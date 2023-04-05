Eilish McColgan and Mo Katir will be just two of many athletes who will benefit from the new Chojo Camp Europe

ASICS is launching their first ever European pro-athlete training centre in Font-Romeu, France.

The camp, managed by Dave Klink, will host around 20 ASICS athletes – short and long-distance runners – at a time, offering access to a brand-new athletics track, a hypoxia chamber, a weight and fitness room alongside a recovery pool. During their stay at one of the brand’s chalets, a team of physios, psychologists and doctors will be available to provide the physical and mental care that the athletes need to feel and train at their best.

Prominent athletes such as Eilish McColgan, Mo Katir and Sarah Lahti are already preparing to set up base in Font-Romeu for an extended period as they train for the upcoming challenges at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (August 19-27). Further athletes will join on a shorter stay basis from now all the way to the immediate preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Olivier Mignon, Director of Sports Marketing, ASICS EMEA says: “We are excited to be opening the Chojo Camp Europe today. The physical and mental well-being of our athletes has always been important to ASICS. We’ve been able to support them with products, physical care such as physios, mental-health services and now with their own space to prepare for competitions.

The camp is a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to come together and train under the best conditions. Looking ahead to the World Championships in Budapest this year and Paris next year, we’re confident this will help our athletes prepare to be at their top level.”

McColgan, who recently took 43 seconds off her British half-marathon record at the Berlin Half and is a familiar face to Font-Romeu, adds: “It’s great to have ASICS support its athletes with these facilities. I’ve always been a fan of altitude training, and being able to have a base in Europe, close to where I’ll be racing over the summer, is fantastic.

"It will be the last preparation for them before Budapest 23." @MignonOlivier – Director of Marketing at @ASICSeurope – on ASICS' new Chojo Camp Europe 💬 It will be based at Font-Romeu – at 1850m altitude – and help prepare elite athletes for champs ⛰️ 🎙️ @TimAdams76 pic.twitter.com/uqrZzDfIcx — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 5, 2023

“It’s not something all athletes have the funding to do, but with ASICS opening the Chojo Camp many who wouldn’t normally, can now train at altitude and experience the benefits. I’m looking forward to getting in my sessions on the track, whilst also getting to mingle with fellow ASICS athletes.”

The term ’Chojo’ has a long history at ASICS. It was used frequently by the founder, Kihachiro Onitsuka, when referring to new projects. The word translates from Japanese to ‘striving for the peak’.

Alongside the European facility, ASICS has also established a training camp in Iten, Kenya, to support the development of new athletes.

