A round-up of the week’s road racing results including pictorial coverage of the Vets AC 5

BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, May 17

Overall:

1 D Murray (Kirk O) 16:37; 2 B Brodie (Bellahouston RC, M40) 17:30; 3 A Luetchford (HBT) 17:34

Women:

1 E Walker (Harm, W40) 22:46; 2 D Harrington (Edin) 23:11; 3 J Husbands (HBT) 23:30

POOLE RUNNERS SUMMER SERIES MILE, Poole, May 17

Overall:

1 D Garner (Poole R) 4:50; 2 J Towner (Poole, M35) 5:03; 3 J Godden (Poole R) 5:04



Women:

1 L Baker-Little (Poole R, W35) 5:31; 2 C Wood (Poole R, W40) 6:10; 3 L Charlton (Poole R, U15) 6:19

RECLAIM THESE STREETS 5km/10km, Edinburgh, May 15

Overall (5km):

1 W Lorente (Dund H, U17) 15:34; 2 M Young (Hawick) 17:46; 3 F Matheson (Falk, W60) 19:15

M70: 1 E Norton (PH Racing) 21:06

Women:

1 Matheson 19:15; 2 C Mcgougan (Falk, U20) 20:12; 3 F Wood (L’gow, W60) 23:45

Overall (10km):

1 E Cameron (VP&TH, M40) 32:26; 2 D McNamara (P’bello, M35) 33:45; 3 P Kasperek (Unatt) 34:49

Women:

1 D Lachowicz (C’thy, W40) 41:59; 2 A Lewis (Unatt, W40) 48:36; 3 E Macewan (Unatt) 49:03

CAERPHILLY 10km, Caerphilly, May 15

Overall:

1 D Griffiths (Swan) 29:39; 2 A Teweldebrhan (Newp) 30:20; 3 L Sheppard Brown (Card, U20) 30:57

M40: 1 S Murphy (P’pridd R) 32:52

M55: 1 L Aherne (Parc BB) 35:36

M60: 1 S Osborne (B’end) 39:59

M65: 1 A Davies (Swan) 37:33

Women:

1 O Tsim (P’pridd R) 35:44; 2 L Cooper (Parc BB) 36:39; 3 D Morris (Builth, W35) 36:52

W50: 1 S Chipper (Llis) 38:37

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 40:10

HASTINGS RUNNERS 5, Hastings, May 15

Overall:

1 O Prior (Ashf) 25:57; 2 R Skelton (HY Runners) 26:07; 3 D Ervine (HY Runners, U20) 26:54

M55: 1 S Gregory (PHH) 29:27

M65: 1 P Whelpton (Phoe) 32:52

M70: 1 B Solly 36:17

Women:

1 G Baker (AFD) 28:29; 2 R Mulvey (HY Runners) 29:41; 3 Y King (Hast R) 32:23

W60: 1 S Morris (H’field) 33:57

PONTEFRACT 10km, Pontefract, May 15

Overall:

1 D Tate (Selb, M40) 32:48; 2 J Cherriman (Leeds C, M40) 33:45; 3 M Peck (Spen, M40) 34:01

M55: 1 S Wright (Donc) 35:58

Women:

2 J Mackie (B&W, W35) 37:07; 3 A Hammersley (CoH) 38:00

W55: 1 B Coomber (Denb DT) 41:15

W60: 1 T Johnson (Dews) 40:05

CLANFIELD CHALLENGE, Hampshire, May 15

Overall (20km):

1 J Manning (Denm, M40) 80:40; 2 M Bicknell (Denm, M40) 84:35; 3 D Mallard (Stubb G, M40) 85:42

Women:

1 H Curtis (Denm) 99:32; 2 L Treleven (Denm) 99:47; 3 T Johnston (Denm) 1:40:52

Coombe St Michael 10km, Devon, May 15

Overall:

1 W Loveridge (Chard) 35:35; 2 M Thomas 41:26; 3 K Barratt (Chard, M45) 42:35

Overall:

