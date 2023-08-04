For athletics fans in the UK the BBC is offering comprehensive coverage of the August 19-27 event
While keen readers of AW will be following our updates from the World Championships in Budapest on our social media channels, website and print magazines, the BBC is offering comprehensive coverage of the action.
The broadcaster is promising to show every single track and field event on the schedule on its television channels, website, red button and iPlayer options.
Gabby Logan and Jeanette Kwakye will share daily TV presenting duties and are joined by Michael Johnson, Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, Dame Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter and Steve Backley.
World Athletics Extra will provide additional analysis on the day’s events at 9pm on BBC Three from Monday August 21. You can also tune into live coverage of key races on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with commentary from Katharine Merry and Allison Curbishley.
Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, says: “The World Athletics Championships are another standout event in this wonderful summer of sport. We’re looking forward to bringing all the drama and excitement from nine days of intense competition. With our extensive coverage across BBC TV, radio and through our digital services on iPlayer, Sounds and the Sport website we want to ensure audiences can keep up with all the action from this highly-anticipated event.”
Schedule
Saturday 19/08/2023
BBC2 09:00 – 13:30 World Champs Budapest
BBC2 17:30 – 21:30 World Champs Budapest
Sunday 20/08/2023
BBC2 08:00 – 13:30 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 15:00 – 18:30 World Champs Budapest
Monday 21/08/2023
BBC2 17:30 – 19:30 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 19:30 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra
Tuesday 22/08/2023
BBC2 17:15 – 20:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 20:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra
Wednesday 23/08/2023
BBC2 08:30 – 13:00 World Champs Budapest
Red Button 1 17:45 – 19:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 19:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra
Thursday 24/08/2023
Red Button 1 05:50 – 09:30 World Champs Budapest
BBC2 17:30 – 20:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 20:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra
Friday 25/08/2023
BBC2 08:45 – 12:15 World Champs Budapest
BBC2 17:30 – 19:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 19:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra
Saturday 26/08/2023
BBC2 05:55 – 12:00 World Champs Budapest
Red Button 1 13:00 – 15:30 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 18:00 – 21:15 World Champs Budapest
BBC3 21:15 – 21:45 World Athletics Extra
Sunday 27/08/2023
BBC2 05:55 – 08:30 World Champs Budapest
BBC1 18:30 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest
BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra
