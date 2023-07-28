Brazilian given provisional suspension after testing positive for banned substance

Thiago Braz, who won Olympic pole vault gold in front of his home crowd at the Rio 2016 Olympics, has been banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for a doping offence.

The 29-year-old, according to the AIU, tested positive for the prohibited substance ostarine, which provides similar effects to testosterone.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth.

Braz could face a ban of up to four years if the allegations are proven.

The AIU has provisionally suspended Thiago Braz (Brazil) for the presence/use of a Prohibited Substance (Ostarine Glucuronide/Ostarine). Details here: https://t.co/Y8LF9j2o9f pic.twitter.com/vI6UET6cHx — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) July 28, 2023

The Brazilian also claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and world indoor silver in Belgrade last year respectively.

He holds Brazilian national pole vault records both indoors and outdoors. His personal best indoors is 5.95m and outdoors it’s 6.03m, the latter which helped him become Olympic champion.

That clearance of 6.03m still stands as the Olympic record.

Braz’s last competition was at the Silesia Diamond League on July 16.

The World Athletics Championships take place in Budapest from August 19-27.

