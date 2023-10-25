Disciplinary panel says policemen lied about smelling cannabis while searching Williams’ partner Ricardo dos Santos

Two Metropolitan police officers who carried out a stop and search in west London of sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos were guilty of gross misconduct, a police disciplinary panel has found.

Williams, who won bronze in the 4x100m at the World Championships this summer, together with Portuguese international sprinter Dos Santos were stopped and handcuffed when driving in Maida Vale in July 2020 with their baby in their vehicle.

Williams filmed it and their coach Linford Christie posted it online.

PC Jonathan Clapham and PC Sam Franks were found by a panel to have lied about smelling cannabis while searching Dos Santos whereas three other officers were acquitted of gross misconduct over the same incident.

In addition, the panel found as unproven the claim that the race of the athletes had played a role in their treatment.

Chiew Yin Jones, chair of the panel, said Clapham and Franks had been “untruthful” in their account that they smelled cannabis and then suspected the person responsible was Dos Santos. Jones said it led to the officers being “trapped in a lie” when giving evidence.

Gross misconduct could see the officers dismissed although their fate will be decided at a later date.

