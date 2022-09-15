British and European 10km record-holder will take on distance on the streets of Glasgow

Eilish McColgan will be back on home turf this autumn as she takes on the Great Scottish Run on October 2.

The 31-year-old holds the British and European 10km record – a time of 30:19 which she set at the 2022 Great Manchester Run – and will be confident of another fast time in Scotland’s biggest city.

McColgan was meant to make her much anticipated marathon debut in London on October 2 but after experiencing low blood sugar levels during long training runs – a condition called ‘rebound hypoglycaemia’ – she delayed her first taste of 26.2 miles until April.

The Scottish athlete has had a quite extraordinary year that has seen her set British records over 5km, 10km and the half-marathon, while on the track McColgan also claimed four major championship medals, including a famous Commonwealth 10,000m gold medal for Scotland in Birmingham.

📣 BREAKING NEWS 📣 We are VERY excited to announce that @eilishmccolgan will be back on home turf at this year’s #GreatScottishRun. 🙌🥇🏃‍♀️ Eilish has had an extraordinary year & we can't wait to see her on the start line on 2 October. Read more 👉 https://t.co/lf7Ow6BjYC pic.twitter.com/2BDSZS6crI — Great Scottish Run (@GreatScotRun) September 15, 2022

She became the first British distance runner to compete in six championships outdoor finals in the same season and covered an astonishing 31 miles over five weeks on the track.

At the Great North Run (September 11), McColgan was the official honorary starter, setting 60,000 runners on their way from Newcastle to South Shields in the world’s biggest half-marathon.

“It’s been a great year for me, culminating in my medals on the track, the highlight was my Commonwealth Games victory, roared on by the crowd,” McColgan said.

“After postponing my marathon debut until next year and being involved in last weekend’s Great North Run, I feel I have one more race left in me this season.

“I can think of no better place to do that than to come home and take to the streets of Glasgow over 10km on October 2 at the Great Scottish Run.”

I'm coming home! 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Can't wait to race in Scotland again!! My final race for the 2022 season, and first outdoor race in Scotland, since the 2014 Commonwealth Games! https://t.co/ycXdmFXlYd — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) September 15, 2022

“It was a real honour to see Eilish get the Great North Run underway last weekend,” Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said. “She has been an amazing ambassador for our sport and continues to inspire people around the UK on and off the track.

“It’s an incredibly exciting prospect to have Eilish completing a stellar season with a debut performance at the Great Scottish Run. I’m sure our runners will be delighted to have the opportunity to run alongside her in person.”

“The Great Scottish Run is one of the UK’s premier running events and Scotland’s biggest 10km & half-marathon.

“With a schools event and the Junior & Mini Great Scottish Run taking place over the same weekend, there will also be an opportunity for the running stars of the future to have their own finish line moment.”

More than 20,000 people have entered this year’s Great Scottish Run and it’s the first staging of the event for three years due to Covid-19.

Entries remain open until September 30. More information can be found here.

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE