Olympic gold medallist takes on Commonwealth champion on July 23 at the Olympic Stadium

Sifan Hassan and Eilish McColgan will go head-to-head over 5000m at the Diamond League in London on Sunday July 23. The mouth-watering clash is the latest news from organisers who have already announced that British athletes like Jake Wightman, Keely Hodgkinson, Jazmin Sawyers and Dina Asher-Smith are set to compete, plus international stars like Femke Bol, Ryan Crouser and Grant Holloway.

McColgan will have to be at the top of her game, though, if she wants to stretch Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Hassan. While the Dutchwoman won the London Marathon in April and has got back into winning ways on the track in recent days with 1500m and 10,000m wins at the FBK Games in Hengelo, McColgan had to withdraw from London with a knee injury and has spent much of the time since cross-training as the injury slowly heals.

Hassan, who won the inaugural Millicent Fawcett Mile in London five years ago, said: “I am excited to be racing on the track in London once again. I had a great performance on the roads of London earlier this year, and I enjoyed the support of the crowds on the streets, so I hope we experience another great atmosphere in the London Stadium in July.

“I am making the transition from the road back to the track and was very pleased with my first races. So, I am really looking forward to seeing what I can show in a 5000m.”

McColgan won 10,000m gold and 5000m silver at the Commonwealth Games last year plus 10,000m silver and 5000m bronze at the European Championships, whereas she has broken British records in recent years at everything from 5000m to half-marathon.

She said: “It is always special to race in front of a home crowd, and I was lucky enough to experience that twice at the Commonwealth Games last year. I know the huge boost their encouragement gives to the British athletes, so I am very excited to be racing in the 5000m race next month.

“I have no doubt it will be a hugely competitive race, and it will be a real highlight for those coming to watch us on the day. I am really looking forward to testing myself against a very strong field.”

