London Marathon Event Director Hugh Brasher has chatted with Extinction Rebellion and plans to speak to Just Stop Oil

Efforts are being made by organisers of the TCS London Marathon to stop protestors from disrupting the event which will take place on Sunday (April 23).

The race, regarded as a crown jewel in the British sporting calendar, is held in the same esteem as the FA Cup, Wimbledon and the Grand National.

This year’s event will be the first in four years to return to its traditional April slot due to Covid-19 and marks 204 days since its last instalment.

The 43rd edition of the event will occur just a week after both the Grand National and World Snooker Championships were disrupted by Animal Rebellion and Just Stop Oil respectively.

Over 100 animal rights activists were arrested at Aintree, with the famous race delayed by a quarter of an hour on April 15. Dozens of protestors tried to use ladders to jump over the fences and stop the Grand National from taking place.

There was a delay to play at the snooker after protests. This is the moment play was stopped at the World Snooker Championship.

Then, just two days ago, play was disrupted at The Crucible in Sheffield when a protestor climbed on to a table and covered it in orange powder. A second protestor tried to glue herself to the table but was swiftly led away by the referee and security staff. Both were arrested by South Yorkshire Police and have since been released on bail.

It’s no surprise then that London Marathon organisers are on high alert at the possibility of potential disruption, especially given that Extinction Rebellion are planning four days of action outside of Parliament between April 21 and 24.

Dubbed “The Big One”, over 28,000 people have already signed up for the online event but members of the group have stated that the protests are “not intended for public disruption”.

Talks have already taken place over a number of months between Event Director Hugh Brasher and Extinction Rebellion. He also plans to speak to Just Stop Oil over the coming days.

“We have had a meeting with Extinction Rebellion,” Brasher says. “They have been clear in all the conversations with us that they do not want to disrupt the London Marathon. I have not yet had conversations with Just Stop Oil but I’m reaching out to them. It goes back to working together and I will be asking them to help and protect the marathon because of the good it does in society.

“They [Extinction Rebellion] will be uniquely asking all their participants to help guard the London Marathon. To do something that is quite unique in their history – to protect what is one of the crown jewels of British sport.

“We have been talking to Extinction Rebellion for months and they have been very, very clear that they are in a new phase of wanting to engage the general public in a different way. It was not Extinction Rebellion at the snooker. It was Just Stop Oil.

“I’ll be very clear what Extinction Rebellion are doing [when speaking to Just Stop Oil]. I hope in those conversations with Just Stop Oil, I’ll be given the same assurances.”

Tamil Tigers, in 2009, Extinction Rebellion in 2019 and Just Stop Oil last year have all previously held protests on or around marathon day.

Brasher hopes that the nature of the London Marathon and what it stands for can deter protestors from disrupting the event itself. However, he is aware that protecting 26.2 miles is virtually impossible.

“We do mitigate for disruption and have done for years,” he adds. “The London Marathon is unique and the founding principles of a sense of happiness of achievement in a troubled world continue to ring true. Activity and getting more people active is brilliant for your physical and mental health and we were the mental health marathon back in 2017.

“Our campaign is that we run together. The environment is enormously important. It’s been important and is part of our DNA. We really hope for a great weekend where the true goodness of humanity shines through.

“It is the over £60m we raise for good causes. We have not traded anything off. All we are doing is having conversations and asking if we can work together and so far everyone has been incredibly positive in that.

“This year will be the largest London Marathon in history. Over 45,000 people are expected to take part in running from Greenwich to Westminster and over a quarter of a million people will be along the route.”

