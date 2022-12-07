Pre Classic in Eugene to showcase the Diamond League finale ahead of Brussels and Zurich

The Diamond League finale will take place outside of Europe for the first time in its history as Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, rounds off the 2023 circuit.

The Pre Classic, named in honour of US track and field great Steve Prefontaine, has traditionally seen fast times and next year probably won’t be an exception given the meet will take place just a few weeks after the World Championships in Budapest, when athletes are still fresh but also relaxed.

Elaine Thompson-Herah ran her 10.54 over 100m at last year’s Pre Classic. That time saw the five-time Olympic champion become the fastest woman alive and go second on the all-time list behind Florence Griffith-Joyner.

The Diamond League finale will then be held alternately in Brussels and Zurich between 2024 and 2027.

The other notable point from the 2023 schedule is that Poland will host a meet in Silesia until 2027. After a successful event back in August, created as a stand-in due to the fact the Chinese meets on last season’s schedule were postponed, Silesia now has a long-term deal to be part of the calendar. It will take place on July 16.

2023 DL: 🇶🇦 Doha May 5

🇲🇦 Rabat May 28

🇮🇹 Rome June 2

🇫🇷 Paris June 9

🇳🇴 Oslo June 15

🇨🇭 Lausanne June 30

🇸🇪 Stockholm July 2

🇵🇱 Silesia July 16

🇲🇨 Monaco July 21

🇬🇧 London July 23

🇨🇳 Shanghai/Shenzhen July 29/Aug 3

🇨🇭 Zurich Aug 31

🇧🇪 Brussels Sep 8

🇺🇸 Eugene Sep 16-17 pic.twitter.com/uoypBOS10u — Tim Adams (@TimAdams76) December 7, 2022

It means that the provisional calendar includes 15 host cities across 12 countries and four continents.

The start of the season will take place in Doha on May 5, with the Qatari capital set to host the season launch for the 12th time since 2010.

London will also host a Diamond League for the first time since 2019, with athletics back in the British capital on July 23 after a few years in both Gateshead and Birmingham.

Both Shanghai and Shenzhen are scheduled to host meets on July 29 and August 3 respectively but questions will be raised whether they remain on the calendar, given a large number of sporting events in China have already been cancelled in 2023.

