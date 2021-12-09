Team GB’s Olympic medal-winning duo Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr were crowned British Female and Male Athletes of the Year at the 2021 British Athletics Writers’ Association awards.

Just a year on from scooping the junior female award, 19-year-old Hodgkinson took the main crown after winning a brilliant 800m silver in Tokyo, which saw her clock 1:55.88 to improve on Kelly Holmes’s national record set seven years before she was born.

In a phenomenal first full year on the senior circuit, Hodgkinson also claimed European indoor 800m gold and won the Diamond League 800m title.

Such was the level of competition among GB’s leading female athletes that Hodgkinson claimed the Cliff Temple Award for Female British Athlete of the Year ahead of two other Olympic medalists, with 1500m silver medalist Laura Muir in second and pole vault bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw third.

“I’m really honoured to be named BAWA female athlete of the year,” said Hodgkinson. “It’s amazing to win this award in any year, but to win it in Olympic year just makes it that bit more special.

“I think the female athletes in our sport this year have been incredible so I’m really grateful to receive this.”

Kerr, 24, smashed his personal best by more than two seconds to win Olympic 1500m bronze and move second on the national all-time list in the process with a time of 3:29.05. Based in America and rarely seen on the global circuit, Kerr had earlier won the British 1500m title.

He picked up the John Rodda Award for Male British Athlete of the Year ahead of second-placed Elliot Giles, who broke Seb Coe’s British indoor 800m record, and third-placed Andrew Pozzi, who won European indoor 60m silver and made the Olympic 110m hurdles final.

“I heard many amazing stories from many male GB athletes so I’m very honoured to receive this,” the Scot said. “I had a fantastic time out in Tokyo grabbing a medal for Team GB. So this means a lot to myself, my family and my team.”

Thomas Young prevailed in a fiercely-fought battle for Male Para Athlete of the Year after winning T38 Paralympic 100m gold in a European record 10.94. Earlier in the season, he had successfully defended his European title.

“Thank you so much for selecting me as your male para athlete of the year,” said Young. “The award means a lot.”