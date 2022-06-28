Squad of 64 is named for Eugene event next month but additional athletes will be included later this week following World Athletics invitations

Reigning world champions Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Olympic medallists Keely Hodgkinson, Holly Bradshaw, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr plus exciting young talents like Max Burgin have been named in the first wave of selections for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

Further names are expected to be added this week when World Athletics ranking positions are published.

After their brilliant performances in the Müller UK Athletics Championships in Manchester last weekend, sprint double winner Daryll Neita and 200m runners Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Joe Ferguson have also been selected.

Some athletes who finished outside the medals in Manchester, or missed the event due to illness or injury, have also been picked, including distance runner Eilish McColgan, 800m athlete Alex Bell and 5000m man Andy Butchart, the latter on the comeback trail from a broken leg in the spring.

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We are really pleased to be selecting such a strong team. We saw a very competitive trials event at the Müller UK Athletics Championships which saw several athletes confirm their place on the plane, and we’ve seen a number of athletes step up on the global circuit so far this season which has been really encouraging. We are confident that we’ve selected a team that optimises medal success and that have the ability to progress through rounds to reach finals.

“The World Championships is the start of a very busy summer of championships and games, so there are a number of opportunities for athletes to represent their country this summer. For those who have been selected for the team for Oregon, I wish the athletes and their coaches the best over the next week or so and to keep focus to achieve your goals.”

The team is as follows:

Women: 100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Daryll Neita; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; 200m: Dina Asher-Smith; Beth Dobbin; 400m: Victoria Ohuruogu; Ama Pipi; Nicole Yeargin; 800m: Alex Bell; Keely Hodgkinson; Jemma Reekie; 1500m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant; Laura Muir; Katie Snowden; 5000m: Jessica Judd; Amy-Eloise Markovc; Eilish McColgan; 10,000m: Jessica Judd; Eilish McColgan; 3000m steeplechase: Lizzie Bird; Aimee Pratt; 100m hurdles: Cindy Sember; 400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight; Lina Nielsen; Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw; Long jump: Lorraine Ugen; Shot put: Sophie McKinna; Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson; 4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Beth Dobbin; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; Daryll Neita; Ashleigh Nelson; Asha Philip; Bianca Williams; 4x400m: Zoey Clark; Jessie Knight; Laviai Nielsen; Lina Nielsen; Victoria Ohuruogu; Ama Pipi; Nicole Yeargin; Marathon: Rose Harvey; Jess Piasecki; Charlotte Purdue

Men: 100m: Zharnel Hughes; Reece Prescod; 200m: Joe Ferguson; Adam Gemili; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; 400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith; 800m: Max Burgin; Kyle Langford; Daniel Rowden; 1500m: Neil Gourley; Josh Kerr; Jake Wightman; 5000m: Sam Atkin; Andrew Butchart; Marc Scott; 10,000m: Patrick Dever; 110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi; Josh Zeller; 400m hurdles: Alastair Chalmers; Pole vault: Harry Coppell; Discus: Lawrence Okoye; Hammer: Nick Miller; 4x100m: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey; Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Adam Gemili; Zharnel Hughes; Reece Prescod; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; 20km Walk: Callum Wilkinson; Marathon: Josh Griffiths; Chris Thompson; Mixed 4x400m: Athletes already selected for the women’s 4x400m relay team will be available for selection for this event, plus: Joe Brier; Lewis Davey; Alex Haydock-Wilson

