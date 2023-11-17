Big event in Birmingham in January features a number of well-known figures from the sport

Mo Farah will join Colin Jackson, Dame Kelly Holmes, David Weir, Jamie Baulch and Richard Whitehead at the National Running Show at the NEC in Birmingham on January 20-21.

Farah won 10 global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six world titles) during his career but retired from elite athletics earlier this year.

He said: “I’m happy to be speaking at the National Running Show in January. I look forward to talking to runners at a show created for runners. Running is a sport that no matter what or where you come form, if you work hard at it you can achieve something.”

Nathalie Davies, managing director at Raccoon Media Group, added: “We are really excited that Sir Mo will be joining in the amazing speaker line-up and cannot wait to showcase some of the biggest talents in the running world at our event. The National Running Show gives runners of all abilities unprecedented access to industry experts, top brand exhibitors and a range of fun, interactive features.”

This will be the sixth edition of the National Running Show and for a limited time the code SIRMO can be used to get 50% off tickets.

