – were given MBEs.

In grassroots athletics, the Marshall Milton Keynes AC stalwart Mick Bromilow was awarded a BEM for services to athletics in Buckinghamshire.

James McIlroy, the former British 800m international and current race director of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, was also awarded a BEM for services to athletics in Northern Ireland.

Also in Northern Ireland, the six-time Paralympics sprint champion Jason Smyth was honoured with an MBE for services to Paralympic athletics and to the sporting community in Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere, Nigel Wilson was knighted for services to the finance industry and regional development but outside the business world he is a former British masters 800m champion and has been described in the New Year honours as “a veteran middle-distance athletics champion … providing quiet leadership to many younger amateur club-level athletes as they progress in their careers”.

The honours span the globe too and among those honoured overseas are Flora Duffy, the Olympic triathlon champion, for services to sport in Bermuda.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram