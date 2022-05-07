Recent domestic track results including bank holiday events

BUCS OUTDOOR ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP, Chelmsford, April 30-May 2

The British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Championships was successfully held at Chelmsford for the first time.

The men’s 4x400m saw Loughborough destroy the 4x400m championships record with 3:05.18. Charlie Dobson continued his impressive start to 2022 with a stunning lead off of in an unofficial 45.2 while an isolated Alex Haydock-Wilson was also inside 46 seconds on the final leg.

They won by over 10 seconds from Cardiff Met in recording a time that only Loughborough themselves and Southampton have bettered among non-international British teams.

Loughborough dominated the team competitions with their men on a different level scoring 214 points to the next best of Cardiff Met’s 97 and Birmingham’s 67.5.

They also won the women’s easily with 184.5 points to Birmingham’s 100 and Cardiff’s 48.

In her season’s debut, Olympic medallist Holly Bradshaw won the pole vault with a comfortable 4.50m before attempting 4.63m as Molly Caudery took silver with a 4.20m leap.

Heptathlete Jodie Smith won the long jump in a PB and championships best 6.38/0.7 from Jade O’Dowda’s 6.34/0.0 and also won the hurdles in a PB 13.53 to again pip O’Dowda’s 13.56.

Jess Judd front ran a championships best of 4:10.79 in the 1500m. Louise Shanahan finished quickly to finish second in a PB 4:13.27 to pip a tiring Sabrina Sinha (4:14.32), who had bravely held on to Judd until the final backstraight.

Loughborough pair Matt Stonier (3:46.56) and Ben Pattison (3:46.94) left it to the final straight to overhaul John Howorth (3:47.56) who held on to bronze by a thousandth of a second from Ben McMillan.

Surpringly the BUCS and Inter-Counties cross-country runner-up Zak Mahamed was in the B race but his solo 14:15.39 stood up as the fastest as the A race’s Luke Duffy’s 14:18.81 fell short as he held off Alfie Manthorpe.

Ben Higgins impressed with a clear 46.57 PB victory at 400m.

There was a more competitive women’s one-lapper with Natasha Harrison’s PB 53.95 narrowly seeing off Hannah Kelly’s 54.04.

European under-23 champion Isabelle Boffey easily won the 800m by three seconds in 2:05.17 and then ran an impressive 4x400m anchor to hold off 400m winner Harrison of Loughborough as Birmingham won in 3:40.93.

The men’s race was a much closer affair with European indoor medallist Jamie Webb leading until late but fading to fourth in 1:48.25 as Dan Howells won in 1:47.97 to resist a late sprint from Sadam Koumi El Nour’s big 1:48.09 PB.

Abbie Donnelly ran away with the women’s 5000m in 15:54.11.

Hannah Brier (23.72/0.6) was close to her PB in the 200m while European under-23 100m champion Jeremiah Azu won the men’s half-lap in a PB 21.00/0.2.

Joseph Gilkes took triple jump gold in a wind-assisted 15.07/2.1 while Toni Ademuwagan was a class apart in the high jump with a 2.12m leap as was Laura Zialor (1.86m meeting record) in the women’s contest.

Che Richards took men’s long jump gold in 7.61/0.7 while Daniel Bainbridge’s 71.01m gave him nearly 10 metres margin in the javelin.

George Heppinstall’s 5.10m won him pole vault gold while Jack Paget edged the hammer title with a 63.00m throw and George Hyde’s 16.61m dominated the shot contest.

Serena Vincent’s 16.10m took the shot title while Taia Tunstall’s 51.93m dominated the discus and Zoe Price’s 59.49m was the best of the hammer throwers.

Rebekah Walton came out on top in the javelin with a 51.06m throw.

Josh Faulds (51.69) and Zoe Pollock (58.20) were the 400m hurdle champions.

The steeplechase titles were impressively taken by Will Battershill (8:56.39) and Maisie Grice (6:27.28) the latter with a very strong last lap to set a clear PB.

Tom Wilcock was easily the high hurdles champion in 14.09 while David Morgan Harrison’s 10.59/0.6 gave him 100m gold while Aleeya Sibbons was the best of the women short sprinters with 11.70/0.5.

Brunel’s men (40.85) and Bath’s women (46.82) won sprint relay gold.

Pick of the ambulant winners was probably Thomas Young’s 11.27 100m victory ahead of Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker’s 11.43.

Men:

100 (-0.8): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (Hull) 10.59; 2 R Akinyebo (Nottingham Trent) 10.61; 3 T Panton (Brunel, U20) 10.73. SF1 (2.0): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (Hull) 10.38; 2 A Haydock-Wilson (Loughborough) 10.64. SF2 (2.6): 1 R Akinyebo (Nottingham Trent) 10.30; 2 M Harris (Durham) 10.69; 3 J Shaghaghi (Exeter) 10.70; 4 J Hawkins (Chichester) 10.73. SF3 (0.4): 1 T Panton (Brunel, U20) 10.57; 2 K Awe (East London) 10.62; 3 M Damoah (LSE) 10.69; 4 D Moore (Birmingham) 10.74; 5 M Fotheringham (Strathclyde, U20) 10.78. SF4 (0.5): 1 T Ogunkanmi (Brunel) 10.52; 2 L Hinchliffe (Lancaster) 10.54. Ht2 (1.3): 1 E Pottie (Glasgow) 10.72. Ht3 (2.2): 1 R Akinyebo (Nottingham Trent) 10.50. Ht4 (2.8): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (Hull) 10.46. Ht5 (1.1): 1 T Ogunkanmi (Brunel) 10.71. Ht7 (1.5): 1 M Harris (Durham) 10.75. Ht8 (-1.2): 1 L Hinchliffe (Lancaster) 10.71. Ht10 (2.0): 1 T Panton (Brunel, U20) 10.57. 200 (0.2): 1 J Azu (Cardiff Met) 21.00; 2 J Brier (Cardiff Met) 21.19; 3 J Kalala (Brunel, U20) 21.26; 4 D Kinlock (East London) 21.54; 5 B Swift (Loughborough) 21.55; 6 M Addison (East London) 21.64. Ht5 (-0.9): 1 J Kalala (Brunel, U20) 21.97. Ht9 (0.9): 1 M Addison (East London) 21.60. SF2 (-0.9): 1 J Brier (Cardiff Met) 21.35; 2 D Kinlock (East London) 21.51; 3 E Blackman (Durham) 21.53; 4 G Kelly (Loughborough) 21.59. SF3 (0.8): 1 J Azu (Cardiff Met) 21.58. SF4 (0.6): 1 J Kalala (Brunel, U20) 21.58. 400: 1 B Higgins (Loughborough) 46.57; 2 E Greatrex (Nottingham Trent) 47.24; 3 E Agyare (Brunel) 47.63; 4 B Hawkes (Cardiff Met) 47.71; 5 C Neal (St Mary’s) 48.11; 6 H Dalbal (Leeds Trinity) 48.17; 7 J Seacombe (Bath) 48.64. Ht1: 1 B Higgins (Loughborough) 48.78. Ht5: 1 E Agyare (Brunel) 48.59. Ht7: 1 C Neal (St Mary’s) 48.96. Ht8: 1 H Dalbal (Leeds Trinity) 48.75; 2 M Sargent (Loughborough) 48.99. SF1: 1 C Neal (St Mary’s) 48.59. SF2: 1 B Hawkes (Cardiff Met) 48.07; 2 E Agyare (Brunel) 48.12; 3 H Dalbal (Leeds Trinity) 48.28. SF3: 1 B Higgins (Loughborough) 47.05; 2 E Greatrex (Nottingham Trent) 47.78; 3 J Seacombe (Bath) 48.10; 4 J Higgins (Solent) 48.29. 800: 1 D Howells (Brunel) 1:47.97; 2 S Koumi (UCL) 1:48.09; 3 R Zaman-Browne (St Mary’s) 1:48.17; 4 J Webb (Loughborough) 1:48.25; 5 S Gee (St Mary’s) 1:49.16; 6 T Keen (Birmingham) 1:49.49; 7 D Walton (Cumbria) 1:51.07. SF1: 1 J Webb (Loughborough) 1:50.00; 2 S Koumi (UCL) 1:50.03; 3 S Gee (St Mary’s) 1:50.74; 4 D Howells (Brunel) 1:51.35. SF2: 1 D Walton (Cumbria) 1:50.83; 2 R Zaman-Browne (St Mary’s) 1:50.87; 3 H Cox (Cambridge) 1:51.56; 4 I Williams (Cardiff Met) 1:51.80; 5 H Fisher (Birmingham) 1:51.81. SF3: 4 S Stephens (Leeds, U20) 1:54.71. 1500: 1 M Stonier (Loughborough) 3:46.56; 2 B Pattison (Loughborough) 3:46.94; 3 J Howorth (Birmingham) 3:47.56; 4 B MacMillan (Stirling) 3:47.56; 5 K Reilly (Stirling) 3:47.81; 6 M Snowdon (St Mary’s) 3:49.32; 7 B Sandilands (SRUC, U20) 3:49.53. SF1: 6 C Roberts (Leeds Beckett, U20) 3:54.39; 8 W Barnicoat (Birmingham, U20) 3:56.80. SF2: 1 J Howorth (Birmingham) 3:49.45; 2 M Stonier (Loughborough) 3:49.65; 3 L Van Oudtshoorn (Loughborough) 3:49.75; 4 M Snowdon (St Mary’s) 3:49.80; 6 D Brookling (Swansea) 3:49.81; 7 B Sandilands (SRUC, U20) 3:50.68. 5000: r1: 1 L Duffy (Loughborough) 14:18.81; 2 A Manthorpe (Sheffield) 14:19.22; 3 M Ward (Birmingham) 14:19.49; 4 A Abdulle (St Mary’s) 14:20.69; 5 A McMillan (Loughborough) 14:21.66; 6 J Dempsey (Cambridge) 14:22.58; 7 N Potter (Loughborough) 14:23.14; 8 C Boyek (Durham) 14:24.02; 9 J Massingham (Cambridge) 14:28.19; 10 J Hudson (Birmingham) 14:31.07; 12 S Tyas (Cardiff) 14:33.11; 14 A Durant (Sheffield Hallam) 14:37.48; 15 T Tarragano (Birmingham) 14:44.36; 16 L Rawlings (Birmingham, U20) 14:52.13. r2: 1 Z Mahamed (Solent) 14:15.39; 3 B Miles (Cardiff) 14:38.24; 4 W Aitken (Exeter, U20) 14:39.38; 5 J Pettersson (Southampton) 14:40.22. 110H (0.8): 1 T Wilcock (Loughborough) 14.09; 2 C Holder (Cardiff Met) 14.49; 3 J Armstrong (Loughborough) 14.52; 4 R Cottell (Leeds) 14.79; 5 S Clarke (Cambridge) 15.03; 6 S Connal (Glasgow Caledonian) 15.13. Ht1 (-0.1): 1 J Armstrong (Loughborough) 14.52; 2 S Connal (Glasgow Caledonian) 14.57; 3 W Adeyeye (East London) 14.72; 4 D Wright (Loughborough) 15.42. Ht2 (1.1): 1 O Barrow (Loughborough) 14.50; 2 R Cottell (Leeds) 14.52; 3 S Clarke (Cambridge) 14.66; 4 J Cover (Cardiff Met, U20) 14.99. Ht3 (0.1): 1 T Wilcock (Loughborough) 14.21; 2 J Agbodza (Nottingham Trent) 14.32; 3 C Holder (Cardiff Met) 14.51; 4 C Charatsidis (Nottingham) 15.56; 5 D Thomas (Birmingham) 15.59; 6 D Naylor (Edge Hill, U20) 15.78. 400H: 1 J Faulds (Loughborough) 51.69; 2 P Majuru (Birmingham) 52.33; 3 A Booth (Cardiff Met) 52.72; 4 N Carney (Warwick) 52.81; 5 B Schofield (Northumbria) 53.31; 6 D Aryeetey (Loughborough) 53.41; 7 G Seery (Warwick, U20) 53.73. Ht1: 1 S Derbyshire (Loughborough) 54.21; 2 G Seery (Warwick, U20) 56.20. Ht2: 1 J Faulds (Loughborough) 52.78; 2 C Charatsidis (Nottingham) 53.04; 3 J Greenhalgh (Sheffield Hallam) 54.58; 4 J Mann (Derby) 55.99. Ht3: 1 N Carney (Warwick) 53.84; 2 D Aryeetey (Loughborough) 53.97; 3 B Schofield (Northumbria) 54.55. Ht4: 1 P Majuru (Birmingham) 54.32; 2 A Booth (Cardiff Met) 55.39; 3 J Houghton (Swansea) 56.23. SF1: 1 J Faulds (Loughborough) 51.78; 2 P Majuru (Birmingham) 52.86; 3 G Seery (Warwick, U20) 53.17; 4 B Schofield (Northumbria) 53.39; 5 C Charatsidis (Nottingham) 53.46; 6 J Houghton (Swansea) 56.59; 7 M Cairns (Strathclyde) 56.86. SF2: 1 S Derbyshire (Loughborough) 51.00; 2 N Carney (Warwick) 52.82; 3 A Booth (Cardiff Met) 52.88; 4 D Aryeetey (Loughborough) 53.44; 5 J Greenhalgh (Sheffield Hallam) 53.82; 6 J Mann (Derby) 55.05; 7 A Yau (Imperial) 56.35. 3000SC: 1 W Battershill (Birmingham) 8:56.39; 2 B Thomas (Birmingham) 9:04.35; 3 G Phillips (Sheffield Hallam) 9:04.89; 4 J Edgerton (Cambridge) 9:10.05; 5 B Burke (Oxford) 9:13.46; 6 T Fawden (Cambridge) 9:13.79; 7 L Harknett (St Mary’s) 9:22.86; 8 Z Cohen (Plymouth) 9:32.99; 9 B Price Davies (Birmingham) 9:44.92. Ht2: 1 J Edgerton (Cambridge) 9:48.93; 2 B Burke (Oxford) 9:49.87; 3 B Thomas (Birmingham) 9:50.17; 4 G Phillips (Sheffield Hallam) 9:50.97; 5 A Kilby (Durham) 9:51.52. 4×100: 1 Brunel 40.85; 2 Birmingham 41.17; 3 Cardiff Met 41.68; 4 Loughborough 42.02; 5 Swansea 42.79; 6 Cardiff 43.11. Ht1: 1 Nottingham Trent 42.99. Ht2: 1 Swansea 42.85; 2 Nottingham 43.35; 3 Cardiff Met 43.42; 4 Birmingham 43.90. Ht3: 1 Brunel 41.73; 2 Loughborough 43.05; 3 Cardiff 43.34. 4×400: 1 Loughborough 3:05.11; 2 Cardiff Met 3:15.81; 3 Leeds Beckett 3:20.63; 4 Sheffield Hallam 3:22.78; 5 Swansea 3:22.81. Ht1: 1 Oxford 3:20.97; 2 Birmingham 3:21.46; 3 Leeds Beckett 3:28.66. Ht2: 1 Cardiff Met 3:24.92; 2 Sheffield Hallam 3:26.79. Ht3: 1 Loughborough 3:20.17; 2 Swansea 3:28.58. HJ: 1 T Ademuwagun (Nottingham Trent) 2.12; 2 O Southern (Cardiff Met) 2.06; 3 R Dwyer (Coventry) 2.06; 4 T Kwissa (Leeds Beckett) 2.06; 5 H Whyley (Nottingham Trent) 1.97; 6 N Ramsay (Newcastle, U20) 1.94; 8 J Thompson (Leeds Beckett, U20) 1.94. q1: 5 J Thompson (Leeds Beckett, U20) 1.90. q2: 5 J Ashiru (Nottingham, U20) 1.90. PV: r1: 1 G Heppinstall (Sheffield Hallam) 5.10; 2 O Heard (Loughborough) 5.00; 3 O Herring (Loughborough) 4.50; 4 K Kapur-Walton (Manchester) 4.40; 5= H Petyt (Bristol) 4.40; 5= F Caudery (Swansea) 4.40; 7 M Mellor (Loughborough) 4.30; 8 C Williams-Stein (Liverpool John Moores, U20) 4.30. r2: 1 L Damit (Solent) 4.20; 3 T Irving (Birmingham, U20) 4.00. LJ: 1 C Richards (Cardiff) 7.61/0.7; 2 S Khogali (Birmingham) 7.49/1.2; 3 D Ogbechie (King’s College) 7.23/1.6; 4 A Schenini (Strathclyde) 7.22/1.2; 5 B Fisher (Loughborough) 7.08/1.5; 6 D Ryan (Brunel, U20) 7.03/1.2; 7 H Darroch (Liverpool John Moores) 7.00/1.0; 8 B Sutton (Bath) 6.90/0.5; 9 T Ogunyoye (Nottingham Trent) 6.85/1.5; 10 J Woods (Birmingham) 6.85/1.9; 11 M Fotheringham (Strathclyde, U20) 6.72/0.4. q1: 1 A Schenini (Strathclyde) 6.98/-1.4. q2: 1 M Fotheringham (Strathclyde, U20) 7.14/-0.2; 2 S Khogali (Birmingham) 7.09/-1.2. q3: 1 D Ogbechie (King’s College) 7.49/1.0; 2 C Richards (Cardiff) 7.47/-0.1; 3 D Ryan (Brunel, U20) 6.90/1.0. TJ: 1 J Gilkes (Bedfordshire) 15.07/2.1; 2 J Woods (Birmingham) 14.91/0.7; – J Gilkes (Bedfordshire) 14.89/0.0; 3 J Benson (UCL) 14.72/1.7; 4 M Hayward (AECC) 14.71/0.0; 5 G Zaphiris (Cambridge) 14.11/0.0; 6 M Mokaya (Oxford) 14.05/-0.3; 7 J Knox (Birmingham) 13.92; 8 T Sauter (Cardiff Met) 13.88/0.0; 9 A Adegbite (Nottingham Trent) 13.84/0.0; 10 Z Moore (Birmingham City, U20) 13.76/0.6. q1: 1 J Woods (Birmingham) 14.80/-1.1; 2 M Hayward (AECC) 14.45/-0.9; 3 J Benson (UCL) 14.07/1.2; 4 Z Moore (Birmingham City, U20) 14.03/1.1; 5 G Zaphiris (Cambridge) 13.97/1.0; 6 M Mokaya (Oxford) 13.92/1.0; 7 T Sauter (Cardiff Met) 13.52/1.2. q2: 1 J Gilkes (Bedfordshire) 15.34/1.5; 2 W Hodi (Loughborough, U20) 14.30/0.3; 3 J Knox (Birmingham) 13.68/0.7; 4 A Adegbite (Nottingham Trent) 13.65/1.4; 7 C Williams-Stein (Liverpool John Moores, U20) 13.14/1.4. SP: q1: 1 E Pawliw (Brunel) 14.54; 2 J Tyler (Marjon) 14.48; 3 J Douglas (Loughborough) 14.12; 4 C Dyrmishi (Loughborough) 13.45; 5 R Howorth (Cardiff) 13.42; 6 E Campbell (Birmingham) 13.33; 8 C Moncur (Birmingham, U20) 12.63. q2: 1 D Thomas (Brighton) 15.50; 2 G Hyde (Loughborough) 15.27; 3 K Aubrey (Loughborough) 15.10; 4 A Knight (Solent) 14.51; 5 J Ward (Sheffield) 13.59. ?: 1 G Hyde (Loughborough) 16.61; 2 K Aubrey (Loughborough) 15.96; 3 E Pawliw (Brunel) 15.89; 4 D Thomas (Brighton) 15.76; 5 A Knight (Solent) 15.64; 6 J Tyler (Marjon) 14.48; 7 J Douglas (Loughborough) 14.46; 8 C Dyrmishi (Loughborough) 13.56; 9 E Campbell (Birmingham) 13.47; 10 R Howorth (Cardiff) 13.44; 11 J Ward (Sheffield) 13.33; 12 J Tomlinson (Cardiff Met) 13.27. DT: q1: 1 G Armstrong (Loughborough) 52.50; 2 J Tomlinson (Cardiff Met) 52.16; 3 J Douglas (Loughborough) 47.87; 4 M Young (Cambridge) 46.29. q2: 1 C Osammor (De Montfort) 54.75; 2 N Moses (Loughborough) 52.29; 3 K Aubrey (Loughborough) 46.91; 4 K Winkel (Leeds) 45.53; 5 R Vaughan (Kent) 44.74; 6 H Davies (Cardiff) 43.98; 7 B Campion (Gloucestershire) 42.84; 8 J Bell (Oxford, M35) 42.57; 9 T Napiorkowski (Leicester) 40.64; 10 R Howorth (Cardiff) 40.24. ?: 1 C Osammor (De Montfort) 56.48; 2 G Armstrong (Loughborough) 55.88; 3 N Moses (Loughborough) 54.56; 4 J Tomlinson (Cardiff Met) 54.03; 5 J Douglas (Loughborough) 47.36; 6 K Aubrey (Loughborough) 46.06; 7 M Young (Cambridge) 45.46; 8 R Vaughan (Kent) 43.86; 9 H Davies (Cardiff) 42.19; 11 J Bell (Oxford, M35) 38.88. HT: 1 J Paget (Loughborough) 63.00; 2 J Palmer (Exeter) 62.90; 3 B Hawkes (Cardiff Met) 62.26; 4 P Cassidy (Loughborough) 56.59; 5 S Mace (Loughborough) 54.42; 6 D Nixon (Northumbria) 53.05; 7 J Turner (Loughborough) 48.02. JT: 1 D Bainbridge (Loughborough) 71.01; 2 J McCafferty (Winchester, U20) 61.78; 3 J Foot (Nottingham Trent) 61.58; 4 G Crawford (Ulster) 60.85; 5 O Wright (Loughborough) 59.83; 6 T Dollery (Bath) 56.33; 7 C Brown (Loughborough) 55.02; 8 F Bishop-Timings (Birmingham) 54.77. q1: 1 D Bainbridge (Loughborough) 68.77; 2 J McCafferty (Winchester, U20) 60.07; 3 T Dollery (Bath) 57.64; 4 F Bishop-Timings (Birmingham) 56.47. q2: 1 G Crawford (Ulster) 57.06; 2 J Foot (Nottingham Trent) 55.68; 3 O Wright (Loughborough) 54.70; 4 C Brown (Loughborough) 53.57; 5 H Hutton (Exeter, U20) 52.46



Women:

100 (0.5): 1 A Sibbons (Bath) 11.70; 2 A Bell (Edinburgh, U20) 11.72; 3 L Ashmeade (Sheffield Hallam) 11.81; 4 A Galpin (Bath) 11.93; 5 M Webber (Cardiff Met) 12.06; 6 N Caygill (Northumbria) 12.07; 7 S Malone (Liverpool John Moores) 12.09; 8 R Matheson (Robert Gordon) 12.14. SF1 (1.0): 1 L Ashmeade (Sheffield Hallam) 11.71; 2 A Galpin (Bath) 11.79; 3 M Webber (Cardiff Met) 11.98. SF2 (1.2): 1 A Sibbons (Bath) 11.77; 2 S Malone (Liverpool John Moores) 12.00. SF3 (0.4): 1 A Bell (Edinburgh, U20) 11.73; 2 N Caygill (Northumbria) 11.89; 3 R Matheson (Robert Gordon) 12.01; 4= M Whapples (Birmingham, U20) 12.25. Ht2 (1.5): 1 A Bell (Edinburgh, U20) 11.92. Ht3 (1.2): 1 L Ashmeade (Sheffield Hallam) 11.84. Ht4 (1.7): 1 M Webber (Cardiff Met) 12.05. Ht5 (2.3): 1 N Caygill (Northumbria) 11.96. Ht6 (1.7): 1 A Galpin (Bath) 12.00; 2 M Whapples (Birmingham, U20) 12.19. Ht7 (0.9): 1 D Walker (Birmingham) 11.97. Ht9 (0.5): 1 S Malone (Liverpool John Moores) 11.91; 2 R Matheson (Robert Gordon) 12.09. 200 (0.6): 1 H Brier (Cardiff Met) 23.72; 2 R Harrison (Aberdeen) 23.83; 3 E Booker (Sheffield Hallam) 23.97; 4 R Jeggo (Essex) 24.44; 5 M Abichi (King’s College) 24.57; 6 R Matheson (Robert Gordon) 24.60; 7 R Bennett (Manchester Met) 24.64. Ht2 (-0.2): 1 E Booker (Sheffield Hallam) 24.54. Ht4 (0.2): 1 R Harrison (Aberdeen) 24.40. Ht5 (1.7): 1 R Bennett (Manchester Met) 24.74. Ht6 (-0.1): 1 M Abichi (King’s College) 24.77. Ht7 (0.9): 1 H Brier (Cardiff Met) 24.16; 2 R Matheson (Robert Gordon) 24.70. SF1 (-0.2): 1 H Brier (Cardiff Met) 23.84; 2 R Jeggo (Essex) 24.56. SF2 (-1.7): 1 R Harrison (Aberdeen) 24.28; 2 E Turner (Kent) 24.75. SF3 (-1.3): 1 E Booker (Sheffield Hallam) 24.38; 2 R Matheson (Robert Gordon) 24.70. 400: 1 N Harrison (Loughborough) 53.79; 2 H Kelly (Birmingham) 54.03; 3 F Roberts (Bangor) 55.16; 4 R Crorken (Loughborough) 55.23; 5 E Alderson (Loughborough) 55.40; 6 A Root (Newcastle) 56.11; 7 E Grove (Bath) 56.49. Ht1: 1 N Harrison (Loughborough) 55.19. Ht2: 1 H Kelly (Birmingham) 56.06. SF1: 1 N Harrison (Loughborough) 55.05; 2 A Root (Newcastle) 56.35. SF2: 1 H Kelly (Birmingham) 54.36; 2 J Cherry (Glasgow Caledonian) 54.40; 3 E Alderson (Loughborough) 55.87. SF3: 1 F Roberts (Bangor) 56.17; 2 R Crorken (Loughborough) 56.29. 800: 1 I Boffey (Birmingham) 2:05.17; 2 B Morley (Loughborough) 2:08.13; 5 C Young (Loughborough, U20) 2:11.61; 7 J Norkett (Loughborough, U20) 2:13.47. SF1: 1 M Hudson (Leeds Beckett) 2:09.74; 4 J Norkett (Loughborough, U20) 2:11.10. SF2: 2 C Young (Loughborough, U20) 2:13.72. 1500: 1 J Judd (Loughborough) 4:10.79; 2 L Shanahan (Cambridge) 4:13.27; 3 S Sinha (Birmingham) 4:14.32; 4 A Millard (Loughborough) 4:17.74; 5 E Thompson (Birmingham) 4:19.71; 6 N Carr (Edinburgh) 4:22.15; 7 S Mason (Leeds) 4:28.41; 8 F Bennett (Birmingham, U20) 4:29.44; 9 J Spilsbury (Loughborough, U20) 4:30.16; 11 M Gadsby (St Mary’s, U20) 4:30.53. SF1: 1 J Judd (Loughborough) 4:24.56; 2 N Carr (Edinburgh) 4:28.66; 3 A Millard (Loughborough) 4:28.83; 4 E Palmer (Birmingham) 4:29.52; 5 F Bennett (Birmingham, U20) 4:29.87. SF2: 4 J Spilsbury (Loughborough, U20) 4:33.19; 6 M Gadsby (St Mary’s, U20) 4:34.26. 5000: r1: 1 A Donnelly (Loughborough) 15:54.11; 2 J Elgood (Leeds) 16:10.46; 3 G Carson (Loughborough) 16:12.14; 4 C Alexander (Birmingham) 16:20.10; 5 A Garner (Oxford, U20) 16:32.04; 6 H Bloor (Loughborough) 16:32.69; 7 J Emmerson (Bath) 16:54.14; 8 E Tait (Birmingham) 16:57.25; 9 I Wood (Cardiff Met) 16:59.43; 10 N Scott (Cambridge) 17:06.07; 11 K O’Neill (Birmingham) 17:27.21; 12 B Briggs (St Mary’s) 17:29.25. r2: 1 G Molloy (Oxford) 16:54.76; 2 K Estlea (St Mary’s) 17:10.94; 3 P Hayashi (Bath) 17:21.54. 100H (1.0): 1 J Smith (Brunel) 13.53; 2 J O’Dowda (Sheffield Hallam) 13.56; 3 M Jessop (Bucks New, U20) 13.64; 4 E Russell (Brunel) 13.99; 5 J Clark (Birmingham) 14.29; 6 K Slade (AECC) 14.47; 7 A McCauley (Sheffield Hallam) 14.51; 8 Y Uwakwe (Loughborough, U20) 14.51. Ht1 (-0.6): 1 A McCauley (Sheffield Hallam) 14.51; 2 Y Uwakwe (Loughborough, U20) 14.68; 3 P Ellis (Northumbria, U20) 14.98. Ht2 (0.3): 1 M Jessop (Bucks New, U20) 13.81; 2 E Russell (Brunel) 14.08; 3 J Clark (Birmingham) 14.26. Ht3 (-0.7): 1 J Smith (Brunel) 13.78; 2 J O’Dowda (Sheffield Hallam) 13.89; 3 K Slade (AECC) 14.47; 4 K Joyce (Leeds Beckett) 14.68; 5 E Barber (Loughborough) 14.69. 400H: 1 Z Pollock (Loughborough) 58.20; 2 N Millet (Loughborough) 58.38; 3 R Callan (Strathclyde, U20) 60.69; 4 O Brennan (Birmingham) 60.92; 5 C Esegbona (Manchester Met) 63.15; 6 S Fisher (Bath) 63.98; 7 D Jansen Van Rensburg (UWS) 65.77. Ht1: 1 Z Pollock (Loughborough) 60.63; 2 C Esegbona (Manchester Met) 63.20; 3 D Jansen Van Rensburg (UWS) 65.64. Ht2: 1 N Millet (Loughborough) 60.46; 2 S Fisher (Bath) 64.54. Ht3: 1 O Brennan (Birmingham) 61.93; 2 R Callan (Strathclyde, U20) 62.88. SF1: 1 N Millet (Loughborough) 58.75; 2 R Callan (Strathclyde, U20) 61.72; 3 L Robinson (Birmingham) 65.16; 4 R Weekes (Edge Hill, U20) 66.18. SF2: 1 Z Pollock (Loughborough) 59.18; 2 O Brennan (Birmingham) 61.43; 3 C Esegbona (Manchester Met) 62.61; 4 S Fisher (Bath) 63.51; 5 D Jansen Van Rensburg (UWS) 65.02; 6 C Alexander (Solent, U20) 66.49. 2000SC: 1 M Grice (Birmingham) 6:27.28; 2 S Tait (Stirling) 6:32.90; 3 E Carey (St Mary’s) 6:36.50; 4 L Jones (Birmingham) 6:37.35; 5 H Page (Edinburgh) 6:37.75; 6 A Barbour (Loughborough) 6:43.59; 7 H Little (Queen Mary) 6:51.84; 8 A Wills (Bath) 6:54.59; 9 E McNicol (Strathclyde) 7:00.88; 10 M Squibb (Hartpury, U20) 7:09.93; 11 K Balme (Exeter) 7:37.35. Ht1: 1 M Grice (Birmingham) 6:53.03; 2 L Jones (Birmingham) 6:53.70; 3 A Barbour (Loughborough) 6:54.80; 4 E Carey (St Mary’s) 6:56.99; 5 E McNicol (Strathclyde) 6:59.30; 6 L Ingram (Bath) 7:34.51. Ht2: 1 H Page (Edinburgh) 6:55.66; 2 S Tait (Stirling) 6:57.81; 3 H Little (Queen Mary) 7:01.32; 4 A Wills (Bath) 7:02.31; 5 M Squibb (Hartpury, U20) 7:15.38; 6 A Sharp (Oxford) 7:20.95; 7 K Balme (Exeter) 7:24.32. 4×100: 1 Bath 46.82; 2 Cardiff Met 46.99; 3 Birmingham 47.18; 4 Cardiff 48.06. Ht1: 1 Bath 47.37. Ht2: 1 Cardiff Met 47.38; 2 Birmingham 48.32; 3 Northumbria 48.32. Ht3: 1 Cardiff 48.48. 4×400: 1 Birmingham 3:40.93; 2 Loughborough 3:42.06; 3 Oxford 3:57.75; 4 Sheffield 3:59.74; 5 Swansea 4:05.11; 6 Leeds 4:08.78. Ht1: 1 Birmingham 3:55.29; 2 Oxford 4:02.81; 3 Swansea 4:07.35. Ht2: 1 Loughborough 3:57.01; 2 Sheffield 4:02.83. HJ: 1 L Zialor (Birmingham) 1.86; 2 A Scott-Rule (UWS) 1.77; 3 E Race (Sheffield) 1.77; 4 E Madden Forman (Manchester Met) 1.74; 5 C McGarvey (Glasgow) 1.74; 6 H Tapley (Cardiff Met) 1.71; 7 A McCauley (Sheffield Hallam) 1.71; 8 B Woodhead (Sheffield) 1.71; 9 H Smith (Northumbria) 1.71; 10 L Church (Leeds Beckett, U20) 1.71; 11 B Harryman (Loughborough) 1.65. q1: 1 H Tapley (Cardiff Met) 1.69; 2 L Church (Leeds Beckett, U20) 1.69; 3= L Zialor (Birmingham) 1.69; 3= E Race (Sheffield) 1.69; 3= E Madden Forman (Manchester Met) 1.69; 6 A McCauley (Sheffield Hallam) 1.69; 7 B Harryman (Loughborough) 1.66; 8 C Neat (Loughborough) 1.66. q2: 1 A Scott-Rule (UWS) 1.69; 2= C McGarvey (Glasgow) 1.69; 2= B Woodhead (Sheffield) 1.69; 4 H Smith (Northumbria) 1.66; 5= S Craig (Loughborough) 1.66; 5= N Smith (Loughborough) 1.66. PV: r1: 1 H Bradshaw (Loughborough) 4.50; 2 M Caudery (Loughborough) 4.20; 3 E McCartney (Brunel) 4.00; 4 F Miloro (Loughborough) 3.90; 5 S Ashurst (Loughborough, U20) 3.80; 6 E Scrivener (Birmingham, U20) 3.50; 7 S Barbour (Glasgow, U20) 3.50. r2: 1 J Hall (Brunel) 3.50; 2 T O’Connor (Birmingham) 3.50. LJ: q1: 1 R Chapman (Cardiff Met) 6.03/0.0; 2 E Thomas (Cardiff Met) 5.86/1.5. q2: 1 J O’Dowda (Sheffield Hallam) 6.09/2.2; 2 J Smith (Brunel) 6.04/-0.6; 3 N Smith (Loughborough) 5.78/0.0. q3: 1 C Jones (Loughborough) 5.64/1.8. ?: 1 J Smith (Brunel) 6.38/0.7; 2 J O’Dowda (Sheffield Hallam) 6.34/0.0; 3 R Chapman (Cardiff Met) 6.21/-0.7; 4 E Thomas (Cardiff Met) 5.80/0.7; 5 N Smith (Loughborough) 5.67/-0.7. TJ: 1 E Gargan (Liverpool) 12.82/-1.4; 2 G Forde-Wells (Loughborough) 12.75/-2.1; 3 L Hulland (Loughborough) 12.69/-0.7; 4 J Browne (Warwick) 12.13/-1.5; 5 E Bakare (Birmingham) 11.89/0.3; 6 H Aitchison (Bangor) 11.78/-1.2; 7 J Hulland (Sheffield) 11.68/-1.7; 8 J Sears (Birmingham City) 11.54/-0.8; 9 A Adeyanju (Warwick, U20) 11.17/-1.5; 10 A Daley (Birmingham, U20) 11.09/-1.0. q1: 1 L Hulland (Loughborough) 12.79/1.0; 2 G Forde-Wells (Loughborough) 12.27/0.0; 3 E Bakare (Birmingham) 11.46/0.0; 4 H Aitchison (Bangor) 11.34/0.2; 5 A Adeyanju (Warwick, U20) 11.05/0.9; 6 B Roberts (Cardiff Met, U20) 10.98/0.0. q2: 1 E Gargan (Liverpool) 11.89/0.5; 2 J Sears (Birmingham City) 11.74/-0.3; 3 J Browne (Warwick) 11.66/-0.7; 4 J Hulland (Sheffield) 11.36/1.1; 5 A Daley (Birmingham, U20) 11.32/-0.6; 6 R Taylor (Edinburgh) 11.10/-0.3. SP: 1 S Vincent (Portsmouth) 16.10; 2 S Merritt (AECC) 14.38; 3 J Hopkins (Brunel) 13.44; 4 A Scott-Rule (UWS) 13.13; 5 E Barber (Loughborough) 13.03; 6 N Smith (Loughborough) 12.70; 7 A Adeniji (Nottingham Trent) 12.69; 8 Z Acton (Brunel) 12.62; 9 A Bailey (Nottingham) 11.57; 10 E Bakare (Birmingham) 11.38; 11 H Barnden (Birmingham) 11.27. q1: 1 S Vincent (Portsmouth) 15.00; 2 S Merritt (AECC) 13.25; 3 J Hopkins (Brunel) 12.54; 4 N Smith (Loughborough) 11.93; 5 H Barnden (Birmingham) 11.85; 6 Z Acton (Brunel) 11.56. q2: 1 A Scott-Rule (UWS) 12.84; 2 E Bakare (Birmingham) 12.28; 3 E Barber (Loughborough) 12.24; 4 A Adeniji (Nottingham Trent) 12.03; 5 A Bailey (Nottingham) 11.07. P: 1 L Church (Loughborough) 11.40. DT: 1 T Tunstall (Loughborough) 50.29; 2 E Botham (Loughborough) 44.01; 3 K Ebbage (Birmingham) 43.77; 4 A Baltazar-Hall (Loughborough, U20) 43.31; 5 K Maxwell (Glasgow) 42.67; 6 P Hamilton (Derby) 41.12; 7 A Baxendale (Edinburgh) 40.20; 8 E Lovett (Swansea, U20) 40.13; 9 H MacAulay (Leicester) 38.32. q1: 1 T Tunstall (Loughborough) 49.00; 2 H MacAulay (Leicester) 43.74; 3 K Maxwell (Glasgow) 41.99; 4 A Baltazar-Hall (Loughborough, U20) 40.22; 5 A Baxendale (Edinburgh) 36.30; 6 J Hopkins (Brunel) 36.21; 7 E Alcock (Birmingham) 35.42. q2: 1 E Botham (Loughborough) 43.96; 2 K Ebbage (Birmingham) 39.60; 3 P Hamilton (Derby) 38.47; 4 E Lovett (Swansea, U20) 38.13; 5 K Wamsler (Edinburgh) 37.10; 6 O Manchester (Loughborough, U20) 35.10. HT: 1 Z Price (Loughborough) 59.49; 2 P Davenall (Essex) 56.73; 3 P Bean (Loughborough) 54.81; 4 P Baggott (Oxford) 53.10; 5 F Palmer (Cardiff) 53.01; 6 K Lambert (Loughborough) 52.74; 7 R MacLennan (Robert Gordon) 51.54; 8 O Okereke (Brunel) 49.47; 9 C Thomas (Cardiff) 48.53; 10 L Taylor (Nottingham) 48.22; 11 A Leigh (Loughborough, U20) 47.92; 12 E Sharpe (Cardiff Met) 44.82. q1: 1 P Davenall (Essex) 61.08; 2 P Bean (Loughborough) 54.95; 3 Z Price (Loughborough) 54.05; 4 F Palmer (Cardiff) 53.72; 5 L Taylor (Nottingham) 47.48; 6 E Sharpe (Cardiff Met) 47.37; 7 O Okereke (Brunel) 43.61. q2: 1 P Baggott (Oxford) 54.99; 2 R MacLennan (Robert Gordon) 52.49; 3 A Leigh (Loughborough, U20) 50.14; 4 K Lambert (Loughborough) 49.23; 5 C Thomas (Cardiff) 48.36. JT: 1 B Walton (Loughborough) 51.06; 2 E Dibble (Loughborough) 49.41; 3 L Hillman (Loughborough) 46.56; 4 H Johnson (Coventry) 45.26; 5 E Barber (Loughborough) 45.19; 6 B Moule (Cardiff) 44.94; 7 J Brown (Nottingham) 41.46; 8 N Bell (Nottingham) 39.89; 9 J O’Dowda (Sheffield Hallam) 39.60; 10 L Odell (Portsmouth, U20) 39.06; 11 J Schoenecker (Cambridge) 38.08; 12 J Smith (Brunel) 35.84. q1: 1 B Walton (Loughborough) 47.80; 2 B Moule (Cardiff) 44.27; 3 L Hillman (Loughborough) 43.59; 4 H Johnson (Coventry) 42.23; 5 J Brown (Nottingham) 41.03; 6 N Bell (Nottingham) 38.50; 7 Z Kidney (Leeds Beckett) 37.32; 8 M Bevan (Cambridge) 35.48. q2: 1 E Dibble (Loughborough) 45.03; 2 E Barber (Loughborough) 41.74; 3 J O’Dowda (Sheffield Hallam) 41.40; 4 L Odell (Portsmouth, U20) 41.16; 5 J Smith (Brunel) 41.08; 6 J Schoenecker (Cambridge) 40.33; 7 P Brown (Swansea) 37.62; 8 E Howe (Leeds Beckett) 36.88; 9 S Dawes (Harper Adams) 36.87

TAVISTOCK AC SUMMER SERIES, Tavistock, May 4

Mixed events: DT: B: 1 N Evans-Shields (Ply, U17W) 41.06

TRAFFORD GRAND PRIX, Stretford, May 3

Nick Percy was again over 60 metres in the discus.

There were some fast under-17 3000m times headed by English National fourth-placer Oscar Schofield whose 8:31.56 at the age of 14 has only ever been beaten twice before.

In the same race, Chris Livesey went top of the UK M40 rankings with his 8:39.65 clocking.

U15 mixed events:

800: r1: 1 E Chadwick (Prest) 2:05.63; 6 N Harrison-Sargent (Hal, U15W) 2:13.89; 7 E Bowker (E Ches, U15W) 2:15.78. r2: 2 E Jha (Vale R, U15W) 2:16.40

Mixed events:

800: r1: 1 A Ludewick (Herne H) 1:51.50; 2 E Savage (Sale, U20) 1:51.99; 4 E Savage (Sale, U20) 1:52.29; 7 J Stock (Traff, U20) 1:54.19. r2: 1 P Griffith (Vale R, U20) 1:55.01; 3 J Redmond (Liv H, U17) 1:57.25; 7 L Harreld (Bury, M35) 2:00.89. r4: 1 M Russell (Salf, U17) 1:59.86; 5 M Corbishley (Ross, M35) 2:04.18. r5: 2 J Wardman (R’well, M40) 2:06.44; 3 T Brockley-Langford (Salf, W) 2:07.50; 7 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallam, U20W) 2:14.70. r6: 3 C McCloy (Roth, U17W) 2:12.70; 4 H Brewster (Long, U20W) 2:13.28. r8: 2 J Jagger (Holm, W35) 2:20.51. 1500: r1: 1 S Hopkins (Salf, U20) 3:57.62; 3 M Lowrey (Salf, U17) 4:04.30. r2: 8 H Weedall (Vale R, U20W) 4:28.49; 9 L Harris (Roth, U17W) 4:35.73; 10 M Russell (Salf, M50) 4:35.93. r3: 3 B Bown (Menai, U17W) 4:39.16. 3000: r1: 1 D Bebbington (Prest) 8:19.31; 2 J Deacon (Chor ATC, U20) 8:28.66; 3 O Schofield (Sale, U17) 8:31.56; 4 L McCay (Liv H, U17) 8:34.45; 6 B Giblin (Traff, U20) 8:39.40; 7 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 8:39.65; 8 R Price (Vale R, U17) 8:41.40; 16 B Lima (Salf, M40) 8:59.22. r2: 2 L Heyes (Hallam, W) 9:07.12; 6 J Walsh (Leeds C, W) 9:18.41; 11 S Tarver (Wirr, W) 9:24.16. r3: 4 F Murdoch (Stock H, U17W) 9:56.59; 8 A Fearn (W&SV, U17W) 10:07.27; 9 J Trott (R’well, U20W) 10:09.94; 10 S Roiditis (Salf, U17W) 10:13.90; 16 J Turner (Sheff RC, M60) 10:54.53; 18 C Ireland (Sheff RC, M60) 11:00.84



Men: DT: 1 N Percy (SB) 60.54. DT: 3 D Cripps (Worc, M50) 33.51



U20: SP: 1 C Unsworth (Traff) 13.30



Women: SP: 1 A Amadin (Sale, U17) 13.19. DT: 1 J Pyatt (Traff) 40.17; 2 F Dooner (Wig D) 38.51; 3 C Rimmer (Shef/Dearn) 35.21

WATFORD OPEN GRADED MEETING, Watford, May 3

Mixed events:

100: r4 (0.3): 1 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.73. 1500: r10: 5 M Deadman (BMH, W) 4:27.40; 8 A Bennett (Kett, U17W) 4:33.57; 9 C Wormley (Craw, U17W) 4:34.50; 10 L Wormley (Craw, U17W) 4:35.49. r11: 3 K Mhlanga (Herts P, W) 4:18.94; 4 A Didaskalou (WSEH, U15) 4:19.77; 5 I Ives (Bas, W) 4:19.81. r13: 1 A Coates (Soton, U17) 3:59.94; 12 J Meyburgh (WSEH, U15) 4:11.93. r14: 2 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 3:53.41; 3 Z Freeland (Mil K, U20) 3:54.05; 5 H Dover (SB, U17) 3:55.44; 6 M Waterworth (Phoe, U17) 3:55.65; 7 A Collier (Chilt, U17) 3:57.08; 8 J Smith (Poole, U20) 3:57.25. r3: 4 A Shipton (Chelm, U13W) 4:56.36; 6 J Hall (WG&EL, U13W) 5:01.43. r4: 7 J Lamb (Kett, U13W) 4:57.49; 9 K Gorman (Chilt, U13W) 5:04.83. r5: 9 E Harrold (Chelm, U13W) 4:56.72. r7: 2 M Dunger (Bed C, U17W) 4:44.78; 5 F East (Ports, U15W) 4:45.30; 10 J March (Barn, U13W) 4:49.60. r9: 6 A Reid (WG&EL, U17W) 4:38.72; 9 L Quinn (AFD, U15W) 4:41.29; 10 T Ford (Chilt, U13) 4:42.74; 11 M Freeland (Mil K, U17W) 4:43.43. 3000: r1: 1 A Bates (Kett, U20W) 9:41.15; 2 M Gadsby (Norw, U20W) 9:42.67; 3 R Clutterbuck (WSEH, U17W) 9:48.69; 4 A Brooke (Wake, W) 9:51.13; 5 J Young (WSEH, U20W) 9:54.22; 8 R Woodhams (Kend, W) 9:57.78; 10 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 10:01.86; 11 L Neate (Win, U20W) 10:02.09; 16 A Jubb (St Alb, U20W) 10:17.02; 17 R Vinton (SB, U17W) 10:20.56. r2: 1 J Keir (Inv EK, U20) 8:36.79; 3 H Gear (M&M, U17) 8:42.04; 18 P Roessler (AFD, U20W) 9:23.06; 19 R Murray (Bed C, W) 9:24.42; 20 N Brown (AFD, W) 9:33.30; 22 N Griffiths (Soton, W) 9:46.72. r3: 1 J Goodwin (Bed C) 8:20.26; 2 J Dargan (AFD, U17) 8:21.00; 3 D James (Western Tempo) 8:23.39; 4 S Winters (Bed C) 8:24.88; 5 A Lennan (Soton) 8:24.97; 6 L Small (Ashf, U20) 8:25.05; 7 J Goodge (Ton) 8:26.83; 8 L Nuttall (Charn) 8:27.65; 9 H Brodie (Bed C) 8:29.71; 10 J Small (Ashf, U20) 8:31.12; 12 D Melling (Morp) 8:31.80; 14 C O’Neill (Herts P, U20) 8:33.17; 15 J O’Hara (Soton) 8:33.51; 16 T James (Craw, U20) 8:34.17; 17 C Gibbens (Inv EK) 8:38.41; 23 S Phillips (Soton, M35) 8:53.71; 24 J Grange (Ilf, U17) 8:55.00



Men: SP: 1 C Dyrmishi (Shef/Dearn) 13.60; 2 D Ryan (Herne H) 13.56



U20: SP: 1 Z Davies (Harrow) 16.35

DADA 2022 MEET 1 – MIDWEEK FLAT TRACK AND FIELD, Derby, May 3

Mixed events: DT: 1 M Hughes (Burt, U20W) 33.30; 3 B Renshaw (Roth, M70) 25.96. HT: 1 K Hutchinson (Der, W) 55.71; 2 A Crossdale (Notts, W) 55.29

Men: HT: 1 I Cooley (Roth, M65) 39.84

U20: DT: 1 S Tarbit (Der) 47.34

TONBRIDGE AC EVENING OPEN MEETING, Tonbridge, May 3

Mixed events:

100: r5 (0.0): 1 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 13.07. r6 (1.1): 3 S McLoughlin (Walton, W40) 13.08. r7 (0.3): 5 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 12.40. 200: r5 (0.2): 2 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 25.67; 3 S McLoughlin (Walton, W40) 26.88. 400: r3: 4 M Louise (WSEH, M35) 52.47. 800: r7: 5 S Sanz-Kozyra (Inv EK, U13) 2:17.90. 3000: r1: 15 J Harley (Ton, M70) 12:54.17. r2: 2 J Prendergast (Ton, U17) 8:44.16. PV: 1 E Thompson (E&H) 4.71; 3 B Platt (B&B, U20) 4.00; 5 O Witcombe (B&B, U17) 3.60; 6 C Platt (B&B, U15) 3.00; 9 T Eades (Dartf, W60) 2.20. SP: 2 V Hannam (M&M, W50) 9.23. DT: 1 V Hannam (M&M, W50) 33.42; 2 E Simpson (B&B, U15W) 30.32



Men: DT: 1 D McNichol (Ton, U17) 39.89



U20: DT: 1 B Duncan (B&B) 43.54

KETTERING TOWN HARRIERS OPEN, Kettering, May 2

U20 mixed events: TJ: 2 M Yalekhue (Charn, U20W) 11.55; 4 E du Bois (R&N, U15W) 10.07



Mixed events:

100: r9 (0.4): 5 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 13.06. r15 (0.5): 6 G Hooper (Harrow, W) 11.69. r17 (1.5): 1 N Walsh (Sale) 10.41; 2 V Duah (Bir) 10.48; 3 A Campbell (Bir) 10.53; 4 B Snaith (NEB) 10.60; 5 J Carrott (Charn, U20) 10.70; 6 P Pearce (Bir) 10.73. 200: r7 (0.0): 7 I Licietis (Charn, M65) 28.37. r9 (-0.6): 5 E Sisson (Charn, U20W) 25.00. r14 (0.2): 1 J Broome (Sale) 21.44; 2 B Snaith (NEB) 21.54; 4 J Carrott (Charn, U20) 21.82. 400: r2: 3 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 59.54; 6 C Smith (PNV, W45) 62.90. r4: 1 C McGregor (R&N, U20) 48.41. 800: r7: 4 S King (W&SV, U15W) 2:11.42. 1500: r3: 8 N Homer (Bir, U13) 4:31.81. JT: 1 E Hamplett (Bir, W) 48.83



Men: JT: 1 J Harris (Manx) 70.31; 2 C Evans (Banb, U20) 60.53

NUNEATON 5000m TRACK CHALLENGE, Nuneaton, May 2

Mixed events: 5000: r2: 6 C Hollinshead (C&S, M55) 17:15.79; 13 G Payne (GES, M65) 19:07.32. r3: 4 A Burgess (Bir, U17) 15:58.35

TRAFFORD MEDAL MEETING, Stretford, May 2

U13 mixed events:

75: r1 (-0.1): 2 A May (Bolt, U13W) 9.99. 150: r1 (0.5): 2 A May (Bolt, U13W) 19.66. JT: 3 B Pendlebury (Traff, U13W) 25.62

U17:

100: r1 (0.1): 1 D Nuttall (B’burn, U15) 11.37. 200: r1 (-0.3): 1 D Nuttall (B’burn, U15) 23.70

U15:

300: r1: 1 G Griffith (Menai) 37.10; 2 D Nuttall (B’burn) 37.65. r2: 1 O Jones (Traff, U15W) 41.24; 2 S Parker (Blyth, U15W) 42.52. 800: r1: 1 M Clark (Prest) 2:04.26. HJ: 2 E Marshall (KuH, U15W) 1.61. LJ: B: 1 L Hewitt (Leigh, U13W) 4.30. E: 1 L Pichler (Blyth) 5.98

U15 boys: 80H: r1 (0.2): 1 L Shaw (Warr) 11.10; 2 L Pichler (Blyth) 11.69

U15 girls:

75H: r1 (-0.1): 1 O Tweddle (York) 11.73; 2 N Dolan (Sale) 11.79. HT: 1 E Peters (Wirr) 36.34; 2 K Stoll (W Ches) 35.74. JT: 1 L Oldale (Sale) 36.58; 2 H Wheeler (W Ches) 32.10

U13: SP: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 9.40

BE FIT TODAY OUTDOOR SERIES, Dagenham, May 1

Sam Gordon improved his 100m PB to 10.24/1.9 ahead of Ghana’s Sean Safo-Antwi’s 10.29 and Dewi Hammond’s 10.32.

Tom Somers was the fastest at 300m with 33.68.

Alisha Rees broke Helen Golden’s 48 year-old Scottish 100m record and also set a Commonwealth Games standard of 11.29/1.3 and also ran a wind-assisted 11.34/2.7.

Men:

100: r1.3 (2.8): 4 K Agyemang (BFTTA, U15) 11.52. r1.4 (2.1): 1 J N’Douba (S Lon, U17) 10.93; 2 E Imatitikua-Davidson (BFTTA, U17) 11.00; 3 N Hanson (NEB, U17) 11.05. r1.5 (0.0): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA, U17) 10.88. r1.8 (2.2): 2 C Harvey (Lewes, M45) 11.78; 3 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 11.83; 4 L Braithwaite (E&H, M45) 11.99. r1.9 (1.8): 3 M Edwards (NE Vets, M40) 11.45; 7 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 12.30. r1.12 (1.8): 1 J Hanson (Woking) 10.42. r1.14 (2.5): 1 S Gordon (Card) 10.33; 2 D Hammond (Card) 10.47; 3 S Safo-Antwi (E&H) 10.48; 4 B Mingeli (Camb H) 10.53; 5 J Ellington (NEB, M35) 10.59; 6 J Otugade (SB) 10.66. r2.1 (3.1): 2 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 12.35. r2.2 (1.6): 3 L Braithwaite (E&H, M45) 11.92. r2.3 (3.0): 3 C Harvey (Lewes, M45) 11.70; 5 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 11.74. r2.4 (2.9): 6 K Agyemang (BFTTA, U15) 11.59. r2.5 (3.2): 3 M Edwards (NE Vets, M40) 11.28. r2.7 (0.6): 2 N Hanson (NEB, U17) 11.08. r2.8 (1.2): 4 J N’Douba (S Lon, U17) 10.97. r2.9 (2.1): 1 O Grant (Harrow) 10.59; 2 M Kampengele (Card) 10.71; 3 R Earle (TVH, U20) 10.71; 4 W Dean (N’pton, U20) 10.76; 6 T Wilson (BFTTA, U17) 10.80. r2.10 (1.9): 1 S Gordon (Card) 10.24; 2 S Safo-Antwi (E&H) 10.29; 3 D Hammond (Card) 10.32; 4 B Mingeli (Camb H) 10.36; 5 J Hanson (Woking) 10.36; 6 J Ellington (NEB, M35) 10.55; 7 J Otugade (SB) 10.56. 150: r4 (2.9): 1 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 18.33. 200: r5 (1.2): 1 F Arkell (HW, U20) 21.96. r10 (0.9): 1 J Hanson (Woking) 20.86; 2 T Harries (Phoe) 21.48; 3 S Safo-Antwi (E&H) 21.66

Mixed events:

300: r1: 2 M Thomas (Bir, W50) 43.82. r2: 5 H Foster (SB, W) 39.24. r3: 1 T Somers (NEB) 33.68. 400: r2: 3 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 53.54; 4 A Bernard (Dartf, M35) 53.98. r3: 1 L Lennon-Ford (TVH) 47.45. 600: 1 S McNally (Dartf, M45) 1:32.52; 2 C Bates (Dartf, M60) 1:41.88

Women:

100: r1.1 (0.8): 1 E Eze (WG&EL, U13) 13.24. r1.2 (1.8): 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 12.47. r1.4 (1.9): 1 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 12.08; 2 J Sanyaolu (BFTTA, U20) 12.12; 3 P Clayton (Rush, U17) 12.12. r1.6 (1.8): 1 A Fashanu (SB) 11.70; 2 B Ironside (B’mth, U20) 11.73; 3 E Quaye (E&H, U20) 11.75; 4 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 12.05. r1.7 (1.3): 1 A Rees (Edin) 11.39; 2 E Wright (SB) 11.60; 3 E Bandy (Herts P) 11.83; 4 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 11.84. r2.1 (2.7): 1 A Rees (Edin) 11.34; 2 A Fashanu (SB) 11.57; 3 E Wright (SB) 11.62; 4 B Ironside (B’mth, U20) 11.72; 5 E Quaye (E&H, U20) 11.79; 6 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 11.92; 7 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 12.02. r2.2 (3.6): 1 J Sanyaolu (BFTTA, U20) 11.96; 2 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 11.98; 3 P Clayton (Rush, U17) 12.00; 7 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 12.52. r2.3 (4.4): 1 H Medlen (Ton, U17) 12.35. r2.4 (3.8): 6 E Eze (WG&EL, U13) 13.14. 150: r3 (2.5): 1 A Njeri (Bir) 18.51. 200: r1 (1.9): 1 E Eze (WG&EL, U13) 27.34; 2 K Bryan (B&B, U13) 27.74. r3 (2.5): 1 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 24.72; 2 C Downey (BFTTA, U17) 24.93; 5 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 25.80. r6 (0.6): 1 A Fashanu (SB) 23.79; 2 B Ironside (B’mth, U20) 24.17; 3 E Bandy (Herts P) 24.44. 1500: 1 K Pye (AFD, U15) 4:35.09

CHESHIRE LEAGUE, Ashton-under-Lyne, May 1

Men: 100: AB: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 11.3. B: 4 A Leigh (C&N, M55) 12.4



U17 women: 100: A: 1 L Murphy (E Ches) 12.2



U13: DT: A: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 22.71

EASTERN YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Grays, May 1

U17 men:

100: A: 1 C Hughes (Bas) 11.0. 100H: A: 1 C Seago (Thurr) 14.0. HJ: A: 1 C Seago (Thurr) 1.90. PV: 1 J Hughes (Chelm) 4.00. LJ: A: 1 M Carpenter-Prout (Thurr) 6.56. SP: A: 1 A Akende (Thurr) 13.11. HT: A: 1 F Ogunwolu (Bas) 55.74. JT: A: 1 B Williams (Have) 51.69

U15: 80H: A: 1 E Hughes (Chelm) 11.7

U13:

100: A: 1 B Hearn-Smith (Chelm) 12.6. 75H: A: 1 B Hearn-Smith (Chelm) 12.4. LJ: A: 1 B Osei-Poku (Bas) 5.01. DT: A: 1 H Rabess (Have) 24.15

U17 women:

80H: A: 1 J Self (Thurr) 11.5; 2 P King (Have) 11.7. SP: A: 1 M Hopkins (Chelm) 14.56. DT: A: 1 M Hopkins (Chelm) 32.73

U13:

100: A: 1 L Hartman (Bas) 13.2. 800: A: 1 E Harrold (Chelm) 2:24.1. B: 1 A Shipton (Chelm) 2:24.1. HJ: A: 1 C Clarke (Thurr) 1.41

GRANGEMOUTH INVITATION SPRINTS, Grangemouth, May 1

Women:

100 (0.0): 1 Z Clark (TVH) 11.84; 4 S Downie (Edin, W35) 12.71. 200 (-2.0): 1 Z Clark (TVH) 24.12; 2 R Grieve (Pit, U20) 25.09; 4 S Downie (Edin, W35) 25.53

MILTON KEYNES OPEN MEETING, Milton Keynes, May 1

Mixed events:

100: r7: 1 J Browne (Mil K, M65) 13.4. 300: r2: 1 E Willis (Mil K, U15W) 42.8



U17 men: 100H: 1 E Barber (Mil K) 14.0

WEST SUFFOLK STEEPLECHASE & MIDDLE DISTANCE FESTIVAL, Bury St Edmonds, May 1

Men:

800: r1: 4 M Russell (Portugal, M50) 2:06.3. 1500: 2 J Nears (Col H, M45) 4:25.7. 3000SC: 1 J Buchanan (Dumf, M55) 12:06.8



Mixed events:

1500SC: 1 F Ruffels (WSEH, U17W) 5:07.6; 2 A Barnes (B&B, U20W) 5:16.2; 3 O Brown (Wyc P, U20W) 5:22.0; 4 E Yelling (B&H, U20W) 5:23.7; 5 K Manek (WSEH, U20W) 5:33.7



Women:

2000SC: 1 L Thomas (HW, W55) 8:21.1. 3000SC: 1 E Moyes (AFD) 10:15.4; 2 J Hatch (WSEH, U20) 11:12.7; 3 S Lindstad (Dublin City Harriers) 11:16.0

GAA / BMC REGIONAL RACES (Inc Scottish 10,000m Champs), Crownpoint, April 29

James Donald (29:29.68 PB) and W45 Avril Mason (36:50.08) ran the quickest times.

Men:

10,000: A: 1 J Donald (Dund H) 29:29.68; 2 F Stewart (Cambus) 29:55.00; 3 J Bell (I’clyde) 30:22.21; 4 W Mackay (Bed C) 30:25.84; 5 L Rodgers (Fife) 30:26.86; 6 L Oates (Shett) 30:31.12; 7 C Tharme (Gala) 30:55.68; 8 D Selman (Cors) 30:56.96; 9 C McGarrity (Shett) 31:03.46; 10 D Bradford (Shett) 31:11.35. B: 1 D Hastie (Gala, M35) 31:21.67; 3 C Whitby (Gars, M40) 32:28.53; 7 A Blair (Gars, M35) 32:51.15



Mixed events:

10,000: C: 1 S Wylie (Cambus, M50) 33:39.70; 2 M Lang (Cors, M45) 34:06.01; 4 D Tamburini (I’clyde, M45) 34:23.89; 7 J Coyle (Gars, M45) 34:36.63; 8 P Monaghan (G’nock, M50) 34:44.20; 12 S McDonald (PH Racing, M55) 35:21.81; 13 A Mason (Shett, W45) 36:50.08. D: 1 S McDougall (Dund H, W40) 37:51.05; 2 A Chong (Giff N, W50) 38:47.77

HARROW AC OPEN, Harrow, April 28

Mixed events:

200: r3 (2.1): 1 I Phillips (Hill, U13W) 27.49. r7 (2.7): 1 L Collis (Harrow) 21.68; 2 J Houslin (TVH, U20) 21.81; 4 R Carr (Harrow, M35) 23.16. 600: r4: 1 D Locker (Kett, M45) 1:30.89; 3 C Harris (Barn, U17W) 1:35.98. Mile: r2: 2 J McLoughlin (Walton, M45) 4:49.60. LJ: A: 1 D Ryan (Herne H) 6.95; 2 L Sorhaindo (Harrow, U15) 5.80; 3 S Nash (TVH, M50) 5.38; 4 I Phillips (Hill, U13W) 4.35. JT: A: 1 E Christian (G&G, U15W) 32.41. B: 1 E Christian (G&G, U15W) 36.45



U13 boys: JT: B: 1 N Griffiths (Hill) 33.32



Women:

SP: 1 C Ealey (USA) 18.74; 2 S McKinna (Gt Yar) 15.99; 3 H Mills (And) 12.53; 4 M Joseph (Harrow, U20) 12.30; 5 E Beardmore (Harrow) 12.09; 6 V Antonova (BMH) 11.24



U17: SP: 1 H Dimond (Mil K) 12.14

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Wormwood Scrubs, April 27

In only her second race of 2022 (after a London Schools cross-country in February), under-17 Fleur Todd-Warmoth’s improved her PB to 9:16.35 for 3000m.

It moves her to a close third all-time on the age group rankings behind Jess Judd (9:08.35) and Emilia Gorecka (9:13.93) which were both set in mixed races.

Todd-Warmonth’s was also in a mixed competition though it was not of great help as she won the race by 11 seconds in improving her previous best from her 9:19.77 Schools International win at Derby in her previous track race last September.

She was only just outside the world under-20 qualifying mark of 9:15.00.

Men:

800: A: 1 A Parkinson (Corby, U20) 1:54.66; 2 C Enser (Brack, U20) 1:55.24; 3 M Bishop (TVH, U17) 1:55.81. 3000: A: 1 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 8:21.17; 2 F Morgan (Carm, U20) 8:23.50; 3 W Aitken (Barns, U20) 8:26.88; 4 J Dargan (AFD, U17) 8:30.45; 10 H Wilson (Win, U17) 8:48.17; 11 Q Miell-Ingram (Rad, U17) 8:48.19; 16 J Meyburgh (WSEH, U15) 8:59.57



Mixed events:

800: C: 2 N McGovern (SB, U17W) 2:12.63; 4 E Fryer (SMR, U20W) 2:14.65. 3000: B: 1 F Todd-Warmoth (B&B, U17W) 9:16.35; 2 J McAllen (W’vney, U15) 9:27.54; 5 M Waldmann (Read, U20W) 9:52.55; 6 M Jordan-Lee (S’mkt, W) 9:56.70; 9 F Ruffels (WSEH, U17W) 10:07.56; 11 M Freeland (Mil K, U17W) 10:22.70; 13 H Haldane (Read, U17W) 10:26.04



Women: 800: D: 1 K Pye (AFD, U15) 2:15.08

THE CHARLIE KELLY SPRINT SERIES, Coventry, April 26

In unhelpful cool conditions Reece Prescod won the 100m in 10.38/-0.1 two metres up on Sam Gordon but was even more impressive in the 200m in which he won in 20.69/-1.1 over a second up on 400m world finalist Rabah Yousif’s 21.82.

Mixed events: 100: r1.2 (-0.1):

1 R Prescod (E&H) 10.38; 2 S Gordon (Card) 10.59; 3 O Bromby (Soton) 10.60; 4 N Walsh (Sale) 10.72; 5 A Campbell (Bir) 10.74. 200: r2 (-1.1): 1 R Prescod (E&H) 20.69; 2 R Yousif Bkheit (NEB, M35) 21.82. r3 (-0.2): 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 21.58

Men: 110H (-0.2): 1 A Byron (St Alb) 15.19; 2 C Roe (Cov) 15.80

U20: 110H (-0.2): 1 B Ince (Oxf C) 14.97; 2 S Bates (Nun) 15.37

Women: 100H (-0.3): 1 D Hales (Tel) 14.27

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Exeter, April 26

Men:

800: A: 1 S Mills (Exe, U20) 1:54.78; 2 G Norster (Ply, U17) 1:58.17; 3 A Coates (Soton, U17) 1:58.48. D: 5 D Cooke (Yeov O, M65) 2:42.35. 1500: A: 5 W Rabjohns (Poole, U17) 4:00.48



Women: 1500: A: 2 A Hughes Davies (Arena, W40) 4:54.13



Mixed events:

1500: B: 4 B Collins (N Som, U15) 4:19.87; 9 I Bryson (Exe, U17W) 4:38.34; 12 F Woodhead (Bide, U15W) 4:43.91. C: 5 E Spencer (Swin, U15W) 4:43.71; 7 N Cookson (Vegan, M55) 4:48.06

EXETER EVENING OPEN MEETING, Exeter, April 26

U20 mixed events:

TJ: 1 G Scoot (Torb, U20W) 12.37

Mixed events: 100: r9 (0.4): 4 I Allen (Yeov O, M55) 12.93

Women: 100: r7 (0.2): 3 J Fail (B’mth, W70) 18.41

