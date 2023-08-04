For athletics fans in the UK the BBC is offering comprehensive coverage of the August 19-27 event

While keen readers of AW will be following our updates from the World Championships in Budapest on our social media channels, website and print magazines, the BBC is offering comprehensive coverage of the action.

The broadcaster is promising to show every single track and field event on the schedule on its television channels, website, red button and iPlayer options.

Gabby Logan and Jeanette Kwakye will share daily TV presenting duties and are joined by Michael Johnson, Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, Dame Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter and Steve Backley.

World Athletics Extra will provide additional analysis on the day’s events at 9pm on BBC Three from Monday August 21. You can also tune into live coverage of key races on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with commentary from Katharine Merry and Allison Curbishley.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, says: “The World Athletics Championships are another standout event in this wonderful summer of sport. We’re looking forward to bringing all the drama and excitement from nine days of intense competition. With our extensive coverage across BBC TV, radio and through our digital services on iPlayer, Sounds and the Sport website we want to ensure audiences can keep up with all the action from this highly-anticipated event.”

Schedule

Saturday 19/08/2023

BBC2 09:00 – 13:30 World Champs Budapest

BBC2 17:30 – 21:30 World Champs Budapest

Sunday 20/08/2023

BBC2 08:00 – 13:30 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 15:00 – 18:30 World Champs Budapest

Monday 21/08/2023

BBC2 17:30 – 19:30 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 19:30 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra

Tuesday 22/08/2023

BBC2 17:15 – 20:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 20:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra

Wednesday 23/08/2023

BBC2 08:30 – 13:00 World Champs Budapest

Red Button 1 17:45 – 19:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 19:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra

Thursday 24/08/2023

Red Button 1 05:50 – 09:30 World Champs Budapest

BBC2 17:30 – 20:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 20:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra

Friday 25/08/2023

BBC2 08:45 – 12:15 World Champs Budapest

BBC2 17:30 – 19:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 19:00 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra

Saturday 26/08/2023

BBC2 05:55 – 12:00 World Champs Budapest

Red Button 1 13:00 – 15:30 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 18:00 – 21:15 World Champs Budapest

BBC3 21:15 – 21:45 World Athletics Extra

Sunday 27/08/2023

BBC2 05:55 – 08:30 World Champs Budapest

BBC1 18:30 – 21:00 World Champs Budapest

BBC3 21:00 – 21:30 World Athletics Extra

