Charity scheme set up in memory of Loughborough University endurance coach has enjoyed generous donations

Just over one year since the death of George Gandy, the Legacy Fund which was created to benefit future generations of young athletes has reached the milestone of £50,000.

Gandy coached dozens of international athletes including Seb Coe, Chris McGeorge, Paula Radcliffe, Jack Buckner and Lisa Dobriskey.

Following his death last year at the age of 80 the George Gandy Legacy Fund was launched with the goal of supporting athletes with things they might be financially limited by, such as buying equipment, travelling to events and receiving physiotherapy and medical treatments.

It also hopes to assist coaches in their track and field athletics activities at Loughborough.

This month Loughborough University announced that the Fund has now raised over £50,000. This included a significant contribution from the Sebastian Coe Charitable Foundation, with the founder being the University’s Chancellor.‌

In addition, John Gordon, a current aeronautical PhD student and an athlete closely coached by Gandy, raised over £800 for the cause after completing the Berlin Marathon last month in 2:30:44.

READ MORE: Coaching legend George Gandy dies

Rachel Third, director of philanthropy at Loughborough, said: “The outpouring of support for George’s Legacy Fund from his friends, athletes, colleagues and family has been overwhelming! Thank you to all who donated from our alumni, staff, student and wider community.

“We are delighted that thanks to your gifts, this Fund at Loughborough has raised an incredible £50,000, which will benefit the next generation of athletes and coaches and create a fitting tribute to George’s memory.”

To find out how you can support the George Gandy Legacy Fund, see here.

