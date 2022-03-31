UK Athletics chair Ian Beattie says the 1986 European 5000m champion has all the attributes to be the governing body’s new chief executive

Jack Buckner has been described as the “stand-out candidate with his feel for the sport and knowledge as an athlete” by UK Athletics chairman Ian Beattie.

Following media speculation earlier in the week, Buckner was confirmed at midday on Thursday (March 31) by UKA as its new chief executive. He will leave his current role as chief executive of British Swimming to move to the athletics governing body. Mark Munro, the interim chief executive, will slide into the role of chief operating officer at UKA.

“I am delighted to announce Jack as our new CEO,” says Beattie. “We were impressed with the range and quality of applicants for the role at this exciting time for athletics, but Jack was the stand-out candidate with his feel for the sport and knowledge as an athlete.

“Both the Board and I look forward to working with Jack, starting with this very busy and exciting summer and looking ahead to the fast-approaching Paris Olympics and Paralympics.”

Beattie added: “I’d also like to thank Mark Munro in his role as interim CEO and his commitment to leading the senior team over the last few months.I’ve no doubt we’ve got some great talent in the senior leadership team and organisation and I’m looking forward to working with them in the coming years.”

At British Swimming Buckner oversaw a successful Team GB performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, with the Olympic team claiming a best-ever haul of eight medals including four golds while the Paralympic team was the most successful sport competing for ParalympicsGB with 26 medals.

On returning to the sport where he originally made his competitive mark as a runner in the 1980s and early 1990s, Buckner said: “I’m incredibly excited to continue my sporting journey at UK Athletics where I know there are so many great people doing amazing things in Olympic and Paralympic sport. Many thanks to Ian Beattie and the Board at UKA for giving me this opportunity.

“Athletics has been a huge part of my life since I was a teenager and I can’t wait to be trackside later in the year. Taking on the CEO role will be an exciting challenge and one I feel privileged to have been offered. I am looking forward to getting started.”

