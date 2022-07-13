Sprinter is blocked from racing in Birmingham following a criminal conviction that he received earlier this year

Leon Reid, 200m bronze medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has been barred from competing for Northern Ireland at the 2022 Games in Birmingham next month following a security assessment from organisers.

In February he was found guilty of allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine and was given a suspended sentence and ordered to do 220 hours of unpaid work by Bristol Crown Court. He was one of 18 men charged with drugs and firearms offences last year, all of which he denied.

The 27-year-old was named in Northern Ireland’s team for the Games but the Birmingham 2022 organising committee has denied him entry with a spokesman saying: “As with any major event, delivering a safe and secure experience for all involved requires stringent checks and balances being put in place and adhered to.

“Birmingham 2022 has worked closely with the National Accreditation Team to vet and check all delegate attendees that are planning to attend the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“Under this nationally recognised guidance, we made clear the parameters and details of checks that would be carried out on all attending individuals. This information was made clear to all teams and Commonwealth Games Associations well in advance of team selections.”

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland said it was “disappointed to confirm that track athlete Leon Reid has been denied entry to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following a security risk assessment”.

They added: “Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news.”

Reid has also competed for Ireland at the Olympics and European Championships and Athletics Ireland said this year that it would continue to consider him for selection.

His best for 200m is 20.27 and he competed for Great Britain before switching to Ireland.

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE