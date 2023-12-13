Completion of £2m refurbishment will “safeguard top level athletics for community for generations”

Highgate Harriers have marked the opening of their new athletics track at Parliament Hill, Hampstead, with a tester event (December 12).

Hundreds of people from the club, from juniors to seniors, took to the track after the completion of a £2m refurbishment to the facilities by the City of London Corporation.

The renovations took six months and were much more than just the track resurfacing. The foundations have been repaired with improved drainage, topped with a high-quality track surface that is set mid-way between a community and an elite performance track.

This is designed to enable faster running times than standard community tracks. New energy efficient LED floodlighting has also been installed and Highgate Harriers have funded additional shelter at the site.

Ben Noad, President of Highgate Harriers said: “The generous investment from City of London Corporation will safeguard top level athletics for the surrounding community for the next generation.

“Established in 1879, Highgate Harriers is one of the oldest athletics clubs in the country and plays an important role in the development of our sport from the local community, national level competition and right through to international events.

“The new track will enhance the broader support the club gives to the sport, including facilitating Camden schools’ competitions, athletics for people with disabilities and hosting the National Cross Country Championships every three years.”

Cal Gordon, who leads the Highgate Harriers senior endurance athletes B-Group, added: “What I feel makes Highgate Harriers unique is the depth of talent we have, which is one of our great selling points. We like to think what ever your level, we can raise your personal potential, just through training with one of our squads.

“I started training with the club after a ‘get fit’ moment in my life and found my marathon time tumble from 4:19 to 2:54. Being part of a club that turns out so many elite athletes makes you want to raise your game and push that bit harder, well it did for me.”

It’s also brilliant news for Night of the 10,000m PBs, one of the most celebrated domestic athletics events on the calendar.

Established in 2013, with the goal of improving British racing standards, Night of the 10,000m PBs has become synonymous with fast racing, an amazing atmosphere and an example of how to successfully market the sport.

Over 200 leading endurance athletes from around the UK, and across the world, come to compete in 25-lap races.

The next edition will be on Saturday 18th May, 2024 and will incorporate the British 10,000m Olympic trials. The track renovations at Highgate secures the future of the event at Parliament Hill for a generation.

Ben Pochee, Race Director of Night of the 10,000m PBs said: “A refurbished Parliament Hill track offers us the twin bladed harpoon of hope every young aspiring athlete requires – continuity and long-term potential for growth.

“For Night of the 10,000m PBs it provides a sumptuous tartan canvas for UK and international athletes to paint their aerobic dreams, from the 2024 Paris Olympic trials and up to 30 years of future proofed athletic opportunity. I am extremely grateful to the many individuals behind the scenes who worked together to make this new track a reality.”

Highgate Harriers is a welcoming athletics club offering coaching and competition across the full spectrum of track and field, cross-country and road racing.

As the anchor tenant at Parliament Hill, they have over 650 members across all age groups from U11 through to veterans, plus all abilities from elite athletes to those training for wellness. They also have specialist weekly training sessions for para-athletes and are North London’s premier club for running.

