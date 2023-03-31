UK Athletics say the British middle-distance duo are focused on making decisions around a new coaching set-up

After days of speculation and media coverage, UK Athletics confirmed on Friday (March 31) that Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have split from long-time coach Andy Young.

The middle-distance runners quit a training camp in South Africa this month and flew back to Britain and UKA said they “can confirm Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have made the decision to part ways with their coach Andy Young”.

A statement from the governing body added: “Both athletes would like to thank Andy for his commitment and support over the years. They are now focused on making decisions around their support network and coaching set-up for the future and will not be making any further comment. UKA staff are continuing to support the athletes during this time.”

Muir, 29, who won Olympic 1500m silver and multiple European titles under Young’s guidance, is believed to be training in Loughborough now with Reekie, 25, who finished fourth in the Olympic 800m final in Tokyo.

Earlier this week, Young said: “There was no bust-up. I think you would find the girls were worried about my health if you spoke to them. Felt I wasn’t looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I’d say they were reading too much into it.”

Some media reports have suggested Muir and Reekie fell out with Young in Potchefstroom after he allegedly tried to stop them from leaving their base to eat out.

