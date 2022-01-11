Trinidad and Tobago 400m runner dies in a road accident in Texas at the age of 29

Deon Lendore, who won Olympic 4x400m bronze, world 4x400m silver and was a three-time world indoor bronze medallist, has died.

According to four-time Olympic medallist Ato Boldon, Lendore was killed in a car crash in Texas.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete was just 29 years old and last year competed in his third consecutive Olympic Games, finishing ninth in his 400m semi-final and eighth in the 4x400m final in Tokyo.

Lendore’s greatest career success came in the 4x400m relays where he guided his country to Olympic bronze at London 2012 and perhaps even more impressively to silver at Beijing 2015, where Trinidad and Tobago saw off the challenge of both Jamaica and Great Britain to finish runner-up to the United States.

He also won two individual bronze medals at the World Indoor Championships – at Portland 2016 and Birmingham 2018.

Lendore’s sole major gold medal came at the World Relays in 2019 in Yokohama.

He was not however part of Trinidad and Tobago’s world 4x400m gold medal winning team from London 2017.

Lendore’s personal best for the 400m was 44.36 and he goes down as the third fastest ever Trinidadian over 400m, behind Machel Cedenio and Ian Morris.

It's with sadness to report that Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist, world 4x400m silver medallist, and three-time world indoor bronze medallist – Deon Lendore, has passed away at the age of 29 🇹🇹 The news was confirmed by @TTOlympic this morning. pic.twitter.com/MrVtoKxBj4 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) January 11, 2022

Team Trinidad and Tobago said on Twitter: “Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medallist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on an off the track.

“Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, Community of Arima and all who he would have touched.

“It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement. May Deon rest and sleep in eternal peace.”

