British gold medallists from World Championships in Budapest both make prestigious shortlists

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr have had their success at last year’s World Championships recognised by Laureus.

The British pair are just two of nine track and field athletes who have been nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, with the winners announced in Madrid on April 22.

After rupturing her Achilles tendon and then right calf muscle in as many years, Johnson-Thompson recovered from both to become a double world heptathlon champion. She is on the shortlist for the comeback of the year award.

Kerr, even though he was already an Olympic 1500m bronze medallist from Tokyo, is nominated for the breakthrough athlete of the year award. That’s after the Brit saw off Jakob Ingebrigtsen to become world 1500m champion in Budapest.

In doing so, Kerr became only the third Brit in history to claim world 1500m gold after Steve Cram in 1983 and then more recently Jake Wightman in 2022.

On a global scale, athletics was highly recognised by Laureus in this year’s edition.

The award was founded in 1999 and recognises sports individuals and teams for their outstanding achievements throughout the year.

Usain Bolt has been named Laureus sportsman of the year on four occasions (2009, 2010, 2013 and 2017).

Cathy Freeman (2001), Kelly Holmes (2005), Yelena Isinbayeva (2007 and 2009), Jessica Ennis-Hill (2013), Genzebe Dibaba (2015), Elaine Thompson-Herah (2022) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2023) have all been crowned Laureus sportswoman of the year.

Mondo Duplantis and Noah Lyles will both aim to join Bolt on the men’s list.

Both athletes excelled in 2023 and it’s not surprising they’ve been recognised.

Duplantis won his second consecutive world pole vault gold medal and broke his own world record on two occasions (6.22m and 6.23m), while Lyles became the first sprinter since Bolt to claim the 100m, 200m and 4x100m ‘triple gold’ at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, Faith Kipyegon, Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson will look to add their names to what’s already a large female roster of track and field winners at the Laureus awards.

Kipeygon was arguably the standout athlete of the 2023 season after she set an amazing three world records (1500m, mile and 5000m) in just 49 days. The Kenyan also claimed 1500m and 5000m golds at the World Championships.

In what was an incredible victory from lane eight, Sha’Carri Richardson struck world 100m gold with a championships record of 10.65. The US athlete also picked up gold in the 4x100m and bronze in the 200m.

Jackson also excelled in Budapest and retained her world 200m crown in Budapest with 21.41 – the second fastest time in history. The Jamaican wasn’t done there though and picked up silvers in the 100m and 4x100m.

Para-athletes in track and field have also been recognised with Luka Ekler and Markus Rehm being nominated for sportsperson of the year with a disability.

Ekler claimed a stunning three golds (T38 200m, 400m and long jump) and silver (T38 100m) at the World Para Championships.

In Paris, Rehm also produced the goods. He won yet another gold in the T64 long jump – the sixth consecutive long jump title the German has claimed at a world championships. He also jumped 8.72m to secure a 14th world record.