1 K Phillips (Chard) 46:55; 2 N Guiver (Yeo, W55) 47:34; 3 H Grinter (Chard) 50:12

HULLAVINGTON HALF-MARATHON, Wiltshire, May 15

Overall:

1 J Stephens (Chipp) 72:44; 2 M Cowell 76:02; 3 M Gilbert (Qoott B, M40) 76:23

Women:

1 A Stainthorpe (Calne) 85:15; 2 J Rockliffe (Avon VR, W50) 85:42; 3 N Sneddon-Jenkins (Ciren) 95:53

W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 99:14

KNOWLE 10km, West Midlands, May 15

Overall:

1 J Williams (S&SH) 34:31; 2 H Faizey (S&SH) 34:53; 3 K Hopewell (S&SH) 35:32

Women:

1 J Evans (K&D) 39:31; 2 A O’Leary (K&D) 43:16; 3 J Jones (K&D) 43:26

LEXICON BRACKNELL HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, May 15

Overall:

1 J Mitchell 75:41; 2 D Leahy (Brack F) 76:39; 3 B Nutley (M40) 79:15

Women:

1 R Smith 91:41; 2 D Godwin (Windle, W45) 91:45; 3 B North (Brack F) 93;40

W50: 1 C Brown 99:31

MIDDLEWICH 5km, Cheshire, May 15

Overall:

1 G Tomlinson (Chorl, M40) 15:32; 2 M Ward(M40) 16:53; 3 S Lucking (Stoke) 17:10

Women:

1 L Gleave (R Bear) 21;38; 2 V Estcourt (S’bach, W35) 21:57; 3 J Kozyra (W35) 22:35

W55: 1 J Lomax (Vale R) 24:50

RUN GARIOCH FESTIVAL, Inverurie, May 15

Overall (5km):

1 A Odentz (A’deen) 15:11

2 C McGuire (U20) 16:40

3 J Reid 16:43

M60: A Burnett (A’deen) 19:21

Women:

1 C Gray 18:03

2 M Davie (Forres) 18:52

3 L Mckenzie 19:19

Overall (10km):

1 A Odentz (A’deen) 32:54

2 A Christie (Metro, M40) 33:53

3 R Strachan (JogS Kint) 34:29

4 P Knight (Metro, M40) 34:47

M60: G McPherson (Metro) 40:19

Women:

1 N MacDonald (Metro) 36:55

2 K Vine-Jones 40:13

3 E Wilson (Hid PK) 40:47

Overall (HM):

1 J Kelly (Metro) 74:41

2 G Lennox (HHR) 75:55

3 J Bonner (M40) 17:13

M40: 2 B Smart (Metro) 79:42

M60: R Wynne (Gari) 89:01

Women:

1 R Donaldson 89:02

2 J Hoyle (JogS Kint, M40) 91:47

3 S Naysmith (N’burgh Dun) 98:58

IPSWICH TWILIGHT 5km, Ipswich, May 14

Overall:

1 K Clements (SB) 14:17; 2 D Evans (SB) 14:20; 3 J Pettersson (Ips, U20) 14:31

M40: 1 J Reed (C&C) 15:06; 2 G Crush (Norw) 15:36; 3 D Rock (Felix) 15:43

M50: 1 A Mussett (Col H) 15:21

M55: 1 P Spowage (Col H) 17:29

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 17:06

U20: 2 S Burkitt (Ips) 15:10; 3 M Caulfield (Col H) 15:42

U15: 1 I Fothergill (Ips) 17:30

Women:

1 M Jordan-Lee (S’mkt, U20) 16:21; 2 K Snelgrove (W35) 18:35; 3 E Bradley (Camb U HH) 18:38

W55: 1 S Mayhew (S’mkt) 21:36

W60: 1 R Acworth (W’bridge) 23:04

PAVILION GARDENS 5km, Buxton, May 14

Overall: 1 L McNeil (Hallam, W) 17:04; 2 R Lloyd (Bux, M40) 18:57; 3 A Stokes (High Peak Tri, M50) 18:59

