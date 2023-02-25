Pole vaulter adds one centimetre to his global mark at the All Star Perche event in Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday

With a vault of 6.22m at the All Star Perche meeting in France, Mondo Duplantis set the sixth world record of his career. Aged only 23, the Olympic and world champion flew over the bar at his third attempt and amid wild scenes was congratulated by meet organiser and former world record-holder Renauld Lavillenie.

The Swedish athlete entered the competition at 5.71m and cleared it on his first attempt. He then passed at 5.81m and went over 5.91m on his second attempt. He then cleared 6.01m first time, which was enough to win the contest, so he then moved the bar up to 6.22m.

Mondo Duplantis’ 6.22m world record vault 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BhR5hdJ4Re — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) February 25, 2023

Commonwealth Games champion Kurtis Marschall was runner-up with a PB of 5.91m with Menno Vloon of the Netherlands third, also with 5.91m. Amalie Svabikova of the Czech Republic took the women’s pole vault with 4.66m.

Amazingly Duplantis has achieved 60 clearances over the six-metre barrier.

His first world record came in Torun in February 2020 when he cleared 6.17m to beat Lavillenie’s previous world record of 6.16m that had stood since 2014.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here