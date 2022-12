Pre Classic in Eugene to showcase the Diamond League finale ahead of Brussels and Zurich

The Diamond League finale will take place outside of Europe for the first time in its history as Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, rounds off the 2023 circuit.

The Pre Classic, named in honour of US track and field greatย Steve Prefontaine, has traditionally seen fast times and next year probably won’t be an exception given the meet will take place just a few weeks after the World Championships in Budapest, when athletes are still fresh but also relaxed.

Elaine Thompson-Herah ran her 10.54 over 100m at last year’s Pre Classic. That time saw the five-time Olympic champion become the fastest woman alive and go second on the all-time list behind Florence Griffith-Joyner.

The Diamond League finale will then be held alternately in Brussels and Zurich between 2024 and 2027.

The other notable point from the 2023 schedule is that Poland will host a meet in Silesia until 2027. After a successful event back in August, created as a stand-in due to the fact the Chinese meets on last season’s schedule were postponed, Silesia now has a long-term deal to be part of the calendar. It will take place on July 16.

2023 DL: ๐Ÿ‡ถ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Doha May 5

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Rabat May 28

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น Rome June 2

๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท Paris June 9

๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Oslo June 15

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Lausanne June 30

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Stockholm July 2

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ Silesia July 16

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡จ Monaco July 21

๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง London July 23

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Shanghai/Shenzhen July 29/Aug 3

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Zurich Aug 31

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช Brussels Sep 8

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Eugene Sep 16-17 pic.twitter.com/uoypBOS10u — Tim Adams (@TimAdams76) December 7, 2022

It means that the provisional calendar includesย 15 host cities across 12 countries and four continents.

The start of the season will take place in Doha on May 5, with the Qatari capital set to host the season launch for the 12th time since 2010.

London will also host a Diamond League for the first time since 2019, with athletics back in the British capital on July 23 after a few years in both Gateshead and Birmingham.

Both Shanghai and Shenzhen are scheduled to host meets on July 29 and August 3 respectively but questions will be raised whether they remain on the calendar, given a large number of sporting events in China have already been cancelled in 2023.

