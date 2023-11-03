Kazakhstan athlete who won 2022 world steeplechase gold was found to have biological passport irregularities but her provisional suspension has been lifted

Norah Jeruto, the Kenyan who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan and won the world 3000m steeplechase title in Eugene in 2022, has seen her provisional suspension for breaking anti-doping rules lifted.

Jeruto was suspended in April this year “for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)”. But on Friday (Nov 3) the Athletics Integrity Unit said: “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal has found, by majority decision, that the case against Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan), for Use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP), was not proven. Her provisional suspension has been lifted with immediate effect.”

However, the AIU say they might appeal the decision.

Jeruto’s case was complicated by her having peptic ulcer disease – which caused vomiting and diarrhoea – and also a bout of Covid. The full details of the case can be found here.

The 28-year-old won the world title in Eugene in a championship record of 8:53.02 – the third fastest time in history. She also won the African Championships in the steeplechase in 2016 and the Diamond League title in 2021, both while representing Kenya but then she missed the Tokyo Olympics due to switching nations. She also won the world under-18 title at 2000m steeplechase in 2011.

In Eugene, the runner-up was Werkuha Getachew of Ethiopia with her team-mate Mekides Abebe third as Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain was fourth. Britain’s Aimee Pratt was seventh in the race with a UK record of 9:15.64.

