Five golds won by “The Flying Finn” in 1924 to form part of new exhibition in French capital

The last time the summer Olympics were staged in Paris, back in 1924, Paavo Nurmi was one of the standout performers. As he created history by winning no fewer than five gold medals in a single Games, he was dubbed as “The Flying Finn”, “The Phantom Finn” or “The Finnish Running Marvel”.

Now, 100 years on from his incredible feats of athleticism, Nurmi’s medals are returning to the French capital for the first time since he was awarded them for winning the 1500m, 5000m, the 3000m team event and two cross-country events in a remarkable four-day spell.

In the 1920s, the Finn was known across the world for his middle and long distance running abilities, filling arenas wherever he went. Paris 1924 established his enduring legend, with his five victories remaining the most athletics gold medals ever won by one athlete at a single Games.

Nurmi’s medals will go on display in the museum of the Monnaie de Paris on the left bank of the Seine and form part of a larger exhibition of Olympic medals. “D’or, d’argent, de bronze. Une histoire de la médaille Olympique”, organised by the museum of the French mint to mark the Olympic Games of Paris 2024, offers a fascinating exploration of the history of the Olympic medal, highlighting its evolution through the editions of the modern Olympic Games.

The exhibition opens to the public from March 27 and will run until September 22.

“World Athletics is delighted that the family of Paavo Nurmi, the Paavo Nurmi Games, the City of Turku and the museum of the Monnaie de Paris have partnered with our own Museum of World Athletics to return one of the most famous sets of Olympic medals to the French capital for the first time since they were won there a century ago,” said World Athletics President Seb Coe.

“During the year of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we are celebrating the outstanding achievements of The Flying Finn Paavo Nurmi who in 1924 won a still unsurpassed haul of five Olympic Athletics gold medals in a single edition of the Games.

“As famous as the Hollywood stars of his day, lauded by US presidents, Nurmi was the first truly global sports star. Nurmi ended his career with nine golds and three Olympic silver medals and 22 ratified world records but his achievements in Paris 1924, including an outrageous 1500m and 5000m double won with only an hour rest between the two finals, marked the zenith of his career.”

Visit the virtual Museum of World Athletics here