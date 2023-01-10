Here are the leading female British athletes from last year based on times, heights and distances, plus positions in major events and win-loss records against rivals

Britain had a decent year at the major championships, winning 7 medals at the Worlds outdoors (1 gold, 1 silver, 7 bronze), but although 5th on the points table, our total was well down on previous recent editions, writes Peter Matthews.

At the Europeans, Britain again topped the points table and won most medals with 20 (6-6-8). Two bronze medals at the World Indoors was, however, disappointing.

Although only winning two gold medals, England won most medals (2-10-9) and topped the placing table at the Commonwealth Games and could have had a higher figure if a full team had been chosen. Over all the home nations the medal tally was 4-13-12.

Looking at world lists, Britain had 72 men’s and 88 women’s placings in the top 100 for all the standard events in 2022, compared to 61 and 82 in 2021, 82 and 90 in 2019 and 75 and 100 in 2018.

In the merit rankings below the first line is shown the athlete’s name, then their date of birth followed, in brackets, by the number of years ranked (including 2022) and their rankings in 2021, and finally, their best mark prior to 2022. The following lines include their best performances of the year (generally six), followed by significant indoor marks indicated by ‘i’. Then follow placings at major meetings, providing a summary of the athlete’s year at the event. As last year, comparisons to the past ignore 2020.

Abbreviations include

BIG Jumps & Throws Fest (BIGish) at Bedford

B’ham Birmingham Diamond League

B.Un British Universities at Chelmsford

CG Commonwealth Games at Birmingham

DLF Diamond League Final, Zürich

EC European Championships at Munich

ENG England Championships at Bedford

Eng-J England U20 Championships

Eng-23 England U23 Championships

E.Sch English Schools at Manchester

E.Thr European Throws at Leiria

Eur-18 European U18 Champs at Jerusalem

Ind Indoors

LI Loughborough International on 22 May

LV Lee Valley

MI Manchester International on 3 Jun

Nh Newham

NLP National League Premier Division

UK UK Championships at Manchester

WCh World Outdoor Championships at Eugene

WI World Indoor Championships at Belgrade

WJ World Junior (U20) Championships at Cali

B’zona = Bellinzona, C’hagen = Copenhagen, Coll.Sta = College Station, F’ville = Fayetteville, G’ville = Gainesville, J’ville = Jacksonville, Lough = Loughborough, L’ranta = Lappeenranta, Manch = Manchester, Oord – Oordegem, Szék = Székfehérvár

100 METRES

1 Dina Asher-Smith 4.12.95 (8y, 1) 10.83 ’19

10.83, 10.84, 10.89, 10.98, 11.11, 11.15; 10.87w, 10.96w. 1 B’ham, 4 Eugene, 2 UK, 4 WCh, 8 EC

2 Daryll Neita 29.8.96 (8y, 2) 10.93 ’21

10.90, 10.91, 10.95, 10.95, 10.97, 10.99; 10.80w, 10.92w

1 Rome. 1 Savona, 3 B’ham, 1 Hengelo, 1 Turku, 2 Paris, 1 UK, 3s3 WCh, 3 CG, 6 Monaco, 3 EC, 1 Berlin, 4 DLF, 2 B’zona

3 Imani Lansiquot 17.12.97 (8y, 3) 11.09 ‘19

11.15, 11.15, 11.18, 11.21, 11.23, 11.23; 11.00w, 11.00w, 11.03w, 11.14w, 11.15w

1 Kennesaw, 3 Clermont, 4B B’ham, 3 Hengelo, 1 Nh 10/6, 2 Turku, 3 UK, 1h C-de-Fonds, 4h1 WCh, 3s1 CG, 5 EC, 4B Luzern

4 Asha Philip 25.10.90 (13y, 4) 11.10 ’15

11.27, 11.33, 11.35, 11.38, 11.39, 11.47; 11.05w, 11.09w, 11.16w, 11.18w

8 J’ville, 2 Miami, 3B M’verde, 4 UK, 2 Tomblaine, 4s2 CG

5 Bianca Williams 18.12.93 (6y, -) 11.17 ’14

11.40, 11.44, 11.46, 11.47, 11.60, 11.61 11.18w, 11.31w, 11.31w, 11.35w

1/1 Tempe, 8 Tucson, 7B B’ham, 1 Lahti, 1/1 Barking 28/5, 5 Chorzów, 5 UK

6 Ashleigh Nelson 20.2.91 (16y, 7) 11.19, 11.15w ’14

11.30, 11.41, 11.47, 11.49, 11.53, 11.53; 11.20w, 11.24w

5 Savona, 2= Rehlingen, 5 Bern, 6 UK, 6s2 EC

7 Kristal Awuah 7.8.99 (5y, 5) 11.16 ’18

11.30, 11.36, 11.40, 11.41, 11.43, 11.43; 11.22w, 11.27w

3h4 Clermont, 6B B’ham, 5 Poznan, 1 Athens, 2= Rehlingen, 3/2 Geneva, 3s3 UK, 5B C-de-Fonds, 1 Cork, 2 Nh 17/7, 3 Sch’nge, 3/1 Nh 14/8, 6 Szczecin

8 Alisha Rees 16.4.99 (3y, 12) 11.45mx,11.45w ’19, 11.53 ’21

11.30, 11.36, 11.39, 11.45, 11.47, 11.51; 11.29w, 11.32w, 11.34w, 11.34w

1/1 Barking 1/5, 1/1 LV, 9B B’ham, 1 LEAP, 8 Geneva, 7 UK, 1/- Nh 17/7, 7s3 CG

9 Rachel Miller 29.1.90 (4y. -) 11.42 ’19, 11.23mx ’18

11.36, 11.37, 11.41, 11.42, 11.46, 11.52; 11.25w, 11.45w

1 LI, 2/3 Barking 28/5, 1/1 Barking 3/7, 3/1 Nh 17/7, 1 ENG, 1/2 Nh 14/8, 2 NAL-P

10 Hannah Brier 3.2.98 (4y, 10) 11.39 ’15, 11.34w ’21

11.33, 11.44, 11.45, 11.46, 11.48, 11.52; 11.29w, 11.38w, 11.40w

3B G’ville, 5B B’ham, 4/4 Rehlingen, 1 Welsh, 8 UK, 4 Nh 17/7, 8s1 CG

11 Nia Wedderburn-Goodison 9.1.05 (2y, -) 11.55 ’21

11.36, 11.39, 11.50, 11.51, 11.54, 11.62; 11.30w, 11.32w, 11.38w, 11.48w

5 Geneva, 1 Bedford, 1 Eur-18, 1 Eng-J, 3s2 WJ

12 Desiree Henry 26.8.95 (7y, 6) 11.06 ’16, 11.04w ’14

11.37, 11.42, 11.51, 11.62, 11.69; 11.49w

2/3 LV, 8B B’ham, 1= St. Pölten, 1 Bern

Asher-Smith had problems with cramps and injury, but still did enough, with her World Champs form, for a seventh top ranking, the all-time record for 100m, and fifth year sub-11, holding off Neita, who consolidated her place in the world elite. Nelson now has an event record 17-year ranking span, with Phillip just a year less. 17 year-old Wedderburn-Goodison, the European U18 champion, is top junior, with Joy Eze just missing a ranking this year. 10th at 11.36 and 50th at 11,77 were new records as was 115 women at 12.19.

200 METRES

1 Dina Asher-Smith 4.12.95 (10y, 1 ) 21.88 ‘98

21.96, 22.02, 22.27, 22.37, 22.37, 22.43

3 Doha, 3 Rome, 1 Stockholm, 3 WCh, 2 EC

2 Daryll Neita 29.8.96 (2, 4y) 22.81 ’21

22.61, 22.81; 22.34w, 22.48w

2 Savona, 1 UK, 3 B’zona

3 Jodie Williams 28.9.93 (11y, 2) 22.46 ‘14

22.85, 22.92, 23.00, 23.03; 1D Nh 17/7, 4 EC

4 Beth Dobbin 7.6.94 (4y, 3) 22.50 ’19

23.01, 23.04, 23.04, 23.06, 23.13, 23.28; 22.49w, 23.02w

6 Doha, 3 Savona, 1 Prague, 9 Rome, 2 Oslo, 2 UK, 4h3 WCh, 8 CG, dq q2 EC, 8 DLF

5 Imani Lansiquot 17.12.97 (1y, -) 23.40 ‘19

22.93, 23.29, 23.36, 23.57; 22.70w, 22.76w

2 Kennesaw, 2 Poznan, 1 Nh 10/6, 3 UK, 2B Luzern

6 Georgina Adam 24.3.00 (4y, -) 23.45 ’21, 23.35w ’20. 22.87, 22.92, 23.40, 23.98

1 Eng-23, 1 Leuven, 1 Nh 14/8

7 Kristal Awuah 7.8.99 (3y, 12) 23.05A, 23.20 ’20

23.15, 23.19, 23.43; 22.71w, 23.08w;

4 UK, 4 C-de-Fonds, 3 Nh 14/8

8 Finette Agyapong 1.2.97 (5y, -) 22.86 ’17

23.18, 23.42, 23.59, 23.60; 23.05w, 23.31w

1 Barking 28/5, 2 Nh 10/6, 5 UK, 1 ENG, 2 Nh 14/8, 1 NLP-B

9 Ashleigh Nelson 20.2.91 (5y, 7) 22.85 ’19

23.14, 23.45; 23.03w; 1 Espoo, 3 Bern, 1h3/dns UK

10 Amarachi Pipi 26.11.95 (6y, 6) 22.95, 22.83w ’17

23.45; 23.21w, 23.27w; 2 Prague, 6 UK

11 Hannah Brier 3.2.98 (3y. -) 23.59, 23.25w ’15

23.29, 23.39, 23.72, 23.84, 23.84, 24.04; 23.27w; 23.64i, 23.69i

3B G’ville, 5B B’ham, 1 B.Un, 2 LJ, 2 Nh 17/7, 6s1 CG; Ind: 1 UKi

12 Sophie Walton 30.3.04 (1y, -) 23.59 ’21

23.24, 23.40, 23.43, 23.43, 23.70, 23.86; 23.71w

1G1 LI, 3h2 UK, 3 Mannheim, 2 Eng-J, 6 WJ; Ind: 1 North-J, 2 Eng-J, 1 Scot-J, 4 UKi

Asher-Smith, top for the seventh time to tie Kathy Cook’s event record, lost her World crown but was an excellent 3rd in Eugene, and went on to be European runner-up. Neita showed in her three 200m competitions that she is a force at this event also. 10th best as 23.11 and 50th best at 24.10 beat the previous records of 23.24 and 24.19.

400 METRES

1 Victoria Ohuruogu 28.2.93 (5y, 1) 51.99mx, 52,36 ’21

50.50, 50,51, 50.72, 50.99, 51.00, 51.05

1 E.Rock, 1 Azusa, 1 Monteverde, 1 UK, 5s1 WCh, 2 CG, 4 EC; Ind: 5 UKi

2 Jodie Williams 28.9.93 (3y, 1) 49.97 ’21

51.26, 51.35mx, 51.98, 52.31, 52.47. 52.71

1 Atlanta, 1 B’ham Un, 3 CG, 8 Lausanne

3 Nicole Yeargin 11.8.97 (2y, 2) 50.96 ’21

51.17, 51.22, 51.32, 51.38, 51.56, 51.63

1/3 Walnut, 1 Waco, 1 Montgeron, 2 Bydgoszcz, 3 Hengelo, 2 UK, 4s2 WCh, 5s2 CG, 5s3 EC

4 Amarachi Pipi 26.11.95 (4y, 3) 51.08 ’21

51.31, 51.32, 51.36, 51.73, 51.80, 51.95

2 Savona, 2 B’ham, 4 Geneva, 4 Kladno, 4 UK, 3 Stockholm, 8s3 WCh, 4 CG, 6 Zagreb; Ind: 1 Mondeville, 1 Dortmund, 1B Torun, 3 UKi, 6s1 WI

5 Laviai Nielsen 13.3.96 (8y, 4) 50.83 ’19

51.53, 51.60, 51.70, 51.72, 51.73, 51.97

2 Montreuil, 1B Geneva, 3 Marseille, 3 UK, 6s1 EC, 2 B’zona

6 Zoey Clark 25.10.94 (6y, 6) 51.36 ’18

51.22, 51.56, 51.84, 51.88, 51.90, 51.92

1 Scot open, 1 B’ham, 2 Geneva, 3 Bern, 6 UK, 8 CG; Ind: 1 Glasgow

7 Yemi Mary John 3,5,03 (1y, -) 53.06 ’21

51.50, 51.72, 52.42, 52.98, 53.04, 53.16

3 B’ham, 1 Eton, 1 Mannheim, 1 Eng-J, 1 WJ;

Ind: 1 LV, 6 UKi

8 Jessie Knight 15.6.94 (3y, 7) 51.57i, 51.9mx, 52.42 ’20

51.93i, 52.03i, 52.07i, 52.35i, 52.37i. 52.93i

Ind: 3 Ostrava, 5 B’ham, 1 UKi, 4s2 WI

9 Amber Anning 18.11.00 (4y, 9) 51,78 ’21

52.08, 52.13, 52.38, 52.50, 53.46; 51.87i, 52.07i, 52.48i

1/1/5 B.Rouge, 6 G’ville, 3h2 SEC; Ind: 3/1B F’ville, 4 SEC, 2h2 NCAA

10 Keely Hodgkinson 3.3.02 (1y, -) 52.61 ’21

52.41, 52.90; 52.42i, 52.45i, 53.62i

5 UK; Ind: 2 UKi

11 Hannah Williams 23.4.98 (4y, 8) 51.60 ’21

52.35, 52.85, 52.88, 53.03, 53.72, 53.85; 52.51i, 52.58i

5 B’ham, 7C Geneva, 5 Bern, 7 UK; Ind: 1 Sheffield, 3r2 Dortmund, 4 UKi

12 Lily Beckford 11.8.97 (2y, -) 52.71 ’19

52.58, 52.83, 53.04, 53.20, 53.40, 53.44

2 Tempe, 1 Tucson, 4 B’ham, 1 LI, 3 Eton, 2 Sollentuna, 8 UK, 6 Cork, 3 ENG; Ind: dq s3 UKi

– Lina Nielsen 13.3.96 (1y, -) 52.56 ’21

51.54; 53.09i, 54.29i; 3 G’ville; Ind: 2s2 UKi

This was a splendid year for Ohuruogu; just her fifth year in the rankings from 2013 with a best of 7th in 2020. She improved her PB six times and all her 12 outdoor 400m races were well inside her pre-2022 best. There was then little between the next five, who helped to make the 4×400 teams so strong with medals at the three majors, even with England disqualified at the Commonwealth Games. Then came the splendid World Junior win by Mary John. 10th at 51.93 beats the record of 51.99 in 2021.

800 METRES

1 Keely Hodgkinson 3.3.02 (3y, 1) 1:55.88

1:56.38, 1:57.40, 1:57.71, 1:57.72, 1:58.18, 1:58.51; 1:57.20i

1 B’ham, 1 Eugene, 1 Oslo, 2 Stockholm, 2 WCh, 2 CG, 1 EC, 5 DLF; Ind: 1 B’ham

2 Laura Muir 9.5.93 (10y, 3) 1:56.73 ’21

1:57.23mx, 1:57.87, 1:58.09, 1:58.84

1mx Stretford, 2 Oslo, 3 CG

3 Jemma Reekie 6.3.98 (4y, 2) 1:56.90 ’21

1:58.44, 1:58.68, 1:58.71, 1:59.00, 1:59.09, 1:59.83

8 Eugene, 2 Chorzów, 9 Rome, 8 Oslo, 1 UK, 5s1 WCh, 3h3 CG, 4 Monaco, 5 EC, 3 Lausanne, 2 Padua; Ind: 2 UKi

4 Alexandra Bell 4.11.92 (8y, 4) 1:57.66 ’21

1:59.76, 2:00.52, 2:00.53, 2:00.67, 2:00.68, 2:00.82

5 B’ham, 6 Rabat, 7s3 WCh, 6 CG, 6 EC

5 Ellie Baker 3.6.98 (4y, 5) 1:59.54 ’21

1:59.52, 2:00.66, 2:01.72, 2:01.91, 2:02.14, 2:02.20

5 Hamilton, 7/2 San Juan C, 3B B’ham, 3 Byd’zcz, 4 Hengelo, 2 Turku, 2 UK, 8s2 WCh, 1 Gillingham

6 Katie Snowden 9.3.94 (7y, 12) 2:00.92mx ’17, 2:01.58 ’18

1:59.72, 2:02.34; 2 Belfast, 1 Szczecin

7 Isabelle Boffey 13.4.00 (4y, 7) 2:01.24 ’21

2:01.30, 2:01.48, 2:01.60mx, 2:02.25, 2:02.34, 2:02.84; 2:01.37i

1 B.Un, 1 B’ham Un, 1B B’ham, 4 MI, 4 Prague, 8 Turku, 3 UK, 9 Cork, 1 Stretford, 5 Gillingham;

Ind: 1 Manch, 3 New York, 5h1 (fell) UKi

8 Jenny Selman 9.3.91 (2y. 8) 2:01.64 ’21

2:00.86, 2:03.00, 2:03.02, 2:03.43, 2:06.53, 2:06.75; 2:00.70i, 2:01.57i, 2:01.84i, 2:02.00i, 2:02.14i

4B B’ham, 1 Manch, 1 Samorín, 1 Bern, 4 UK, 5h1 CG; Ind: 1/1/1 Glasgow, 6 B’ham, 1 UKi, 4 Madrid, 3h1 WI

9 Abigail Ives 6.2.04 (1y, -) 2:04.12 ’21

2:01.56, 2:01.88, 2:01.92, 2:02.02, 2:02.89, 2:04.00

2 B’ham Un, 2B B’ham, 1 LI, 5 UK, 1 Eng-J, 6 WJ, 2 Lough; Ind: 1/2 LV, 3 UKi

10 Katy-Ann McDonald 1.6.00 (1y, -) 2:01.67 ’21

2:00.98, 2:02.51, 2:02.87, 2:03.09, 2:03.42, 2:03.57; 2:02.85i

1 Azusa, 1 B.Rouge, 4 SEC, 8 NCAA;

Ind: 4 F’ville, 3 Nashville, 2 SEC, 7h2 NCAA

11 Gemma Finch 1.8.97 (1y, -) 2:02.81 ’21

2:02.99, 2:03.65, 2:03.93, 2:03.98, 2:04.01, 2:04.24; 2:02.65i, 2:03.18i

6 Drake R, 6B San Juan C, 5/5 New York, 7C Nashville, 6 UK, 2 Marietta, 5B Memphis; Ind: 2 Nashville, 2 Boston, 3 New York, 7 Louisville, 5 UKi, 3 Chicago

12 Phoebe Gill 27.4.07 (1y, -) 2:09.12mx, 2:09.13 ’21

2:03.34, 2:03.74mx, 2:04.09, 2:06.33, 2:06.58mx, 2:08.54. 2 Watford, 1 East, 1 E.Sch-I, 1 Sch.Int

nr Adelle Tracey JAM 27.5.93 (UK: 8y, 6) 1:59.50 ’21

1:59.20, 1:59.54, 2:00.21, 2:00.79, 2:01.18, 2:01.57; 2:01.52i

1 S.Domingo, 7 New York, 7 Bydgoszcz, 3 JAM Ch, 3s1 WCh, 3 NACAC;

Ind: 5 Val-de-Reuil, 5 Bham, 2 Madrid

nr Ciara Mageean IRL 1:59.69 ’20

1:59.03mx, 1:59.86. 2:01.34; 2/1 Belfast

Another great year for Hodgkinson, who had ten sub-2 minute runs, and won a gold and two silvers from the major championship 800m races. Even losing Tracey to Jamaica, there were still six UK women under 2 minutes. Muir, as well as her brilliance at 1500m, also excelled at 800m and Reekie made steady progress after recovering from glandular fever. 10th best at 2:01.56 was a record. 15 year-old Gill comes in at no. 12; she now ranks 3rd all time at UK U17, with another year in the age group.

1500 METRES

1 Laura Muir 9.5.93 (10y, 1) 3:54.50 ’21, 4:18.03M ’17

3:55.28, 3:56.86, 4:01.08, 4:01.78, 4:02.31, 4:02.75

1 B’ham, 11 Eugene, 3 Rome, 1 UK, 3 WCh, 1 CG, 1 EC, 2 Brussels, 5 DLF

2 Katie Snowden 9.3.94 (5y, 2) 4:02.77 ’21, 4:25.89M ’17

4:03.76, 4:03.90, 4:04.97, 4:25.72M, 4:06.08, 4:06.72

3 San Juan C, 8 B’ham, 5 Sollentuna, 10s2 WCh, 7 CG, 4 EC, 5 Luzern, 6 Zagreb

3 Ellie Baker 3.6.98 (2y, 8) 4:06.54 ’21

4:04.90, 4:05.83, 4:06.64, 4:07.35, 4:08.63, 4:10.92

2 Stanford, 1 Manch, 1 Watford, 2 Madrid, 5 Stockholm, 8 EC

4 Jemma Reekie 6.3.98 (6y, 4) 4:00.52i, 4:02.09 ’20; 4:17.88Mi ’20, 4:27.00M ’19

4:05.33, 4:07.01, 4:16.23; 5 B’ham, 5 CG

5 Melissa Courtney-Bryant 30.8.93 (9y, 7) 4:01.81 ’20, 4:23.15M ’17

4:04.13, 4:04.40, 4:09.07, 4:09.11, 4:29.81M, 4:10.19

4 PH 1M, 10 Ostrava, 10 Rabat, 2 UK, 11h3 WCh, 10 CG,10h1 EC, 10 Luzern

6 Jessica Judd 7.1.95 (10y, 12) 4:03.73, 4:28.59M ’17

4:07.93, 4:10.79, 4:16.36, 4:18.15, 4:24.56

1 Tempe, 1 B.Un, 1 LI, 2 Watford

7 Hannah Nuttall 7.7.97 (1y, -) 4:12.30mx ’21, 4:16.49 ’17

4:08.15mx, 4:09.66, 4:11.08, 4:12.03, 4:12.54, 4:33.42M. 2 Manch, 4 Watford, 4 UK, 3 Dublin, 1 Stretford, 3 Lough; Ind: 2 Sheffield

8 Shannon Flockhart 5.4.02 (1y, -) 4:34.83 ’19

4:10.80, 4:11.11, 4:13.91, 4:39.14M, 4:20.43, 4:20.59; 4:36.64Mi

10 Raleigh, 2 Providence, 1 Big East, 7 NCAA; Ind: 5 Boston, 1 Big East

9 Jenny Selman 9.3.91 (1y. ) 4:11.48 ’21

4:08.24, 4:12.25; 4:12.55i, 4:14.80i

2 Belfast, 3 Watford; Ind: 1 Sheffield, 2 Manch

10 Alexandra Bell 4.11.92 (2y, 10) 4:07.06 ’21

4:08.71, 4:10.48; 1 Belfast, 16 Ostrava

11 Amy-Eloise Markovc 5.8.95 (4y, -) 4:09.31 ’19, 4:27.13M ’21

4:08.68i, 4:30.78Mi; Ind: 1 Seattle, 4 B’ham

12 Erin Wallace 18.5.00 (3y, 11) 4:07.56mx, 4:08.10 ’21

4:08.90i, 4:12.46i, 4:13.96i, 4:14.72i

Ind: 6 New York, 5 B’ham, 2 UKi, 5h1 WI

nr Ciara Mageean IRL 4:11.15 19

3:56.63, 4:01.68, 4:02.56, 4:03.03, 4:04.14

4 B’ham, 4 Rome, 2 CG, 2 EC, 1 Brussels, 2 DLF

nr Adelle Tracey JAM 27.5.93 (UK: 2y, 9) 4:06.56 ’21

4:02.36, 4:02.55, 4:05.14, 4:05.52, 4:05.96, 4:06.96

2 Drake R, 5 San Juan C, 1 Ponce, 5 Ostrava, 1 JAM Ch, 8s2 WCh. 8 Chorzów, 2 NACAC, 6 Luzern; Ind: 2 Ostrava, 3 Mondeville, 1 UKi

Muir, top for the eighth successive year (equalling the event record by Kelly Holmes), won European and Commonwealth gold and World bronze. Reekie beat Snowden 2-0, but the latter had much greater depth of performance. The last half of the rankings was tricky as most ran rarely at the event. 4:19.50 is easily the record 50th best.

5000 METRES

1 Eilish McColgan 25.11.90 (9y, 1) 14:28.55 ’21

2 CG 14:42.14, 11 WCh 15:03.03 (14:56.47), 3 EC 14:59.34, 15:00.75+, 15:19.31+

2 Amy-Eloise Markovc 5.8.95 (5y, 2) 15:03.22 ’21

4 CG 14:56.60, 5 EC 15:08.75, 12h1 WCh 15:31.62, 1 UK 15:37.23, 15:44.91+; 8 DLF 15:28.24x

3 Jessica Judd 7.1.95 (6y, 3) 15:06.02 ’21

6 B’ham 14:57.19, 13 WCh 15:19.88 (14:57.64), 13 Oslo 15:00.17, 4 Walnut 15:11.72, 15:19.66+, 2 UK 15:38.39

4 Calli Thackery 9.1.93 (3y, -) 15:37.44 ’16

1 Stretford 15:02.55, 1 Watford 15:06.26, 6 EC 15:08.79, 2 AUS Ch 15:09.08, 1 Lough 15:20.65, 10 CG 15:24.82, 2 Box Hill 15:26.87, 4 UK 15:39.77, dnf B’ham

5 Sarah Inglis 28.8.91 (3y, 6) 15:24.17 ’21

3 Portland 15:05.51, 7 CG 15:08.36, 15 San Juan C 15:16.90, 3 UK 15:39.55, 15:39.7+

6 Jennifer Nesbitt 24.1.95 (3y, 5) 15:30.95 ’19

16 San Juan C 15:17.39, 6 Boston 15:19.22i, 2 Stanford 1/4 15:24.59, 2 Sheffield 15:30.32i, 12 CG 15:34.98, 3 Walnut 15:35.69, 9 UK 15:52.67

7 Isobel Fry 4.5.00 (3y, 12) 15:49.25 ’21

4 Liège 15:21.32, 3 Stretford 15:34.16, 9 Berlin 15:45.61, 6 UK 15:47.60; Ind: 3 Sheffield 15:38.72i

8 Samantha Harrison 1.2.95 (1y, -) 16:15.01 ’21

2 Watford 15:22,29, 1 Batt.Pk 15:32.07, 4 Stretford 15:35.94, 15:39.8+, 15:43.03+, 8 UK 15:48.86

9 Eloise Walker 27.5.01 (1y, -) -0-

2 Stretford 15:25.21, 8 Montreuil 15:31.26, 1 Karlsruhe 15:41.19, 20 CG 16:28.62

10 Verity Ockenden 31.8.91 (5y, 4) 15:03.51 ’21

5 Manch 15:31.85, 5 UK 15:42.07, 15 B’ham 15:45.04, 8 Stretford 15:55.20

11 Melissa Courtney-Bryant 30.8.93 (5y, -) 14:53.82 ’19. 3 Stanford 29/4 15:25.90

12 Philippa Bowden 29.3.95 (2y, -) 15:52.36 ’18

6 Stretford 15:44.54, 7 UK 15:47.74, 3 Batt.Pk 16:10.86

McColgan is top ranked for the fourth time. Thackery, previously ranked in 2015 and 2017, made the biggest improvement of the top women. 103 inside 17 mins is a new record as are 10th 15:25.90 and 50th at 16:14.40.

10,000 METRES

1 Eilish McColgan 25.11.90 (4y, 1) 30:58.94

1 Hengelo 30:19.02, 10 WCh 30:34.60, 2 EC 30:41.05, 1 CG 30:48.60

2 Jessica Judd 7.1.95 (2y, 2) 31:20.96 ’21

11 WCh 30:35.93, 1 UK 31:22.24, 5 CG 31:18.47, 10 EC 32:23.98

3 Samantha Harrison 1.2.95 (2y, 6) 32:39.20 ’21

6 CG 31:21.53, 3 UK 31:30.63, 6 EC 31:46.87

4 Amy-Eloise Markovc 5.8.95 (2y, 4) 31:25.91 ’21

2 UK 31:25.57

5 Sarah Inglis 28.8..91 (2y, -) 32:11.42 ’19

4 UK 31:39.60, 9 CG 32:04.74

6 Abbie Donnelly 2.9.96 (1y, -) 33:31.31 ’21

9 Eur Cup 32:20.82, 13 UK 32:46.19

7 Hannah Irwin 23.6.98 (6y, 19- 7) 33:11.08 ’21

7 UK 32:25.34, 14 Eur Cup 32:44.38, dnf CG

8 Lauren Heyes 21.4.90 (1y, -) -0-

8 UK 32:26.26, 15 Eur Cup 32:49.69

9 Jessica Gibbon 19.8.96 (1y, -) -0-

10 UK 32:27.95, 23 Eur Cup 33:24.86

10 Verity Ockenden 31.8.91 (3y, 3) 32:41.70 ’21

11 UK 32:35.72

11 Philippa Bowden 29.3.95 (2y, -) 32:33.10 ’18

12 UK 32:44.62, 22 Eur Cup 33:22.05

12 Beth Kidger 16.3.94 (2y, 10) -32:54.75 ’21

3 Stanford 1/4 33:01.14, 4 Stanford 29/4 33:15.05

A great season by McColgan, Judd also had a very good yer and Harrison made great progress. There were pbs by all the first nine. 10th best at 32:35.72 easily beats the record set in 2021.

(10 MILES – 20km) HALF MARATHON

1 Eilish McColgan 25.11.90 (4y, 1) 67:46 ’21

6 RAK 66:26, 1 Greenwich 67:35

2 Jessica Piasecki 18.4.90 (6y, 3) 71:34 ’19

2 Santa Pola 67:20, 70:35+ Seville

3 Samantha Harrison 1.2.95 (3y, 4) 71:20 ’20

5 Berlin 68:12, 13 Valencia 69:36, 3 Greenwich 70:22

4 Charlotte Purdue 10.6.91 (11y, 2) 68:10 ’19

6 New York 69:57, 5 GNR 70:11, 2 Greenwich 70:15, 71:04+

5 Calli Thackery 9.1.93 (2y, 10) 72:16 ’21

12 Copenhagen 69:02, 4 Greenwich 72:01, 1 Sydney 73:31

6 Lucy Reid 2.12.92 (2y, -) 72:29 ’20

15 Copenhagen 70:29, 1 Cambridge 71:16, 4 Granollers 73:49

7 Natasha Cockram 12.11.92 (2y, 9) 72:46 ’21

1 Cardiff 70:47, 6 Málaga 71:30, 1 Swansea 72:48, 7 Cardiff 73:12. 10M: 2 Gt.South 54:35

8 Clara Evans 27.11.93 (3y. -) 72:21 ’20

8 Berlin 70:17, 75:06+

9 Amy-Eloise Markovc 5.8.95 (1y, -) -0-

6 GNR 71:12

10 Lauren McNeil 20.1.99 (1y, -)

17 Copenhagen 71:01

11 Georgina Schwiening 15.12.94 (2y, 9) 75:26 ’17, 71:13sh ’21

1 Battersea Pk 72:12, 2 Cambridge 72:20

12 Naomi Mitchell 24.11.93 (1y, -) 74:24 ’21

1 Wokingham 71:53, 3 Granollers 73:10. 9 Cardiff 74:19, 2 Swansea 75:11

– Verity Ockenden 31.8.91 (2y, 8) 72;26 ’21

6 Arezzo 71:53, 10 GNR 74:30

– Lily Partridge 9.3.91 (6y, -) 70:32 ’15

2 Glasgow 72:56, 9 GNR 74:14; 10M: 1 G.South 54:29

Just as in 2021 McColgan is UK No.1 at 5000m, 10,000m and Half Marathon.

MARATHON

1 Jessica Piasecki 18.4.90 (2y, -) 2:25:28 19

5 Seville 2:22:27, 12 WCh 2:28:41

2 Charlotte Purdue 10.6.91 (5y, 1) 2:23:26 ’21

9 Boston 2:25:26, dnf WCh

3 Rose Harvey 25.8.92 (2y, 3) 2:29:45 ’21

13 Seville 2:27:20, 10 London 2:27:59, dnf WCh

4 Georgina Schwiening 15.12.94 (1y, -) 2:35:25 ’19

21 Valencia 2:26:28, 3 Manchester 2:31:37, 11 CG 2:40:09

5 Natasha Cockram 12.1.92 (5y, 4) 2:30:03 ’21

18 Valencia 2:26:14, 12 CG 2:40:18

6 Rebecca Briggs 2.3.00 (2y, 9) 2:34:34 ’21

1 Manchester 2:29:06, 31 EC 2:39:02

7 Naomi Mitchell 24.11.93 (3y, 11) 2:33:23 ’20

2 Manchester 2:30:54, 25 EC 2:36:44

8 Sonia Samuels 16.5.79 (7y, -) 2:28:04 ’15

21 Berlin 2:28:15, 4 Manchester 2:32:32

9 Alice Wright 3.11.94 (1y, -) -0-

2 Houston 2:29:08, 22 EC 2:35:33

10 Sarah Inglis 28.8..91 (3y, 10) 2:29:41 ’20

9 Chicago 2:29:37

11 Chloe Richardson 4.12.93 (2y, 12) 2:37:14 ’21

5 Manchester 2:33:26

12 Anna Bracegirdle 7.5.93 (1y, -) 2:40:17 ’21

6 Manchester 2:34:22

nr Ann-Marie McGlynn IRL 22.2.80 2:29:34- 21

4 Dublin 2:33:27, 29 EC 2:38:26

Piasecki, with two excellent races, takes over top ranking. Briggs remains our top younger marathoner and set a European U23 record when she won in Manchester. 10th best of 2:30:54 is the best ever by 2:33 and the 50th by 2:47, with over 250 women under 3 hours compared to the previous record of 168.

(2000) 3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE

1 Elizabeth Bird 4.10.94 (9y, 1) 9:19.68 ’21

9:07.87, 9:17.79, 9:19.46, 9:23.17, 9:23.18, 9:30.57

1 New York, 4 Paris, 1 UK, 5h1 WCh, 2 CG, 3 Monaco, 3 EC

2 Aimee Pratt 3.10.97 (7y, 2) 9:25.89 ’21

9:15.64, 9:18.91, 9:25.48, 9:27.41, 9:30.46, 9:35.31

2 Huelva, 2 MI, 2 UK, 7 WCh, 4 CG, 7 EC

2000mSt: 1 B’ham Un 6:08.17

3 Elise Thorner 16.3.01 (2y, 4) 9:52.90 ’21

9:32.42, 9:33.99, 9:40.98, 9:43.00, 9:51.96, 9:57.06

1 Azusa, 2 Stanford, 5 NCAA, 3 UK, 14h1 EC

4 Kate Seary 13.11.96 (2y, 6) 10:11.06 ’21

9:55.96, 10:01.28, 10:05.52, 10:06.31, 10:12.53

1 Raleigh, 5 Eugene, 7 Stanford, 5 Watford, 4 UK

5 Stevie Lawrence 18.2.97 (2y, 9) 10:15.75

10:07.07, 10:14.99, 10:24.28, 10:27.26, 10:31.72, 10:40.73

11 Raleigh, 1 Charlotte, 1 SAC, 3 NCAA-II, 5 UK

6 Sarah Tait 26.3.01 (2y, 3) 10:00.49 ’21

10:05.21, 10:08.31, 10:12.21, 10:20.97, 10:39.12

2000mSt: 2 B.Un 6:32.90

1 Scot Un, 1 LI, 8 MI, 4 Watford, 6 UK

7 Maisie Grice 29.6.00 (4y, 5) 10:09.23 ’21

10:04.91, 10:10.49, 10:15.92, 10:28.04

3 Oord, 9 MI, 7 UK, 1 ENG

2000mSt: 2 B’ham Un 6:21.17, 1 B.Un 6:27.28

8 Emily Chaston 9.5.01 (1y, -)

10:12.82, 10:16.53, 10:20.48, 10:44.28

2 Clovis, 3 Walnut, 4 MWC, 13h2 NCAA-W

9 Emily Moyes 14.6.98 (4y, -) 10:16.46 ’18

10:15.4, 10:22.08, 10:31.16, 10:34.13

1 Bury St. E, 9 Oord, 9 UK, 2 ENG

10 Yasmin Austridge 11.8.00 (1y, -) 10:45.04 ’21

10:14.93, 10:17.14, 10:35.12, 11:00.49

6 Texas R, 4 Oxford MS, 2 WAC, 14h1 NCAA-W

11 Lucy Jones 18.9.98 (2y, -) 10:26.49 ’21

10:25.82, 10:30.93, 10:45.35

7 Watford, 8 UK, 3 ENG

2000mSt: 4 B.Un 6:37.35

12 Alexandra Barbour 1.3.00 (2y, -) 10:36.69 ’20

10:26.62, 10:38.02; 2 LI, 10 UK (2000mSt: 6 B.Un 6:43.59)

nr Eiiish Flanagan IRL 2.5.97 9:34.26 ’21

6 CG 9:57.18, 12h EC 10:00.2, 1 Nashville 10:07.23

The UK record went four times this year, twice by Pratt, both at the World Champs, and twice by Bird, one before and one later, at Diamond League meetings in Paris and Monaco. With medals at both Common-wealth Games and Europeans, Bird retains top ranking. Thorner, now 7th all-time, is next with a fine season in the USA, but there was only one other woman under 10 minutes. So there was the usual lack of depth, but at least 10th best was a record at 10:15.4.

100 METRES HURDLES

1 Cindy Sember 5.8.94 (8y, 1) 12.60 ’15

12.50, 12.59, 12.62, 12.63, 12.66, 12.67; 12.38w, 12.56w, 12.60w

4 Texas R, 5 Walnut, 5 Drake R, 1 F’ville, 5 J’ville, 4 Eugene, 3 Paris, 1 UK, 2 Marietta, 5 WCh, 3 CG, 8 EC, 4 Luzern

2 Jessica Hunter 4.12.96 (5y, -) 13.33, 13.30w ’18

13.12, 13.18, 13.21, 13.26, 13.26, 13.29; 12.79w, 13.13w

1/2 LI, 4 Oord, 3 MI, dq/1r2 LEAP, 6 Geneva, 2 UK, 3 Dublin, 1 Nh, 8s2 EC

3 Alicia Barrett 25.3.98 (6y, 3) 13.07 ’18

13.02, 13.20, 13.32, 13.35, 13.41, 13.52; 12.90w, 12.98w, 13.02w, 13.08w, 13.27w

3 Clermont, 1h4 J’ville, 3 LI, 5 Oord, 5 MI, dnf h3 Geneva, 6 C’hagen, 3 UK, 6 Cork, 3 Nh, 1 ENG, 1 NLP-A

4 Jenna Blundell 12.6.01 (4y, 4) 13.20, 13.18w ’21

13.30, 13.34, 13.42, 13.55, 13.55, 13.56; 12.99w, 13.06w, 13.13w, 13.18w, 13.31w

5h2 Walnut, 2 Clermont, 7 J’ville, 6 LI, 3 Oord. dnf MI. 5 Bergen. 4C Geneva, 4 UK, 1 Eng-23, 2 ENG, 1 NLP-B

5 Isabel Wakefield 5.1.00 (1y, -) 13.56 ‘21

13.26, 13.26, 13.30; 3 Durham, 1 C’ville

6 Emma Nwofor 22.8.96 (4y, 7) 13.34, 13.24w ’21

13.44, 13.48, 13.50, 13.53, 13.59, 13.60; 13.23w, 13.30w, 13.34w

5 Tempe, 7 Montgeron, 3rC LI, 4 MI, 5 UK, 7 ENG

7 Angie Broadbelt-Blake 12.9.85 (10y, -) 13.18, 13.07w ’11

13.42, 13.45, 13.49, 13.50, 13.53, 13.54; 13.39w, 13.44w, 13.50w

4 LI, 1 South, 3h1 UK, 1 Hendon, 4 ENG, 2 NLP-A

8 Mari Jessop 27.6.03 (1y, -) 13.80 ’21

13.38, 13.48, 13.57, 13.58, 13.59, 13.60; 13.23w, 13.34w

3 B.Un, 7 LI, 1 LEAP, 1 South-J, 7 UK, 3 Hendon, 1 Eng-J, 4s3 WJ

9 Mallory Cluley 15.3.02 (1y, -) 13.70, 13.61w ’21

13.57, 13.63, 13.68, 13.69, 13.75, 13.76; 13.34w, 13.46w, 13.59w

7 LI, 4h2 MI, 2 South, 6 UK, 3 Eng-23, 7 ENG

10 Holly Mills 15.4.00 (3y, 5) 13.21, 13.07w ‘21

13.41, 13.45, 13.52, 13.57, 13.58, 13.74

5H Götzis, 8 C-de-Fonds, 2H CG, 5H EC

11 Heather Paton 9.4.96 (6y, 6) 13.22 ’19

13.39, 13.67, 13.72, 13.77, 13.82, 13.84

2 LEAP, 2E Geneva, 4 Nh, 2 Hendon, 5h2 CG, 3 NLP-A

12 Megan Marrs 25.9.97 (4y, 8) 13.32, 13.23w ’18

13.59, 13.61, 13.62, 13.72, 13.77, 13.87; 13.37w, 13.43w

2 Belfast, 5h1 Bydgoszcz, 4h2 Geneva, 2 Hendon, 5 ENG, 4h1 CG, 4 NLP-A

Sember is top for the fifth time and third in succession and, with a UK record, was a class apart from the rest of the British hurdlers now that her sister Tiffany has retired. Second is Hunter, who returned for her best ever season.

400 METRES HURDLES

1 Jessie Knight 15.6.94 (5y, 1) 54.23 ’21

54.09, 54.84, 54.89, 55.08, 55.11, 55.39

6 B’ham, 1 Oord, 3 Hengelo, 3 Oslo, 1 UK, 7 Stockholm, 7s2 WCh, 5 CG, 4s2 EC

2 Lina Nielsen 13.3.96 (6y, 3) 55.27 ’21

54.73, 54.76, 55.06, 55.28, 55.32, 55.40

1 J’ville, 4 Ponce, 4 B’ham, 5 Hengelo, 4 Rome, 5 Oslo, 2 UK, 8h4 WCh, 6h1 CG, 5s1 EC

3 Hayley McLean 9.9.94 (12y, 3) 56.43 ’14

55.48, 55.62, 56.20, 56.22, 56.46, 56.64

1 LI, 3 Oord,4 Geneva, 3 UK, 2 Hendon, 1 ENG, 5s3 EC

4 Jessica Tappin 17.5.90 (8y, 7) 56.93 21

55.89, 56.19, 56.53, 56.64, 56.82, 56.83

2 LI, 2B Oord,1 Tampere, 6 Geneva, 5 UK, 6 C-de-Fonds, 1 Hendon, 3 ENG, 1 NLP-A

5 Jessica Turner 8.8.95 (9y, 2) 54.77 ’21

55.63, 56.72, 57.00, 57.38, 57.43, 57.93

8 B’ham, 5 Oord, 1 Prague, 8 Geneva, 4 UK, 2 Barcelona

6 Ese Okoro 4.7.90 (11y, 10) 56.67 ’14

57.25, 57.96, 58.12, 58.46, 58.54mx, 58.57

1G1 LI, 1 LEAP, 7 UK. 2 ENG, 2 NLP-A

7 Ophelia Pye 21.3.05 (1y, -) -0-

58.09, 58.49, 58.53, 58.91, 59.04, 59.74

1G2 LI, 2 Bedford U18, 1 Eur U18, 432 WJ

8 Zoe Pollock 21.12.00 (2y, 9) 57.17 ’21

58.20, 58.65, 58.94, 59.01, 59.10, 59.14

1 B.Un, 4 LI, 7B Oord, 5D Geneva, 3 Nivelles, 6 UK, 5 Karlstad, 3 Barcelona

9 Nicole Kendall 26.1.96 (3y, 5) 55.93 ’21

58.12, 58.21, 58.86, 59.01, 59.03, 59.94

5 LI, 7 Oord, 3 Rehlingen, dnf South

10 Stephanie Okoro 22.4.06 (1y, -) -0-

58.44, 58.65, 58.96, 59.83, 60.64, 61.22; (also great year at 300mh)

2 G2, 1 Bedford U18, 3 Eur U18

11 Sophie Elliss 2.11.98 (1y, -) 63.12 ’19

58.83, 59.04, 59.19, 59.63, 59.83, 60.16

2 G1 LI, 1 South, 3h3 UK, 3 Hendon, 4 ENG, 4 NLP-A

12 Chelsea Walker 29.6.97 (3y, 11) 58.26 ’19

58.74, 59.03, 59.51, 59.63, 59.77, 59.79

3G1 LI, 1 North, 3h2 UK, 6 ENG

Knight remained clearly our best but did not have the depth of performances of 2021 although now 4= all-time. Nielsen started with PBs but had to yield to illness for the major championships. McLean, the 2013 European Junior champion, fought tenaciously to make her senior international debut at the Europeans and achieve her highest ever ranking in her 12th top-10 year. The European U18 medallists 17-year-old Pye and 16 year-old S Okoro showed outstanding promise.

HIGH JUMP

1 Morgan Lake 12.5.97 (11y, 1) 1.97 ’18

1.93, 1.92, 1.90, 1.90, 1.90, 1.87

1 Clermont, 2 San Juan C, 4= Grosseto, 1 BIG, 5 Rabat, 3 Geneva, 8 Turku, 1 UK, 4 CG, 7= EC, 2= Zoetemeer

2 Emily Borthwick 2.9.97 (8y, 2) 1.93 ’21

1.87, 1.85, 1.82, 1.81, 1.81, 1.80; 1.95i, 1.92i, 1.91i, 1.90i, 1.88i, 1.87i

7= Grosseto, 7= Eugene, 4= Geneva, 9 Turku, 2 UK, dnq 25= WCh, 11 CG; Ind: 1= Karlsruhe, 1 Hustopece, 1 Mondeville, 9 Banská B, 5 B’ham, 2 UKi, 4 Madrid, 10= WI

3 Laura Zialor 4.8.98 (4y, 3) 1.90 ’21

1.91A, 1.87, 1.86, 1.85, 1.84, 1.81; 1.91i, 1.90i, 1.88i, 1.88i

1 B.Un, 1 Nairobi, 1 MI, 5 Prague, 4 Kladno, 4 UK, dnq 27 WCh, 8 CG, dnq nh EC; Ind: 1 Lough16/1, 1 LV, 1 Hirson, 7 Hustopece, 2= Bham, 1 UKi

4 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 9.1.93 (15y, 5) 1.98 ’16

1.84, 1.83, 1.77; 1.83i; 6H Götzis, 5H WCh, 1H CG; Ind: 3P WI

5 Kate Anson 14.3.95 (3y, -) 1.83i 20, 1.80 ’17

1.79, 1.77, 1.75, 1.75, 1.75; 1.82i, 1.80i, 1.76i

4 LI, 2= Belfast, 3 UK, 6 Dublin, 2 ENG; Ind: 1 Welsh 3 UKi

6 Lucy Walliker 21.1.99 (1y, -) 1.73 ’21

1.81, 1.79, 1.79, 1.68; 1.79i, 1.79i, 1.75i

1H SAC, 13 NCAA II, 5 UK; Ind: 1P SAC, 3 NCAA II

7 Bernice Coulson 25.4.98 (1y, -) 1.77 ’21

1.77, 1.76, 1.75, 1.75, 1.75, 1.75, 1.75

5 LI, 5= Belfast, 4= BIG, 1 Welsh, 1 Mid, 5 Cork, 4= ENG, 1= NLP-A; Ind: 5 Lough 16/1, 4 Scot, 5 Welsh, 3B Hustopece, 6 UKi

8 Niamh Emerson 22.4.99 (5y, -) 1.89 ’16

1.85 1H Arona

9 Jade O’Dowda 9.9.99 (1y, -) 1.78i ’20. 1.75 ’21

1.80, 1.75, 1.74; 5H CG, 8H EC

10 Lauren Evans 7,8,00 (1y, -) 1,72i ’20, 1.71 ’18

1.78, 1.77, 1.75, 1.73, 1.72; 1.80i, 1.76i, 1.73i

2 LI, 1= Eng-23, 7H CG; Ind: 2 Welsh, 2P UKi

11 Jodie Smith 2.11.01 (4y, -) 1.80 ’19

1.77, 1.70; 1.68, 1.66; 1.79i, 1.72i, 1.71i;

1H UK, 7 NLP-A; Ind: 1P UKi

12 Eloise Hind 30.11.04 (1y -) 1.77 ’21

1.78, 1.78, 1.76, 1.76, 1.71, 1.70

6 LI, 4=H UK, 6 Mannheim. 2 E.Sch, 4H WJ

nr Sommer Lecky IRL 14.6.00 1.90 ’18

1.83, 1.81, 1.80, 1.80, 1.79, 1.79; 1.81i, 1.79i, 1.78i

1 Tours, 1 Belfast, 3 Amiens, 7 Geneva, 1 IRL Ch, 1 Dublin; Ind: 1 Scot, 4 Nantes, 1 Amiens, 5 IRL Ch

nr Philippa Rogan IRL 4.2.94 1.83 ’21

1.80, 1.78, 1.78, 1.78, 1.77, 1.75

2 LI, 2= Belfast, 2 South, 2 IRL Ch, 2 Dublin, 3 Cork, 1 ENG, 4=NLP-A; Ind: 3 Scot, 3 Welsh, 1 IRL Ch

Lake is top for the fifth time. Borthwick started excellently but her form fell away markedly after the indoor season, while Zialor fared poorly at the major championships. There were many changes in those ranked compared with 2021. Emerson only competed once, but cleared 1.85, and rankings were close and difficult at the tail end of this list. Six of those listed are combined eventers.

POLE VAULT

1 Holly Bradshaw 2.11.91 (13y, 1) 4.87i ’12, 4.81 ’17

4.60, 4.60, 4.55, 4.50, 4.50

1 B.Un, nh B’ham, 1 Huelva, 4 Rabat, 2= Rome, 1 UK, dnq nh Worlds

2 Molly Caudery 17.3.00 (9y, 2) 4.53 ’18

4.60, 4.55, 4.50, 4.50, 4.50, 4.45

2 B.Un, 1 LI, 2 Huelva, 1 Haniá, 3 Athens, 5 Geneva, 2 UK, dnq 25 WCh, 2 CG, 7= EC

3 Sophie Cook 12.9.94 (8y, 3) 4.50i, 4.40 ’20

4.50, 4.45, 4.40, 4.29, 4.26, 4.25; 4.45i, 4.35i, 4.31i

4 B’ham, 5 Athens, 5 Kuortane, 1 Manch, 8 CG, 9 EC; Ind: 1/1 Lough, 1 Manch, 7 Tourcoing, 1 UKi, 1 Cardiff

4 Jade Ive 22.1.92 (12y, 4) 4.43i 19, 4.30 ’21

4.35, 4.30, 4.21, 4.20, 4.20, 4.05; 4.40i, 4.35i, 4.31i, 4.25i

6 LI, 1 Welsh, 3 UK, 1 B’ham Un, 2 ENG; Ind: 1 Welsh, 1 South, 2 UKI

5 Sophie Ashurst 26.4.03 (4y, 5) 4.21 ’21

4.15, 4.15, 4.10, 4.05, 4.01, 4.00; 4.15i, 4.14i, 4.10i

5 B.Un, 2 LI, 2 Lough 1/6, 5 UK, 1 Mannheim, 1 Eng-J, 3 Manch, 6= WJ, 3 Lough 12/8; Ind: 2 Lough, 3/4 Manch, 3=B Tourcoing, 2 B.Un, 3 UKi

6 Jade Spencer-Smith 8.11.01 (3y, -) 3.96 ’19

4.15, 4.15, 4.10, 4.10, 4.02, 4.01

3 LI, 4 UK, 3 Eng-23, 1 ENG, 2 Lough 12/8, 3 NLP-A; Ind: 2 Manch, 3 South, 5= UKi, 4 Cardiff

7 Felicia Miloro 5.1.01 (4y, -) 4.05i, 4.00 ’19

4.05, 4.00, 4.00, 4.00, 4.00, 4.00; 4.05i

4 B.Un, 4 LI, 2 Welsh, 6= UK, 1= Eng-23, 3 ENG, 1 NLP-B; Ind: 3 Manch, 1 Lough, 3 B.Un

8 Gemma Tutton 8.11.04 (2y, 7) 4.10 ’21

4.10, 4.05, 4.05, 4.00, 4.00, 3.96

8 LI, 1 South-J, 6= UK, 3 Mannheim, 2 Eng-J, 10= WJ, Ind: 4 LV, 1 South-J, 7 UKi

9 Jessica Robinson 26.6.99 (2y, -) 4.05 ’16

4.05, 4.00, 3.90, 3.90, 3.82, 3.80; 4.01i, 4.00i

7 LI, 3 Welsh, 3 South, 8 UK, 7 ENG; Ind: 2 LV, 5 Manch, 2 South, 5= UKi, 3 Cardiff

10 Megan Bailey 22.1.98 (3y, 8) 4.00 ’21

4.01, 3.93, 3.90, 3.90, 3.85, 3.85; 3.90i

1 Middx, 1 South, 10 UK, 4 ENG, 1 NLP-A; Ind: 1 LV, 5 South, 3 Lough, 8= UKi. 8 Cardiff

11 Nemiah Munir 7.4.02 (1y, -) 3.70 ’21

4.01, 4.00, 3.85, 3.82, 3.70, 3.70; 3.80i, 3.71i

8 Welsh, 4 South, 1= Eng-23, 5= ENG, 4 Lough 12/8; Ind: 3 LV, 6 South, 5 B.Un, 2B Cardiff

12 Courtney MacGuire 30.4.90 (5y, -) 4.18 ’19

4.00, 3.95, 3.90, 3.80, 3.61;3.90i, 3.86i, 3.81i

9 LI, 3= Lough 1/6, 4 Welsh, 9 UK; Ind: 2/4 Lough, 8= UKi, 5 Cardiff

nr Ellen McCartney IRL 8.10.99 4.15 ’21

4.25, 4.22, 4.16, 4.11, 4.10, 4.06; 4.24i, 4.20i

3 B.Un, 5 LI, 1 Lough 1/6, 9 Geneva, 2 Manch, 7 CG, 1 Lough 12/8; Ind: 4 Lough, 1 Manch, 1B Tiourcoing, 1 B.Un, 1 IRLi, 2 Cardiff

Bradshaw is top for a 12th successive year, a women’s record for any event. But her season (quiet until then) was ruined when her pole broke at the Worlds and injury cost her the rest of the year. Caudery was close and Improved her best. Both she and Cook had solid seasons and Ive, who has the event record 15-year ranking span, was a clear fourth, but there was then a big gap to the youngsters that came next, They were headed by Ashurst. just ahead of Spencer-Smith, so an unchanged top five.

LONG JUMP

1 Lorraine Ugen 22.8.91 (14y, 3) 7.05 ’18

6.81, 6.79, 6.79w/6.69, 6.68, 6.65, 6.61; 6.82i, 6.75i, 6.71i

7 Ponce, 3 B’ham, nj Eugene, 2 Powder Spr, 1 UK, 1 Stockholm, 10 WCh, 5 CG, 7 DLF; Ind: 2 Clemson, 1 Staten Is, 5 B’ham, 1 UKi, 1, Madrid, 3 WI

2 Jazmin Sawyers 21.5.94 (12y, 1) 6.90 ‘21

6.84, 6.80, 6.80w, 6.73, 6.69, 6.68

1/2 Clermont, 4 B’ham, 5 Hengelo, 7 Rome, 2 UK, 8 Stockholm, 9 WCh, 4 CG, 3 EC, 2 Rovereto, 3 Berlin, 5 Schaan; Ind: 5/5 New York, 6 B’ham, 3 Torun, 3 UKi, 5 Belgrade

3 Jahisha Thomas 22.11.94 (7y, 5) 6.69 ’18

6.63w/6.52, 6.60, 6.57, 6.56, 6.54, 6.46w; 6.48i

6 Des Moines, 2 Tokyo, 4 MI, 4 UK, 1 ENG, 3 Szék, 10 EC, 1 Leverkusen; Ind: Iowa C, 2 UKi

4 Lucy Hadaway 11.6.00 (4y, 4) 6.63 ’21

6.47, 6.45w/6.10, 6.06; 6.34i, 6.35i

6 MI, 4 Samorín, 3 UK, 2 MI; Ind: 1 Manch, 1 Lough

5 Abigail Irozuru 3.1.90 (14y, 2) 6.86 ’19

6.59, 6.58w, 6.44, 6.42, 6.39, 6.36; 6.41i

5 Hamilton, 1 Clermont, 1 J’ville, 3 MI, 6 Samorín, 5 Sollentuna, 4 Kosice, 5 UK, 3 Sotteville, 12 CG, dnq 20 EC; Ind: 2 Manch, 2 Lough, 3 Dortmund, 4 B’ham, 4 UKi

6 Jade O’Dowda 9.9.99 (2y, -) 6.24 ’18, 6.26w ’21

6.52w, 6.34, 6.34, 6.27, 6.16w/6.13, 6.09w

2 B.Un, 1H Eng, 8 UK, 1H CG, 5=H EC

7 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 9.1.93 (12y, -) 6.93i ’15, 6.92 ’14

6.41w/6.24, 6.37, 6.33, 6.33, 6.28w, 6.05; 6.08i

2 J’ville, 8 B’ham, 4H Götzis, 7H WCh, 2H CG; Ind: 8P WI

8 Funminiyi Olajide 4.6.02 (3y, 11) 6.28, 6.30w ’21

6.48, 6.28, 6.26, 6.22, 6.07; 6.11i

5 Azusa, 3 Coll Sta, 1 ACC, 13 NCAA-W, 6 UK; Ind: 6 Coll Sta, 5 Lubbock, 2 AAC

9 Rebecca Chapman 27.9.92 (7y, 8) 6.54 ’17

6.33w/6.23, 6.31, 6.26, 6.21, 6.15, 6.07; 6.30i, 6.24i, 6.21i

3 B.Un, 1 LI, 1 BIG, 1 B’n’mth, 4 ENG, 1 NLP-B; Ind: 1 Lough, 1 Cardiff, 1 Welsh, 2 Glasgow, 2 B.Un, 5 UKi

10 Holly Mills 15.4.00 (6y, 10) 6.51 ’19

6.37, 6.25, 6.24w, 6.20, 6.19; 6.37i, 6.28i

3 Clermont, 7H Götzis, 7 UK, 1 Eng-23, 4H CG; Ind: 1P Tallinn, 2 B’ham G, 7 UKi, 6P WI

11 Jodie Smith 2.11.01 (2y, -) 6.24 ’21

6.38, 6.22, 6.11w, 6.04; 6.37i, 6.17i. 6.17i

1 B.Un, 1H UK, 2 Eng-23; Ind: 1 South, 1 B.Un, 2P UKi

12 Molly Palmer 27.8.03 (1y, -) 6.15 ’21

6.31, 6.28, 6.25, 6.17w, 6.12w/6.04, 6.09

2 Faro, 2 LI, 3 BIG, 1B Kosice, 1 Mid-J, 9 UK, 1 Mannheim, 2 Eng-J, 11 WJ; Ind: 2 Lough

– Alice Hopkins 30.12.98 (3y, 7) 6.52 ’19

6.27, 6.21w/6.19, 6.13, 6.05w/5.95, 5.96, 5.94; 6.14i, 6.08i

3 LI, 2 BIG, 1 South, 10 UK, 2 ENG, 1 NLP-A; Ind: 1 B’ham G, 6 UKi

A difficult decision for top ranking. Ugen beat Sawyers 3-0 indoors and was 4-2 up outdoors, although those two losses came at the Worlds and CG. Sawyers was a prolific competitor with 13 outdoor and 6 indoor competitions. Thomas progresses to a clear third followed by Hadaway and Irozuru who swap places.

TRIPLE JUMP

1 Naomi Metzger 18.4.98 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 14.15 ’18

14.37, 14.33, 14.24, 14.24w, 14.17w, 14.14

2 Hamilton, 2 Clermont, 8 Doha, 3 Savona, 7 Turku, 4 Kuortane, 1 UK, dnq 18 WC, 3 CG, 6 EC; Ind: 1 Padua, 1 UKi

2 Jahisha Thomas 22.11.94 (4y, 3) 13.56i ’19. 13.46 ’18

13.66w/13.36, 13.59, 12.95; 1 Iowa C, 1 LI, 1 BIG

3 Sineade Gutzmore 9.10.86 (11y, -) 13.70 ’16

13.39w/13.25, 13.36, 13.22, 13.15, 13.01, 12.98

3 Clermont, 2 LI, 2 BIG, 4 Limoges, 2 UK, 1 ENG

4 Temitope Ojora 24.1.02 (4y, 2) 13.62 ’21

13.11, 13.08w/12.92, 13.03, 12.70; 12.44i

3 Stanford, 7 Walnut, 1 USC v UCA, 2 Pac-12; Ind: 5 F’ville

5 Lily Hulland 1.9.01 (3y, -) 13.16 ’19

12.90, 12.85, 12.84, 12.79, 12.70, 12.69; 12.75i

3 B.Un, 3 LI, 3 BIG, 1 San Sebastián, 3 UK, 1 Eng-23, 1 Jerez, 3 ENG; Ind: 1/1 Lough, 1 B.Un, 4 UKi

6 Mary Elcock 3.8.95 (1y, -) 11.14 ’21

12.79, 12.76w/12.64, 12.72w/12.47, 12.54w, 12.42, 12.29

1 Middx, 9 LI, 1 South, 5 UK, 2 ENG, 1 NLP-B

7 Emily Gargan 29.12.98 (2y, -) 13.03 ’17

12.82, 12.59w/12.55, 12.50, 12.43w; 12.69i, 12.63i, 12.59i, 12.57i

1 B.Un, 4 LI, 1 North, 7 UK: Ind: 1 Welsh, 2 B.Un, 2 UKi

8 Georgina Scoot 15.1.04 (1y, -) 12.22 ’21

12.82w/12.42, 12.78w, 12.63, 12.49, 12.46, 12.46

1 Devon, 8 LI, 4 UK, 3 E.Sch, 1 Eng-J, 3 Eng-23; Ind: 3 LV, 2 Welsh, 1 Eng-J, 10 UKi

9 Georgina Forde-Wells 14.11.02 (1y, -) 12.43i, 12.04’20

12.75, 12.75, 12.44, 12.39, 12.39, 12.38

2 B.Un, 5 LI, 4 BIG, 2 Kosice, 9 UK, 2 Eng-23

10 Lia Stephenson 4.3.96 (7y, 4) 13.13 ’19

12.81, 12.63, 12.61w/12.33, 12.20, 12.11; 12.64i, 12.41i, 12.30i

10 LI, 5 BIG, 2 South, 6 UK; Ind: 1 South, 3 UKi

11 Montana Jackson 2.12.93 (4y. 5) 12.69 ’16, 12.86w ’21

12.60, 12.40w, 12.34, 12.33, 12.16, 12.11; 12.38i

2 Middx, 7 LI, 6 BIG, 3 South, 10 UK, 4 ENG; Ind: 5 UKi

12 Libby White 21.12.05 (1y) 12.20 ’21

12.43, 12.35, 12.33, 12.29w, 12.26; 12.63i, 12.41i

6 LI, 8 BIG, 1 Scot Sch, 11 Eur-18, 1 Sch Int, 1 Scot-17, 1 Sch G; Ind: 1 Scot open, 1 Scot-17, 1 Scot Sch, 1 Eng-17

Metzger’s sixth year at the top was her best ever, capped by the Commonwealth bronze medal. Just four women bettered 13m, with Gutzmore returning for her first ranking since 2018. The overall standard remained poor but better than in 2021 and there are four newcomers to the rankings.

SHOT

1 Sophie McKinna 31.8.94 (13y, 1) 18.61 ‘19

17.49, 17.36, 17.33, 17.21, 17.18, 17.18; 18.82i, 18.62i, 18.53i, 18.24i, 18.04i, 17.72i

8 Halle, 1 LI, 9 Hengelo, 2 B’ham Un, 9 Oslo, 2 UK, dnq 23 WCh, 7 CG, 12 EC; Ind: 1 Manch, 1 K.Lynn, 2 Reykjavik, 2 Växjö 1 UKi, 8 WI

2 Amelia Strickler 24.1.94 (7y, 2) 18.11 ’21

18.18, 17.92, 17.73, 17.70. 17.67, 17.52; 17..62i

2 San Diego, 7 E.Thr, 1 Long Beach, 6 Walnut, 7 Halle, 3 Huelva, 1 B’ham Un, 5 Kladno, 1 Castellón, 4 UK, dnq 22 WCh, 6 CG, dnq 15 EC; Ind: 2 UKi, 13 WI

3 Divine Oladipo 5.10.98 (6y, 3) 17.37 ’18

17.97, 17.74, 17.64, 17.53, 17.43, 17.28; 17.92i, 17.63i

1 Florida R, 1 Atlanta, 2 Nashville, 2 SEC, 6 NCAA, 4 New York, 1 Burnaby, 3 UK, 5 CG, dnq 16 EC; Ind: 1/2/5 Nashville, 2 B’burg, 2 SEC, 9 NCAA

4 Adele Nicoll 28.9.96 (11y, 4) 17.17 ’21

17.59, 17.30, 17.08, 17.03, 16.95, 16.91; 17.02i

1 Welsh, 1 UK, 1 Cardiff, 1 Bedford, 8 CG, 1 NLP-A; Ind: 3 UKi

5 Serena Vincent 5.12.01 (4y, 6) 16.10 ’20

16.67, 16.37, 16.36, 16.28, 16.27, 16.10; 16.33i

4 E.Thr-23, 1 B.Un, 1 Halle-23, 1 South, 5 UK, 1 Eng-23, 1 ENG, 2/2 Leiria; Ind: 1 South, 1 B.Un. 4 UKi

6 Sarah Omoregie 2.4.00 (5y, -) 15.63i ’20, 15.45 ’19

16.10, 15.57, 15.42, 14.89, 14.64; 16.45i, 15.12i, 14.95i

1 Houston, 1 New Haven, 4 C’ville, 2 Ivy Lg; Ind: 2 Boston, 1/21Cambridge MA, 11 Clemson

7 Shaunna Thompson 8.4.92 (3y, 9) 14.55 ’21

15.55, 15,37, 14.99, 14.85, 14.75, 14.72; 15.00i

4 LI, 1 BIG, 1 North, 6 UK, 2 ENG, 1 NLP-A; Ind: 1 North, 1 Lough, 5 UKi

8 Eden Francis 19.10.88 (18y, 5) 17.24 ’12

15.42, 15.14, 15.11, 14.47, 14.29, 14.18

1B BIG, 7 UK

9 Nana Gyedu 4.11.02 (3y, 7) 15.02 ’21

15.34, 15.16, 15.05, 15.02, 15.00, 14.25

5 Tempe, 4 Eugene 2/4, 26 Walnut, 7 Azusa, 2 Pullman, 5 Fresno, 11 Pac-12

10 Cleo Agyepong 11.3.05 (1y, -) -0-

15.16. 14.94, 14.88. 14.84, 14.82, 14.63

1 South-J, 1 Eng-J, 11 WJ, 2/2 Moulton; Ind: South-J, 2 Eng-J; (3kg: 1 Eur U18)

11 Sophie Merritt 9.4.98 (7y, 8) 15.39i, 15.22 ’19

14.65, 14.48, 14.45, 14.38, 14.35, 14.30

2 B.Un, 2 LI, 2 South, 8 UK, 3 ENG

12 Teddy Tchoudja 27.3.03 (2y, 11) 14.14 ’21

14.63, 14.63, 14.39, 14.37, 14.35, 13.88

3 LI, 2 Eng-J, 1 NLP-B, 2/2 Moulton; Ind: 1 Scot, 2 Scot-J, 12 UKi

After a PB indoors McKinna decided to switch to a rotational technique and with this has yet to reach the same distances. Although Strickler had a 3-2 advantage outdoors, McKinna’s indoor record was enough for her to rank first for the sixth time. Oladipo, who was the best at the CG, and Nicoll, the best at the UKs, closed on the top two, both with big increases in PBs. But the top four rankings were the same as in 2021. Thompson continued her transformation from a sprinter, adding a metre to her PB. There were a record ten women over 15m and 16, including three juniors, beat 14m. 50th at 12.35 was the best since 1988.

DISCUS

1 Jade Lally 30.3.87 (16y, 2) 65.10 ’16

61.78, 61.75, 61.42, 60.74, 60.69, 60.47

5 wins Brisbane, 1/1 Sydney, 1 AUS Champs, 2 C.Vista, 4 San Diego, 2 Long Beach, 4 Walnut, 7 B’ham, 1 LI, 7 Eugene, 3 Geneva, 2 C’hagen, 1 UK, dnq 18 WCh, 2 CG, 1/4 Leiria, 9 EC, 1 Niigata

2 Kirsty Law 11.10.86 (17y, 2) 60.13 ’21

59.64, 58.27, 57.42, 57.32, 57.23, 56.98

1 UK Winter, 9 E.Thr, 4 C.Vista, 5 San Diego, 3 L.Beach, 6 Walnut, 2/1 Salinas, 3 LI, 6 Huelva, 3 Espoo, 3 Gliwice, 2 UK, 7 CG, 5/3 Leiria, dnq 21 EC

3 Shadine Duquemin 4.11.94 (12y, 20- 3) 56.81 ’21

58.26, 57.19, 56.44, 56.37, 56.35, 56.20

6 C.Vista, 7 San Diego, 5 Long Beach, 8 Walnut, 1/2 Salinas, 4 Limassol, 8 B’ham, 2 LI. 1 Welsh, 2 Eton, 9 UK, 2 Hendon, 9 CG, 3/5 Leiria, 1 NLP-A

4 Amy Holder 4.8.96 (9y, 6) 55.48 ’18

56.39, 55.20, 54.83, 54.54, 54.41, 53.85

6 Växjö, 2 UK Winter, 4 LI, 1 Eton, 1 BIG, 1 South, 3 UK, 1 Hendon

5 Divine Oladipo 5.10.98 (6y, 4) 57.26 ’21

55.18, 53.89, 53.74, 52.25, 52.20, 51.93

3/6 Oxford MX, 6 G’ville, 2 N’ville, 6 SEC, 10 NCAA

6 Phoebe Dowson 17.4.94 (12y, 7 56.05 ’19

54.04, 52.20, 52.20, 52.04, 52.00, 51.99

7 Växjö, 3 UK Winter 8 C.Vista, 12 San Diego, 8 L.Beach, 5 LI, 2 BIG, 2 South, 4 UK, 1 ENG, 1 NLP-B

7 Taia Tunstall 9.1.02 (3y, 9) 51.05 ’21

52.78, 51.93, 50.29, 50.08, 49.60, 49.48

11 Växjö, 4 UK Winter, 13 E.Thr-23, 1 B.Un, 6 LI, 4 BIG, 6 UK, 3 Hendon, 1 Eng-23, 3 ENG, 7 NLP-A

8 Zara Obamakinwa 30.3.04 (3y, 10) 51.69 ’20

55.13, 52.50, 51.99, 50.19, 49.79, 49.45

12 Växjö, 5 UK Winter, 9 LI, 3 BIG, 8 UK, 1 Eng-J, 11 WJ, 2 NLP-A, 1/1 Moulton

9 Samantha Callaway 4.3.02 (4y, 8) 52.72 ’21

51.81, 50.94, 50.66, 50.57, 50.20, 50.06

3 Austin, 3 Fort Worth, 5 Texas R, 4 Tucson, 12 G’ville, 10 Waco, 3 Coll.Sta, 10 Big 12, 28 NCAA-W,, 5 UK, 4 Hendon, 2 ENG

10 Eden Francis 19.10.88 (17y, 5) 59.78 ’11

51.67, 49.22, 44.97, 44.11, 43.40; 7 UK

11 Emma Botham 28.5.01 (1y, -) 46.64 ’21

48.39, 47.60, 47.26, 47.16, 46.27, 45.96

7 UK Winter, 2 B.Un, 7 LI, 3 Eton, 10 UK, 4 Eng-23, 7/7 Leiria, 3 NLP-A, 2/2 Moulton

12 Sophie Mace 7.10.98 (6y, -) 47.35 ’15

47.07, 46.95, 46.54, 46.45, 46.34, 45.78

5 Hendon, 4 NLP-A

Lally is top for the tenth time, tying Margaret Ritchie’s event record, regaining first place from Law, with Duquemin again third. All three competed very frequently. 10th best at 51.67 beats the previous record of 51.26 in 1993.

HAMMER

1 Charlotte Payne 20.3.02 (4y, 7) 63.92 ’20

70.59, 70.52, 70.12, 69.58, 69.27, 69.19

3 UK Winter, 2 E.Thr-23, 2 LI, 1 BIG, 5 MI, 2 Aubière, 1 UK, 1 Eng-23, 1 ENG, dnq nt EC, 1/1 Moulton

2 Anna Purchase 15.9.99 (3y, 4) 66.52 ’21

70.63, 69.56, 69.34, 68.95, 68.93, 68.12

1/2/2 Stanford, 2 Berkeley, 1 Walnut, 2 Pac-12, 7 NCAA, 5 UK, 1 Bedford 16/7, 7 CG, dnq nt EC

3 Katie Head 9.12.99 (3y, 5) 65.39 ’21

69.72, 69.72, 69.68, 67.59, 67.33, 66.97

1 UK Winter, 10 E.Thr, 1 LI, 4 MI, 1 Aubière, 3 UK, 3 Cork, 2 Bedford 16/7, 2 ENG, 1 NLP-B, 1 H Circle

4 Jessica Mayho 14.6.93 (8y, 1) 69.44 ’21

68.11, 67.71, 67.14, 67.12, 66.73, 66.28

2 UK Winter, 4B E.Thr, 2 San Diego, 6B Walnut, 4 LI, 2 MI, 8 Espoo, 7 Aubière, 2 UK, 3 Bedford 16/7, dnq 22 EC

5 Tara Simpson-Sullivan 2.12.00 (2y, 2) 68.91 ’21

69.39, 69.15, 67.87, 66.95, 66.81, 66.78

1 San Antonio, 1 Coll.Sta, 5 Walnut, 1/2 Houston, 1 Conf USA, 14 NCAA, 4 UK

6 Amy Phillips 22.5.98 (4y, 6) 66.06 ’21

68.72, 68.18, 68.01, 67.41, 67.01, 66.64

1 Raleigh, 3 Stanford, 3 Long Beach, 2 Walnut, 1 Vermillion, 1 Drake R, 15 NCAA

7 Amber Simpson 3.1.99 (2y. 9) 64.55 ’21

66.52, 65.85, 65.67, 64.75, 64.17, 63.90

1/1 Memphis, 5/5 Oxford MS, 7 LI, 6 Fr-Crumbach, 1 Welsh, 8 UK, 5 CG

8 Kayleigh Presswell 14.3.95 (6y, 11) 63.15 ’21

65.11, 65.09, 64.77, 64.77, 64.67, 64.65

4 UK Winter, 3 LI, 2 BIG, 6 MI, 6 UK, 5 Cork, 3 ENG

9 Philippa Wingate 12.5.93 (7y, 8) 64.06 ’21

62.67, 62.38, 62.29, 62.17, 61.96, 61.90

3 Antalya, 6 LI, 3 BIG, 7 UK, 4 ENG, 1 NLP-A

10 Philippa Davenall 26.9.98 (3y, 10) 63.44 ’21

61.91, 61.91, 61.08, 60.88, 60.82, 60.51

5 UK Winter, 2 B.Un, 5 LI, 1 South, 9 UK

11 Alice Barnsdale 23.2.99 (3y, 12) 62.75 ’19

61.68, 61.57, 61.10, 61.05, 60.64, 60.18

9 G’ville, 5 C’ville, 5 Penn R, 5 Big 10, 25 NCAA-E, 1 East, 10 UK, 5 ENG

12 Zoe Price 14.4.02 (1y. -) 57.39 ’21

59.94, 59.93, 59.91, 59.55, 59.49, 59.30

1 B.Un, 8 LI, 1B BIG, 2 Eng-23, 6 ENG, 1/1 Moulton

Payne is top with a 6.67m PB improvement in her first year as a senior, She was joined over 70m by Purchase, who had an excellent season in the US, but fared less well back in Europe. Also making major improvement was Head, and Simpson had a fine PB at the CG. Six women in the world top 100 is the most ever.

JAVELIN

1 Rebekah Walton 20.9.99 (6y, 2) 53.97 ’19

57.65, 56.54, 55.81, 55.68, 54.75, 54.54

1 Växjö, 1 UK Winter, 4B E.Thr, 1 B.Un, 2 Vienna, 1 LI, 3 Talsi, 2 LEAP, 3 Leiden, 1 UK, 1 Oslo, 3 Barcelona, 1 Tullamore, dnq 19 EC

2 Emma Hamplett 27.7.98 (10y, 3) 54.08 ‘18

52.28, 51.66, 50.80, 50.73, 49.84, 49.25

2 Växjö, 3 UK-W, 2 LI, 1 Mid, 3 UK, 1 ENG, 1 NLP-A

3 Emily Dibble 17.9.99 (2y, 10) 47.72 ’21

51.54, 51.12, 51.03, 50.29, 50.21, 49.63

4 UK Winter, 2 B.Un, 3 LI, 4 LEAP, 2 UK, 3 ENG, 1B Moulton

4 Harriette Mortlock 27.11.03 (2y, 7) 48.29 ’21

50.38, 49.60, 47.88, 46.25, 44.88, 44.84

1 Essex, 4 UK, 1 E.Sch, 1 Eng-J

5 Lauren Farley 16.9.01 (4y, 6) 50.20 ’21

50.92, 50.92, 48.52, 46.76i, 46.47. 46.34

4 Växjö, 1 Kent, 5 LI, 7 UK, 1 Eng-23, 2 NLP-A, 1 Moulton

6 Bethany Moule 21.11.01 (4y, 4) 51.27 ’20

48.81, 45.01, 44.94, 44.57, 44.27, 42.84

5 UK Winter, 6 B.Un, 4 LI, 1 Welsh, 2 Pihtipudas

7 Jo Blair 1.3.86 (15y, -) 47.34 ’19

49.93, 47.52, 47.25, 45.77, 45.31, 44.52

8 UK, 2 ENG

8 Sophie Hamilton 6.5.04 (2y, 9) 47.23 ’21

50.08, 47.12, 45.88, 44.38, 44.01, 43.44

5 Växjö, 6 UK Winter, 7 LI, 9 UK, 2 E.Sch, 3 Eng-J, 2/1 Moulton

9 Hannah Johnson 14.6.94 (5y, -) 51.57 ’15

47.01, 46.47, 45.26, 42.27, 42.23, 42.19

4 B.Un, 5 UK, 4 ENG, 3 NLP-A

10 Elizabeth Korczak 12.4.03 (3y, 5) 50.38 ’21

46.77, 6 UK

nr Kate O’Connor IRL 12.11.00 52.92 ’19

51.20, 51.14, 50.93; 1 Antrim, 1 IRL Ch, 1H CG

Even more than for the men, javelin standards remain low. However, Walton takes top ranking and continued to make steady progress – now 6th UK all-time. Jo Blair returned for her 15th year in the rankings.

HEPTATHLON

1 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 9.1.93 (12y, -) 6981 ’19

1 CG 6377, 8 WCh 6222, 7 Götzis 6174

2 Jade O’Dowda 9.9.99 (4y, 2) 6044 ’21

1 ENG 6224, 3 CG 6212, 9 EC 6187, dnf Azusa

3 Holly Mills 15.4.00 (3y, 1) 6211 ’21

6 Götzis 6260, 4 CG 6095, dnf EC

4 Jodie Smith 2.11.01 (3y, 5) 5881 ’21

1 UK 5929(w), dnf ENG

5 Isabel Wakefield 5.1.00 (1y, -) 4967 ’19

2 Texas R 5850

6 Abigail Pawlett 14.1.03 (2y, 7) 5593 ’21

1 ENG-J 5706, 1 Yeovil 5535

7 Natasha Smith 10.10.99 (3y, 12) 5319 ’21

4 Walnut 5646, 4 (2) ENG 5482

8 Ella Rush 8.4.04 (2y, 11) 5370 ’21

5 WJ 5591, 7 Walnut 5491, 2 UK 5469w

9 Zoe Hughes 1.2.98 (3y, 8) 5541 ’21

4 ACC 5597, 11 Texas R 5402, dnf Durham 8/4

10 Olivia Dobson 27.3.01 (2y, -) 5552 ’19

6 Azusa 5486, 2 Wichita 5447

11 Alix Still 15.3.00 (2y, 10) 5731(w) ’21

6 ACC 5481, 13 Durham 8/4 4474 (dnf 800m)

12 Eloise Hind 30.11.04 (1y, -) -0-

2 ENG-J 5448, 3 UK 5318, dnf WJ

– Lauren Evans 7.8.00 (0y), 5254 ’21

6 ENG 5352, 7 CG 5259, dnf Yeovil

nr Kate O’Connor IRL 12.11.00 6287 ’21

2 CG 6233, dnf Götzis

Although short of the form that took her to the 2019 World title, Johnson-Thompson retained her Common-wealth title and takes her sixth top ranking at the event. She improved her score in each of her three heptathlons. O’Dowda overtook Mills, whose best came at indoor pentathlon, to take second ranking. Wakefield, at college in the USA, made the greatest progress, while the juniors Pawlett, Rush and Hind continued to show great promise, The 2021 3-4 Ellen Barber and Kate Stainton did not finish their only heptathlons and the no.6 Emma Nwofor did not compete at this event. The 10th best of 5486 is a record as is the 50th best at 4180 and six in the world top 100 ties the best ever.

10/20 KILOMETRES WALK

1 Heather Lewis 25.10.93 (11y, 1) 45:14 ’20, 1:34:13 ’21

10km: 1 Leeds 44:56R, 5 CG 45:09.19, 1 Welsh 45:27.98, 1 Coventry 45:59.54, 46:46+, 46:54+, 1 Eng Winter 46:47.6

20km: 16 Podebrady 1:34:02, 13 EC 1:35:36, 13 La Coruña 1:36:54

2 Bethan Davies 7.11.90 (10y, 2) 44:59R ‘16, 45:21.70 ’21, 1:31:53 ’18

10km: 6 CG 45:45.59, 2 Welsh 46:11.26, 2 Coventry 47:35.68, 2 Eng Winter 48:17.8, 22 Madrid 48:41R. 20km: 1 Leeds 1:38:49, 1:39:43+. 18 W.Team 1:42:25

3 Abigail Jennings 10.7.00 (2y, 4) 52:26 ’20

10km:4 Coventry 51:28.28, 4 Leeds 51:46.2

20km: 2 Leeds 1:48:57, dnf La Coruña 1:50:36

4 Erika Kelly 6.12.92 (5y, 3) 47:19 ’19, 1:39:36 ’18

10km: 1 Douglas 49:23R//49:49.8, 3 Leeds 51:41.6

20km: 29 La Coruña 1:50:36

Rather unheralded, Lewis had a good season and is top for the fourth time, with Davies, who set two UK records at 35km, again second

35/50 KILOMETRES WALK

Bethan Davies 7.11.90 (2y, 1) 3:00:24 ’21

18 Dudince 2:58:48, 11 EC 2:59:38

Davies set her second UK record at this new event,

With grateful thanks to Tony Miller, Alan Lindop, Ian Tempest, Stewart Mazdon and Ian Hodge

The UK merit rankings are produced annually by Peter Matthews for all standard events – 12 deep where possible, giving details of all significant performances during 2022. Similarly the World Rankings (10 deep) are produced by Peter with positions being determined by a panel of international experts. Both sets of rankings were sent to subscribers of Athletics International before Christmas.

Athletics International is published by email at least 35 times a year (there were 39 issues plus the rankings in 2022) and included all worldwide results to a depth of the top 150-200 athletes for each event together with reports on major events, news and comment. For sample issues or a subscription form contact [email protected].

AI Annual subscription for 2023: £75 or US $100 or 90 euros. Cash or cheques drawn on a UK bank (payable to Athletics International) or by Bank Transfer.