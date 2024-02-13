Phoebe Barker, Beth Morley, Alex Melloy and Jeremy Dempsey are part of a GB students squad in Muscat, Oman, this weekend

The World University Cross Country Championships dates back to 1968 and British winners over the years include Izzy Fry (2022), Faye Fullerton (2008), Jill Clarke (1980), Kath Binns (1978), Spencer Duval (1994), Ian Hamer (1990), David James (1980), Laurie Reilly (1976), Jack Lane (1972) and Frank Briscoe (1968).

British runners will be aiming to keep the tradition going this weekend in Muscat, Oman, with a strong squad following a trial race at Parliament Hill last month plus the BUCS Championships itself in Leeds last week.

Britain is also one of only three countries to have competed in all editions of the World University Cross Country Championships since it officially began in 1978 under the auspices of International University Sports Federation (FISU).

GB team

Women’s short course: Beth Morley (Loughborough), Tia Wilson (Loughborough), Emily Parker (Loughborough), Elsa Palmer (Uni of Birmingham).

Men’s short course: Alex Melloy (Loughborough), Tyler Bilyard (Uni of Birmingham), Rowan Miell-Ingram (Loughborough), Luca Minale (Northumbria Uni).

Women’s long course: Phoebe Barker (Cambridge), Nancy Scott (Cambridge), Alice Goodall (Edinburgh), Charlotte Alexander (Uni of Birmingham).

Men’s long course: Jeremy Dempsey (Cambridge), Tomer Tarragano (Uni of Birmingham), Sam Hodgson (Loughborough), Louis Small (Loughborough).

The team will also race in the mixed relay.

Catch up with our coverage from the BUCS XC here and London International here.

Great Britain dominate at the 2022 FISU World University Championship Cross Country today in Aveiro, Portugal 🇵🇹 🥇 Izzy Fry 🇬🇧 (31:52)

🥈 Saskia Millard 🇬🇧 (32:01)

🥉 Yayla Gunen 🇹🇷 (32:14) pic.twitter.com/QGY6VnJog2 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 12, 2022

