World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson tests herself against world long jump champion Malaika Mihambo at the Müller British Grand Prix next week

Katarina Johnson-Thompson returned to competition last week with a 1.84m high jump at a low-key event in France and her comeback from an Achilles injury gathers pace on July 13 when she tackles the long jump at the Müller British Grand Prix in Gateshead.

The world heptathlon champion takes on world long jump gold medallist Malaika Mihambo of Germany plus fellow Tokyo-bound Britons Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru at the Wanda Diamond League meeting.

Mihambo, 27, won the world title in Doha in 2019 with a jump of 7.30m and she has been in fine form this season with victory in the Bislett Games in Oslo last week.

At those same championships in Doha, Johnson-Thompson also enjoyed her finest moment so far by claiming global gold with a British heptathlon record of 6981.

Johnson-Thompson, 28, said: “Training has been going well and I’m so pleased to be competing at a big event like the Müller British Grand Prix. I’m really looking forward to being out there in front of a home crowd who always generate such a great atmosphere.”

Tickets for the Müller British Grand Prix are available at britishathletics.org.uk