Women:

1 McNeil 17:04; 2 G Tredwell (Bux, W40) 22:19; 3 F Brown (Bux, U11) 23:47

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK HALF MARATHON, Battersea Park, May 14

Overall:

1 S Yule (VP&TH, M35) 71:35; 2 M Jones 71:42; 3 B Howe (Dulw) 73:58

Women:

1 J Bijl (Clap C) 76:47; 2 A Cross (THH) 86:11; 3 N Wilkinson 88:19

RUNTHROUGH TATTON 10km, Knutsford, May 14

Overall (10km):

1 M Ashurst (M35) 36:51; 2 M Greenwood (Top Gun Tri, M35) 37:03; 3 Z Lorder 37:16

Women: 1 K Lee 40:56; 2 S Barron (Bram R, W35) 41:09; 3 C Brown (Wig D, W50) 45:17

CHRISTLETON 5km, Christleton, May 13



Inter-Counties sixth-placer Ed Shepherd won the men’s race comfortably in 14:33.

Emma McColm was first woman in a near PB of 16:47 with W45 top-ranked Kirsty Longley second in 17:07.

Transgender athlete Natasha Smith, whose inclusion in Cheshire Dragon’s BMAF silver medal winning team was a subject of complaint by third team Tonbridge, went top of the UK W50 rankings with her 18:07 (18:03 on chip).

Overall: 1 E Shepherd (Vale R) 14:34; 2 T Rogerson (Liv H) 14:46; 3 S Crawford (Long E) 14:52



M40: 1 I Lawton (Liv H) 14:57; 2 G Tomlinson (Chorlton) 14:59; 3 S Curley (Chorlton) 15:19; 4 B Lima (Salf) 15:30; 5 D Hughes (Chorlton) 15:39.

M45: 1 S Hayes (Dees) 15:42; 2 A Haney (Chorlton) 15:55; 3 M Wynne (Liv PS) 15:56; 4 R Pearse (W’sey) 16:03; 5 R McKenna (Shrews) 16:22; 6 M Spragg (Sale) 16:28

M50: 1 M Shepherd (C&S) 16:41; 2 M Russell (Salf) 16:48; 3 S Doyle (Vale R) 16:52; 4 A Ashton (Liv H) 17:15; 5 N Haycock (C&S) 17:17

M55: 1 G Green (RunThrough) 16:30; 2 S Watmough (Warr) 17:37; 3 E Campbell (Buckley Runners) 17:57

M60: 1 H Jones (Shrews) 18:58

M65: 1 R Flanagan 19:10; 2 G Jones (Shrews) 19:36

M70: 1 P Pickwell (Alt) 21:23; 2 D Alcock (Trent) 21:42

U20: 1 J Dutton (Salf) 15:13

U15: 1 R Bowden (Vale R) 17:18



Women:

1 E McColm (Prest) 16:47; 2 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 17:07; 3 C Davies (Prest, W35) 17:11; 4 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 17:13



W35: 2 A Hollingworth (Stone MM) 17:48

W40: 1 J Marsden (Cheshire Dragons) 17:32; 2 C Parsons (Cheshire Dragons) 17:59; 3 S Murphy (Vale R) 18:18

W45: 2 C Martin (Tel) 18:39. W50: 1 N Smith (Cheshire Dragons) 18:07; 2 P Cameron (Alt) 18:50; 3 E Weston (Congle) 19:36; 4 M Clarke (Tel) 19:52

W55: 1 S Avery (Cheshire Dragons) 18:34; 2 K Oddy (Hal) 21:08

W60: 1 M Ludden (Buckley Runners) 22:11; 2 S Green (Warr RR) 22:43; 3 T Dover (Northwich) 23:19

W65: 1 J Littler (Hels) 23:31

RUN EXE RELAYS, Exeter, Devon, May 13

Tom Merson anchored for Exmouth Harriers, with the fastest lap, in this event that saw 59 teams finish.

