Tsehay Gemechu has a best of 2:16:56 and was due to run this weekend’s Valencia Marathon

Just days before racing in the Valencia Marathon, Tsehay Gemechu has pulled out of the race after being provisionally suspended for breaking anti-doping rules.

The Ethiopian was the fastest woman on the start list as she lies No.9 on the all-time rankings after clocking 2:16:56 when finishing runner-up in Tokyo this year.

She finished fourth in the 5000m at the 2019 World Championships, ran the Olympic 10,000m in 2021 (but was disqualified for a lane infringement), the World Champs marathon this year (but DNF’d) and has PBs of 14:29.60 for 5000m, 30:19.29 for 10,000m and 65:01 for the half marathon.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the 24-year-old, who is a member of the NN Running Team, was suspended on Thursday (Nov 30) due to her biological passport showing evidence of doping.

