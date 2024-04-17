Highgate Harriers are expanding the number of 800m events at the Night of the 10,000m PBs meeting on May 18

Following the success of the middle-distance races for young athletes at last year’s Night of the 10,000m PBs at Parliament Hill, the organisers are adding under-13 and under-15 races to the programme to complement the under-17 and under-20 races.

Ben Pochee, the meet director, says: “The inclusion last year of the age group 800m races received such positive feedback from athletes and parents/coaches that we’re expanding it for this year we and have scheduled invitational 800m events for boys and girls across U13, U15, U17 and U20, which means there are eight races in total for some of the fastest youngsters in the country.

“I love the idea our Highgate Harrier event’s scale and atmosphere helping inspire and prepare youngsters for major champs, as well provide qualifying times via our Level 2 permit. Our sport is uniquely passionate, accessible and magnificently delivered by club volunteers and the responsibility rests with us to truly showcase it to the next generation.”

At last year’s event Finlay Hutchinson clocked 1:50.43 to win a close under-20 men’s race while Iris Downes won the under-20 women’s event in 2:05.95.

Pochee was speaking during a week that is set to see an official re-opening event of the track at Parliament Hill following a £2 million upgrade thanks to funding from the City of London Corporation which manages Hampstead Heath as a registered charity.

On Wednesday afternoon (April 17) the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli, is due to be joined by the Highgate Harriers, members of the Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood, and Queen’s Park Committee, plus local community representatives.

The Lord Mayor is set to cut a ribbon as part of the ceremony to allow the Highgate Harriers Quads Kids group to run on to the facility. The Quad Kids event will continue after the ceremony on the newly refurbished track.

For the 800m races on Saturday May 18, no entry fees are required but qualifying standards will be confirmed by April 26. For expressions of interest, email [email protected] and see the below guidelines.

U13 boys sub-2:18 | girls sub-2:24

U15 boys sub-2:01 | girls sub-2:15

U17 men sub-1:56 | women sub-2:12

U20 men sub-1:52 | women sub-2:10

