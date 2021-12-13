Many of the nation’s leading road runners will be trying to earn major championship selection in April

The Therme Manchester Marathon on April 3 will act as the England trial for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the British qualification race for the European Championships in Munich.

England Athletics have set qualifying times of 2:14:00 for men and 2:34:00 for women

Nick Rusling, CEO of event organisers Human Race, says: “Next year is shaping up to be a fantastic summer of sport, with the Commonwealth Games taking place right here in the UK in Birmingham.

“For us at Therme Manchester Marathon, to be asked to host the England marathon trial, alongside the British Athletics European Athletics Championships qualifiers, is a testament to how big our marathon event has become. We have always welcomed a strong field of elite athletes, but 2022 will see us welcome the best in British athletics to our course.”

Tom Craggs, England Athletics road running manager, adds: “It’s an incredibly exciting year for home nations athletes with three major championships taking place. We are absolutely delighted to be working with the team at Therme Manchester Marathon to support athletes to have the best possible experience at the England Commonwealth Games and British Athletics European Championship trials.”

This year saw runners be the first to run a new route through the city centre taking in some of the city’s iconic landmarks before heading to Trafford and areas such as Sale and Altrincham.

The three-mile city centre section will return in 2022, and runners will be able to enjoy the sights of Manchester Opera House, Spinningfields, Albert Memorial Hall and The Midland Hotel among many others.

