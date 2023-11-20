The five-time Olympic champion turns to coach who also has Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce under his wing

In a bid to retain her Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles, Elaine Thompson-Herah will be coached by Reynaldo Walcott, following her split from Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month.

Thompson-Herah will join Walcott, who heads up the Elite Performance Track Club based out of Kingston, Jamaica.

The club’s roster contains some of Jamaica’s most prominent track and field athletes and includes hurdlers Rasheed Broadbell, Rushell Clayton and Megan Tapper, to name just a few.

The standout name however is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and it means that both her and Thompson-Herah will go into the Paris 2024 Olympics under the stewardship of the same coach.

The pair will therefore re-unite in a training camp once again for the first time in three years, given both Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah used to be at MVP Track Club.

Since joining Walcott, Fraser-Pryce has gone onto claim her fifth world 100m crown and run a personal best of 10.60, which still has her third on the 100m all-time list.

Thompson-Herah, by her own standards, had a tricky 2023 season after battling an Achilles injury. The Jamaican sprint superstar did however end her campaign with a stunning season’s best of 10.79 to finish third at the Pre Classic, her fastest time since she clocked 10.65 at the Zurich Diamond League two years ago.

In a statement, the Jamaican’s management team – Andi Sports Management – said: “In expressing her gratitude, Elaine Thompson-Herah extends heartfelt thanks to her fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming love and support they have showered upon her during this transitional period.

“The outpouring of encouragement has been a source of inspiration for Thompson-Herah, reinforcing the profound connection she has with her global fan base.

“Amidst this transition, Thompson-Herah remains as dedicated as ever to her craft, demonstrating an unequivocal focus on the path ahead. Her commitment to excellence is unwavering and she is resolute in her pursuit of defending the double Olympic titles she so triumphantly earned.”

» Subscribe to AW magazine here