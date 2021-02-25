Six athletes have been added to the British team for the European Indoor Championships but 800m star Giles will no longer compete

Elliot Giles has pulled out of the European Indoor Championships to focus on training for the summer season. However, the British team for the March 4-7 event in Toruń, Poland, has increased after half a dozen additional field events entries were accepted by European Athletics.

They include long jumper Jazmin Sawyers (pictured), who jumped 6.50m in Belgrade on Wednesday – her best indoor mark for four years.

High jumpers Morgan Lake, Joel Khan and Emily Borthwick also join the team. Lake jumped 1.96m in Belgrade this week to go equal third in the European rankings this season, while Borthwick and Khan jumped PBs of 1.87m and 2.23m respectively at the British trials this month to earn their first senior GB call-ups.

In addition, pole vaulter Charlie Myers and shot putter Amelia Strickler have been rewarded for their good form lately. An attempt to get shot putter Scott Lincoln into the team was not accepted, though.

The full GB team for Torun is as follows.

Men

60m: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Oliver Bromby, Andrew Robertson. 400m: Joe Brier, Lee Thompson, James Williams. 800m: Guy Learmonth, Jamie Webb. 1500m: Piers Copeland, Archie Davis, Neil Gourley. 3000m: Andrew Butchart, Jack Rowe, Marc Scott. 4x400m: Brier, Efe Okoro, Tom Somers, Owen Smith, Thompson, Williams. 60m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi. High jump: Joel Khan. Long jump: Jacob Fincham-Dukes. Pole vault: Charlie Myers

Women

400m: Jessie Knight, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams. 800m: Ellie Baker, Isabelle Boffey, Keely Hodgkinson. 1500m: Holly Archer, Katie Snowden. 3000m: Amy-Eloise Markovc, Verity Ockenden, Amelia Quirk. 4x400m: Zoey Clark, Beth Dobbin, Yasmin Liverpool, Knight, Pipi, Williams. 60m hurdles: Emma Nwofor, Tiffany Porter, Cindy Sember. High jump: Emily Borthwick, Morgan Lake. Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw. Long jump: Abigail Irozuru, Jazmin Sawyers. Shot put: Sophie McKinna, Amelia Strickler. Pentathlon: Holly Mills

