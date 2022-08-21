Three-time Commonwealth Games competitor for Wales is on life support with a fractured skull and brain haemorrhages

Ben Gregory, the former international decathlete, is fighting for his life after suffering head injuries following a bike accident on Friday.

Naomi Heffernan, his partner and fellow Nike coach, wrote on social media: “Ben was involved in a serious bike accident. He has a fractured skull, neck and multiple haemorrhages to his brain. He’s in a coma and on life support.

“I’ve never felt so scared, helpless and sick to the stomach. Ben needs your positive thoughts and prayers right now.

“Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically. He’s a fighter and he’ll get through this.

“Please pray for him and send all the positive energy and thoughts you can muster.”

My thoughts and prayers 🙏 go out to former decathletes and all round good guy @bengregz who has been involved in a serious accident while riding his bike. He is fighting for his life and needs our positive thoughts at this time. 🤞💪 pic.twitter.com/LzlL9moNeQ — Shaun Pickering (@ShaunDPickering) August 21, 2022

On Sunday, she added: “I’ll hopefully know more on Monday when they put a sedation hold on him, his reaction to that will say which way this is going to go. This is going to be a long road to recovery but I know how much love and support he has from his friends and family and I have every faith he’s going to pull through. He has so much to live for and that will get him through this.”

Gregory, 31, has a decathlon best of 7882 points and placed sixth in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 before finishing seventh at the Gold Coast in 2018.

The popular Welsh combined events athlete also won the England Athletics decathlon title during his career before becoming a PT and coach in London.

Athletes have been quick to offer their support on social media with Kelly Sotherton, Dai Greene, James Thie and Brett Morse among those voicing their concern.

“Hoping he pulls through,” said fellow Welsh athlete and former world 400m hurdles champion Greene. “One of the nicest and most positive people I’ve had the pleasure to be around at the track.”

Sending my 🙏to @bengregz one of the nicest and genuine individuals I have ever had the privilege of knowing, keep fighting pal, we are all praying for you — james williams (@jwilliams1500) August 20, 2022

Another fellow Welsh athlete and decathlete, Curtis Mathews, said: “He is a very special man, brings joy to everyone he is around and deserves no less than the best from life. I can’t describe how much I hope this champ pulls through because he is honestly the best of us.”