Men (4x4km approx):

1 Exmouth 51:39 (S Minting 13:15, O White 13:02, A Hatchard 13:46, T Merson 11:36); 2 Connect Tri mx 53:30 (E Mold 12:30, J Troake 12:24, T Hosking (W) 15:17, R Mann 13:13); 3 Newquay RR 53:42 T Luton 12:40, J Scott 13:52, N Carter 13:43, D Roose 13:27; 4 Exeter U 54:32; 5 Exeter U mx B 55:37; 6 Greenbow 56:40

Fastest: Merson 11:36; D Coombes (Exe U, U20) 12:18, Troake 12:24

U15: G Pemberton (Honi) 13:53

M40 (4x4km approx):

1 Axe VR 55:30 (B Stone 13:59, M Hewer 13:59, R Collier 14:20, M Clist 13:12); 2 SWRR 57:06; 3 Honiton 58:08

Fastest: Clist 13:12; N Sheehy (Ex’mth, M45) 13:18; D Roose (Newq RR) 13;27

M50 (4x4km approx): 1 Exmouth 67:13 (J Garrity 14:49, T McKie 16:57, D Powell 18:10, C Murrin 17:17)

Fastest: J Scott (Newq RR, M55) 13:52; Garrity 14:49

M60 (4x4km approx):

1 Axe V 68:02 (I Kinnersley 16:15, R Seward 18:10, A Charrington 17:20, A West 16:17); 2 Exmouth 68:13; 3 Newquay RR 77:00

Fastest: Kinnersley 16:15; West16:17; J Joy (Ex’mth) 16:23

M70: B Minting (Ex’mth) 17:11

Women (4x4km approx):

1 Teignbridge 65:44 (N Cusack 16:34, S Goffe 15:18, D Proctor 17:04, J Bennet 16:48); 2 Exmouth W40 66:02 (H Bown 15:24, P Hawkins 17:26, H Clements 16:46, K Thomas 16:26); 3 Greenbow 67:34 (K Lawson 17:53, E Gilberty 16:59, M McDowell 16:09, J Rossett 16:33); 4 Tiverton 69:37; 5 Exmouth 70:05; 6 Derm 72:09

Fastest: K Knowles (Newq RR) 13:55; C Cowen (Catch Us) 14:11; M Edwards (Exe U, U20) 14:46

W40: Bown 15:24; B McKinney (Tiv, W45) 15:35; A Whittaker (Catch Us) 15:53

W50 (4x4km approx): 1 Teignbridge 71:34 (J Woon 16:47, R Steele 17:42, K knight 18:36, C Youngman 18:29); 2 Heavitree 97:19

Fastest: Woon (W55) 16:47

W60 (4x4km approx): 1 Exmouth 76:28 (J Reay 16:54, S Hill 18:29, S Baldwin 20:41, A White 20:24)

Fastest: Reay 16:54

BUXWORTH 5, Buxworth, May 12

Overall:

1 P Carpenter (Stock H, M35) 29:26; 2 C Winfield (Bux) 30:10; 3 M Johnson (Stock H, M45) 31:01

Women:

1 N Reece (Wilm, W35) 33:02; 2 D Bygrave (Wilm, W45) 37:23; 3 S Millns (Hyde, W50) 38:29

LYTHAM ST ANNES INTER CLUB 5, Lytham, May 12

Overall:

1 R Danson (Wesh) 25:45; 2 S Evans (Prest) 27:26; 3 M Holmes (R Rose) 27:53

M70: 1 G Webster (Lyth) 36:49

Women:

1 T Robinson (Salf, W40) 31:22; 2 S Pilkington (R Rose) 31:26; 3 K Klunder (Chor ATC, W35) 32:08

MOW COP KILLER MILE, Mow Cop, May 12

Overall:

1 T Fellbaum (Congle) 7:37; 2 R Moore (Vale R) 7:41; 3 M Holden (Unatt) 7:58

Women:

1 C Brock (Steel, W35) 8:47; 2 C Yates (Stoke, U15) 9:15; 3 F Sharpley (Macc, W35) 9:28

BORDERS LEAGUE 4, Birkenhead, May 11

Overall:

1 M Clowes (Wrex) 19:21; 2 J Boden (W’sey) 19:56; 3 J Richardson (W Ches, U17) 20:09

Women: 1 R Theobald (Wirr, U20) 24:11; 2 J Rambaldi (Buckley Runners, W35) 24:30; 3 K Smith (W Ches, W35) 24:31

CLAYTON 10km, Newcastle, May 11

Overall:

1 C Moulton (Boalloy, M40) 33:19; 2 R Connor (Stoke, W35) 34:01; 3 P Nimmo (N Staff) 34:38

M75: 1 M Stackhouse (Unatt) 47:07

Women:

1 Connor 34:01; 2 P Buckingham (Trent, W55) 37:56; 3 Z Lovell (Vegan) 39:56

W65: 1 R Gamwell (Macc) 48:53

ELAN VALLEY 5km SERIES, Elan, May 11

Overall:

1 O Schiavone (Card, M40) 16:43; 2 P Morris (Builth, M35) 17:15; 3 C Edwards (Maldwyn) 17:19

Women:

1 D Morris (Builth, W35) 18:08; 2 K Jones (Builth) 20:55; 3 S Cook (Builth, W40) 21:17

W65: 1 L Slater 25:46

KIRKBY STEPHEN 10km, Kirkby Stephen, May 11

Overall:

1 B Riddell (Salf, M35) 34:00; 2 R Wilson (Kend, M40) 37:38; 3 W Laye (Helm) 38:13

Women:

1 K Bridge (Eden, W50) 47:21; 2 K Metcalfe (Eden, W45) 47:51; 3 L Tunstall (UA) 53:19

NOTTS AAA SUMMER LEAGUE, Holme Pierrepont, May 11

Overall:

1 A Perrin (Long E) 25:49; 2 C Pacey (Newk) 26:04; 3 D Nugent (Mans, M45) 26:05

M45: 2 K Mallyon (Red) 27:45

M50: 1 T Hartley (Notts) 26:20; 2 A Taplin (Beeston) 28:12

M60: 1 P McNally (Red) 30:11

M80: 1 N Daniels (Red) 57:58

Women:

1 N Elliott (Notts) 30:43; 2 C Charlton (Notts, W40) 31:13; 3 R Miller (Der) 31:44

W45: 1 C Hay (Red) 32:30

W55: 1 H Burrell (Red) 33:23

W65: 1 B Stevens (Red) 37:16; 2 P Durance (Holme P) 39:58

REDCAR LOCKE PARK PIE AND PEAS 5, Redcard, May 11

Overall:

1 L Aldridge (Bill MH, M35) 25:44; 2 C Gunn (Sun) 26:40; 3 C Fothergill (Darl, M35) 28:00

M55: 1 M Murray (New M) 28:30

M70: 1 J Cole (Unatt) 35:31

M80: 1 R Sherwood (New M) 50:00

Women:

1 K Neesam (New M, W55) 31:36; 2 A Barker (Stoc S, W35) 33:11; 3 J Atkinson (M&C, W35) 34:15

ROUNDHAY PARK CHASE THE SUN 5km /10km, Roundhay, May 11

Overall (5km):

1 S Crowden 19:12; 2 A Crawford (M35) 19:44; 3 R Sullivan 21:51

Women:

1 E Miller 29:18; 2 E Mcintosh 30:26; 3 M Muddiman (W50) 32:30

Overall (10km):

1 S Furzer (LonelyGoat, M35) 40:23; 2 J Grader (Unatt) 42:15; 3 M Dearden (Chapel A, M40) 42:27

Women:

1 J Mather-Hunter 49:46; 2 J Heseltine (W55) 51:06; 3 V Horvath (W40) 51:47

SCOTT’S MIDWEEK LEAGUE, Division 1, Race 1, Stevenage 10km, May 11

After a significant absence due to the pandemic this popular midweek league got underway again and did so whilst in competition with its neighbour the East Midlands GP, Martin Duff reports.

Leading the men home was Thomas Webb with a 50-metre margin of victory over Oliver Hill in 31:25. This would have been a personal best for the North Herts runner who only began running seriously in 2017 but the course was later adjudged to be just six miles.

Women’s race winner Megan Wilson was timed at 34:54, a time which would still be intrinsically better than her 36:38 10km best, which dates from 2018. The 27-year-old’s victory was by more than a minute over Cyn Cano, who was also in new territory whilst running better than her 10km best of 39:14, after only being recorded as starting running at the end of 2018

Men (6M):

1 T Webb (NHRR) 31:25; 2 O Hill (Wat J) 31:37; 3 D Burrows (Trent P) 31:45; 4 B Hadman (NHRR) 31:48; 5 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 31:51; 6 N Harris-Fry (Orion) 31:57; 7 S Federici (St Alb) 32:13; 8 R Smith (Orion) 32:20; 9 M Roberts (NHRR) 32:38; 10 M Cooper (St Alb) 32:40; 11 P Adams (St Alb, M40) 32:41; 12 S Collum (Wat J) 32:53; 13 A Ferrari (Trent P) 32:56; 14 C Wulpert (Trent P) 32:57; 15 S Jackson (FVS, M40) 32:59; 16 P Evans (St Alb, M40) 33:00; 17 J Parr (FVS) 33:03; 18 A Bowller (FVS) 33:06; 19 A Smith (St Alb) 33:11; 20 J Henry (Orion, M40) 33:31

M40: 6 S Overton (NHRR) 33:32; 7 D O’Sullivan (Wat J) 33:47; 8 A Patterson (FVS) 33:52; 9 M Sayers (NHRR) 33:58; 10 J Scott (St Alb) 34:31

M50: 1 J King (St Alb) 34:06; 2 S Aiken (Trent P) 35:35; 3 R Brown (Orion) 35:40

M55: 1 A Jordan (St Alb) 35:12; 2 N Malpeli (NHRR) 36:37; 3 M Campbell (St Alb) 37:34

M60: 1 J Cooper (St Alb) 40:34; 2 S Wells (FVS) 40:54

M70: 1 C Taylor (Trent P) 47:38

TEAM: 1 St Albans 250; 2 NHRR 343; 3 Trent P 481; 4 Orion 505; 5 FVS 592; 6 Watford J 800

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 44; 2 NHRR 85; 3 Trent P 1325

Women:

1 M Wilson (St Alb) 34:54; 2 C Cano (Trent P), W35) 35:51; 3 E Jeanes (Trent P) 35:52; 4 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 36:17; 5 K Alpe (Trent P, W35) 37:33; 6 C Huckstep (Trent P, W35) 37:52; 7 A Baird (Trent P, W35) 37:57; 8 K Townsend (NHRR, W35) 38:11; 9 V Pritchard (St Alb, W35) 38:48; 10 E Clarke (Trent P) 38:51

W45: 2 S Hawkins (FVS) 40:38; 3 N Pitman (NHRR) 40:57; 4 A McKeown (NHRR) 41:07

W50: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 39:23; 2 W Walsh (St Alb) 40:15

W55: 1 R Annetts (NHRR) 41:35; 2 C Thrussell (NHRR) 45:36

W65: 1 C Kennedy (Orion) 44:39; 2 L O’Connor (NHRR) 47:21

TEAM: 1 Trent P 74; 2 St Albans 119; 3 NHRR 167; 4 Watford J 326; 5 FVS 332; 6 Orion 353

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 13; 2 St Albans 40; 3 NHRR 54

Overall (M&W combined) TEAM: 1 St Albans 369; 2 Trent P 555; 3 NHRR 610

Overall masters TEAM: 1 St Albans 84; 2 Trent P 138; 3 NHRR 139

SWANSEA BAY SUMMER 5km SERIES, Swansea, May 11

Overall:

