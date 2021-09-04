AW promotion

International Federation Of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) is the administrative body that governs some 60 horseracing authorities from a total of 55 countries. It is a global initiative towards maintaining the right coordination and harmony with the international members. So, this federation aims at bringing together all these countries and ensures fairness in this sport while also giving a growth spurt to this industry.

Horse racing is one of the best adrenaline sports which draws in a huge crowd and this sport has been a worldwide phenomenon for over a decade now. Bettors from all over the world enthusiastically place their bets on the horses. This betting exchange happens through both offline venues and various sites containing online betting with sports not on GamStop in the United Kingdom. Currently, online gambling operators gain huge popularity among British players because of their quality and offers.

What is IFHA?

IFHA was set up in 1993. In 1961, the Horseracing Authorities of Great Britain, the United States of America, Ireland, and France resolved to synchronize their course of action in order to safeguard the uprightness of horse races. They wanted to maintain their basic goal – that is the organisation of competitions or tournaments to choose the best horses to improve the breeding quality. Thus, by means of the International Agreement on Breeding, Racing, and Wagering on Horseracing, this federation was set up by amalgamation of 60 Horseracing authorities. This International Agreement keeps getting updated every year for which IFHA organises an international campaign to make the authorities aware of the upgrades.

The IFHA database encompasses info about the main fixtures in each and every country classified as Group I, II, and III races. You can find the match schedules for the past three years and the upcoming year. The IFHA member organisations also provide results of only the first three finishers.

The British Horse Racing Authority is an important stakeholder in this organisation and has a significant role in implementing important steps to safeguard the health and wellbeing of jockeys and take care of all the administrative actions required to let the British Horseracing Authority run smoothly. Check out how crucial the role of BHA is below.

The Role of BHA

The British Horse Racing Authority otherwise referred to as BHA is the governing body for horse racing activities in Great Britain. BHA’s role is crucial when it comes to maintaining a safe and fair regulation of the sports body, licensing, setting up rules, keeping the sports free from corruption, and welfare of both equine and human participants in horse racing. Take a look at the obligation of BHA below:

Racing License: The BHA licensing body takes care of the licensing, permitting, and registration processes of the horseracing participants. The participants consist of Jockeys, Trainers, Amateur Riders, etc. An applicant’s experience and qualifications are estimated while guaranteeing the applicant, his license and permission to register and participate. Enforcing Medical Services Standards For Sports Participants: All the required medical tests, actions if any injury is incurred in the racecourse, medical care on race day, and fitness check of jockeys- everything is looked after by BHA. Race Planning: BHA fixes the maximum number of matches that can be conducted, the placement of these matches across the racecourse, and the proper allotment of evening and weekend race fixtures. Handicapped Races: BHA gives equal importance to racehorses who have physical impairments and ensures a fair outcome for the racehorses participating in British handicaps. Ensuring the integrity of horseracing: BHA has a strong reputation for organising races that are secure from corruption. BHA has no tolerance for unscrupulous measures or extortion. Setting Up Rules And Regulations: BHA monitors the game rules and will allow no breaches either on the racecourse or off the racecourse. The penalty will be imparted if any breaches occur.

Conclusion

The mission and ambition of the International Federation Of Horseracing Authorities are to promote good administration and best exercises on multinational matters. IFHA has an official website that tries to make you aware of their worldwide initiatives in supporting the horseracing industry, as well as the evolution of national markets.

IFHA’s main objective is to coordinate and synchronize the regulations of the 60 member countries concerning the matters of breeding, racing & betting. They also make sure to maintain the standard and fairness of racing. They promise the protection of the health of horses, jockeys, and all the people attending the events. IFHA updates the organization made of 60 horseracing members if there happens to be any technical, economical, and social development.