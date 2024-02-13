New deal will see the broadcaster showing live coverage from this weekend’s UK Indoor Champs in Birmingham

This weekend’s Microplus UK Indoor Championships will be shown live on the BBC after the broadcaster struck a deal to show UK Athletics major events in 2024.

BBC will also show the UK Championships and Olympic trials on June 29-30 plus the London Diamond League at the Olympic Stadium on July 20 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

UKA CEO Jack Buckner said: “We are thrilled to confirm BBC Sport as our broadcast partner for our 2024 major events series. It’s a huge year ahead for our sport and we are looking forward to working with the team at BBC Sport to bring our big events into people’s homes. The BBC Sport digital and TV audiences give us a great platform and allow the British public to really follow the action in the build up to the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Philip Bernie, director of BBC Sport, said: “This partnership serves as a terrific build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Viewers can watch BBC Sport’s exclusive coverage with expert commentary across TV and online and follow these athletes in top action, as they strive for excellence on the world stage.”

