British 2020 3000m steeplechase champion joins On Running team ahead of 2023 season

Aimee Pratt, who broke the British 3000m steeplechase record twice in as many races last year, has signed for On Running.

The 25-year-old joins other British athletes like George Mills on the team and will hope that the move takes her to even greater heights.

As well as setting British records in the 3000m steeplechase – Lizzie Bird now holds the record – Pratt finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then had another strong seventh placed finish at the European Championships in Munich.

“I was born in Manchester as the youngest of five siblings, so life was pretty competitive from the get-go,” Pratt says.

“My athletic career, however, started by chance. While attending an after-school athletics session, my coach was also present. He watched me run one lap of the 200m indoor track and told me there and then that I could be a world-class athlete.

Star steeplechase signing 💫 Welcome to the On team @aimeepratt! In 2022, Aimee finished top-10 at the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games. Catch her in action today, racing in On kit for the first time, at the Manchester World Indoor Tour. pic.twitter.com/QCmKWcJP8w — On (@on_running) January 28, 2023

“I don’t think it registered with me what he meant at the time. Still, I headed down to join his training group the next week and haven’t stopped progressing in the eleven years since.”

Pratt’s first appearance in On running gear takes place in the 1500m at the Bryggen Sports event in Manchester today (Jan 28). The event is part of the World Indoor Tour series.

The quality of the shoes and running gear was a significant factor in Pratt’s decision to sign with On.

“When I put the spikes on for the first time, I was amazed, as they immediately felt natural on my feet,” she adds.

“The quality and comfort of the apparel and footwear are unmatched by anything I have experienced. I could not be more excited for the future as part of the On family.”

“On Athlete Partnership Manager, Niklas Bühner, says: “We are excited to welcome a talented runner like Aimee [Pratt] to the On Family.”

“Aimee had a real breakthrough season in 2022 with impressive top seven finishes at all major championships. We are looking forward to being a part of her journey to the top in the future.”

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE

» Subscribe to AW magazine here