Middle-distance runner’s art will feature in an exhibition in London to help raise funds for the Ron Pickering Memorial Fund and Lloyd Cowan Bursary. You could join her too if you are an ‘athlete artist’

The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund and the Lloyd Cowan Bursary have started a fundraising collaboration with the Zari Gallery to showcase the artistic talents of athletes and they are looking for budding ‘athlete artists’ to take part in an exhibition in London in May.

“The Art of the Athlete” exhibition has already attracted contributions from Roald Bradstock – a javelin Olympic finalist in the 1980s who earned the nickname ‘the Olympic Picasso’ due to his work in art – plus British 800m record-holder Keely Hodgkinson.

In between rehab, Keely's picking up a paintbrush! If you're an arty present or former athlete support our collaboration with @ZariGallery & @RunforRon. Seize this unique opportunity to exhibit whilst helping unfunded athletes and coaches. Info here: https://t.co/fGBHlbG6js pic.twitter.com/vhWj5ND5ye — Lloyd Cowan Bursary (@LCowanBursary) March 23, 2022

Hodgkinson was supported by the Ron Pickering Memorial Fund from the age of 15 and is a keen painter in her spare time. An example of Bradstock’s work, meanwhile, is seen above in the main image of this story.

READ MORE: Ron Pickering remembered

The exhibition is called “The Art of the Athlete” exhibition and will be held at the Zari Gallery in the Fitzrovia area of central London near Tottenham Court Rd Tube from May 2-27. It will promote art by current and former athletes and raise money for the two organisations to support athletes and coaches.

Olympic and world 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu set up the Lloyd Cowan Bursary following the death of her legendary coach in 2021. She said: “It is fantastic to be launching this exhibition with RPMF. Lloyd and Ron were giants of our sport.

READ MORE: Lloyd Cowan Bursary launched

“We thank Zari Gallery for offering this unique opportunity to athletes and former athletes to showcase their hidden talents and sell their artwork whilst helping us to support the next generation of talent.”

The selected artworks will be for sale at Zari Gallery with profits split with 50% going directly to the artist, 30% divided equally between the Lloyd Cowan Bursary and the Ron Pickering Memorial Fund and 20% of sales going to the gallery.

Calling all talented athlete artists! We have a super opportunity for you to showcase your artistic skills and exhibit your work @ZariGallery, while supporting 2 great causes @LCowanBursary and @RunforRon Get involved!

Find out more here: https://t.co/RilM47WXE2 pic.twitter.com/9RJuDFkFlj — Christine Ohuruogu (@chrissyohuruogu) March 24, 2022

How to enter

Artists may submit up to four works of art (2D, 3D, Painting, Photography, Collage, and more), via the portal here.

Each submission should include:

A high-quality digital image in jpeg or pdf format minimum 300dpi.

Image Details: Title(s) of work, Medium, Size, Price.

Artist statement and bio, which can be typed in the body of the email or sent as an attachment.

The deadline for submission is April 15. If work is accepted, artists will be notified by email on that date and will receive a contract and inventory list. For more information, contact [email protected]

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE