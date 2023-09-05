Josh Kerr, Katie Snowden, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, George Mills, Elliot Giles and Jemma Reekie are among Brits at the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile on Sunday

World champion Josh Kerr will try to win his first 5th Avenue Mile title in New York City on Sunday (Sept 10).

“Winning the World Championships was the culmination of every step of running I’ve ever taken,” said Kerr, who running the 5th Avenue Mile for the second time. “Now, my confidence is higher than it’s ever been and I have some unfinished business to take care of on 5th Avenue.”

Lining up against Kerr will be New Zealand 5000m record-holder George Beamish plus Americans Johnny Gregorek, Cooper Teare, Sam Prakel and Woody Kincaid.

Further Brits entered include George Mills, Elliot Giles and James West.

The women’s line-up sees Brits Jemma Reekie, Katie Snowden and Melissa Courtney-Bryant taking on US Olympian Elle St Pierre and American mile record-holder Nikki Hiltz.

In the women’s race, St Pierre will make her return to New York for the first time since finishing runner-up at the event in 2019. It will also be her first race back since giving birth in March.

“My preparation for the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile this time has been different, as I fit training around feedings, nap time, and playing with Ivan,” St Pierre said. “But my body feels good, and the workouts have been solid. I’m excited to be back on 5th Avenue this weekend.”

Reekie won the race in 2021 whereas Snowden set an English 1500m record in Budapest last month.

Also in the field are Mexican record-holder Laura Galvan, Australian record-holder Jessica Hull, Japanese record-holder Nozomi Tanaka and Jamaican record-holder Adelle Tracey.

Live coverage of the event will be available internationally on USATF.TV.

» Special offer – buy our World Champs review issue for only £1 here