In-form British distance runner withdrew from the Euro Indoors to tackle a track 5000m in California instead

Marc Scott hopes to build on his superb current form by running a big 5000m PB in the United States this weekend. His goal is to break the 13min barrier and given his recent results it looks possible.

A fortnight ago he took 46 seconds off his 10,000m PB to go No.2 on the UK all-time rankings behind Mo Farah with 27:10.41. Also in February he ran 7:36.03 for 3000m to go No.4 on the UK all-time rankings – winning both these races with a strong finish too.

Now he looks capable of challenging the 13-minute barrier at a race at the Sound Running Invite outdoor meeting in California on Saturday evening (or due to start at 4.38am in the UK).

Scott’s best is 13:08.87 but if he runs sub-13min he will go No.2 on the UK all-time rankings behind Mo Farah, whose British record of 12:53.11 was set in Monaco in 2011.

The current No.2 on the UK all-time rankings is Dave Moorcroft, whose 13:00.41 was a world record when he ran it in Oslo in 1982.

Andy Butchart is No.4 on the UK all-time rankings with 13:06.21 but Scott and Ian Hamer are the only other Brits who have run sub-13:10.

Scott was originally selected to run the 3000m at the European Indoors in Poland. But he chose to stay in the United States, where he is based. However he will still have a lot of interest in the European Indoors due to his girlfriend, Holly Archer, being a 1500m contender at the championships.

Scott’s 5000m race aside, the programme includes a women’s 1500m featuring Karissa Schweizer, Elise Cranny, Sinclaire Johnson and Courtney Frerichs.

A red-hot men’s 1500m line-up includes Olympic champion Matt Centrowitz, Britain’s world finalist Josh Kerr and New Zealand legend Nick Willis.

Eilish McColgan is part of a 5000m field that consists of Molly Huddle, Emily Sisson and Kim Conley.

Scott, meanwhile, faces Sean McGorty, Grant Fisher and Oliver Hoare among others.

For start lists and results, click here. The races begin 7.30pm local time with the UK being eight hours ahead.

The races can be seen here…