1 M Roderick (Tri Hard Harriers) 16:40; 2 D Otteson (Swan, M40) 16:51; 3 D Keenan (L’nelli, M35) 17:47

M65: 1 A Davies (Swan) 18:27

Women:

1 R Davies (Swan) 18:18; 2 S Howells (Swan) 18:52; 3 L Jones (Swan, W40) 20:05

AVR WESTBURY 5km SERIES, Westbury, May 10

Overall: 1 H Smith (B’mth) 14:46; 2 J Rodgers (N Som) 15:44; 3 C Green (Wells, M35) 15:45

M55: 1 J James (Wells) 16:24

Women: 1 M Rasch (Dors) 17:59; 2 F Spruit (Bath, U20) 18:14; 3 J Rockliffe (Avon VR, W50) 18:20

W45: 1 E Hines (Chipp) 18:42

EHH SUMMER LEAGUE EAST PARK 4, Hull, May 10

Overall: 1 J Johnson (Bev) 20:14; 2 B Sadowyj (Bart D, M35) 20:44; 3 S Bateson (E Hull, M45) 20:47

M50: 1 N Sisson (E Hull) 23:00

M55: 1 D Edge (Bev) 23:05; 2 J Harlock (CoH) 23:13

M60: 1 M Dalton (Bev) 25:32

M65: 1 P Cartwright (CoH) 26:41

Women: 1 V Moverley (E Hull) 24:43; 2 K Young (E Hull, W35) 26:31; 3 C Sherman (Bev) 27:34

ROSE INN 4 SERIES, Redwick, May 10

Overall: 1 S Richards (P’pridd R) 20:39; 2 M Lewis (Fair W) 21:11; 3 L Trigg (Unatt) 21:30

M45: 1 J Edwards (Les C) 21:32

M55: 1 A Pearce (Pen) 24:12

M60: 1 P Dodd (Chep) 24:30; 2 T Marshall (Chep) 24:53; 3 W Leach (FoD) 25:34

M65: 1 S Owen (Chep) 26:46

Women: 1 L Cooper (Parc BB) 22:43; 2 K Matthews (Chep, W40) 23:25; 3 L Dimond (Llis, W35) 23:28

W50: 1 N Jukes (Parc BB) 26:06; 2 T Pritchard (Les C) 26:26

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 25:49

SRI CHINMOY BRISTOL 1 / 2, Bristol, May 10

Overall (1M): 1 M McKinstry (B&W, U13) 5:46; 2 S Deane (B&W, U13) 5:48; 3 E Buscemi (B&W, U13) 6:04

Women: 1 L Simpson (W’bury, U11) 6:29; 2 D Simpson (W’bury, U11) 6:38; 3 M Buscemi (B&W, U20) 7:13

Overall (2M): 1 R Phillips (W’bury, M45) 11:29; 2 A Grimshaw (E Green, M45) 11:49; 3 G Watkins (GWR, M40) 12:10

Women: 1 T Chick (W’bury, W40) 13:29; 2 L Ellis (GWR, W35) 13:59; 3 D Hunt (W’bury) 14:05

VETERANS AC 5 CHAMPIONSHIPS, Battersea Park, May 10

England Masters international Andy Bond, aged 48, smashed his PB to go second in the UK M45 rankings as he won in 26:03.

Former British W50 marathon record-holder Susan McDonald won a hard fought women’s race in 30:57 just two seconds up on W45 Kate Carter. McDonald’s time moved her to within 14 seconds of transgender athlete and top ranked Natasha Smith’s 30:43.

Terry Booth went top of the UK M55 rankings with his overall third-place 28:05 and M60 Dave Ogden (29:24), M80 Michael Johnson (41:29), W65 Anna Garnier (36:47) did likewise in their age-groups.

Overall:

1 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 26:03; 2 A Perfect (Herne H, M45) 26:22; 3 T Booth (G&G, M55) 28:05

M55: 2 M Tennyson (G&G) 29:17

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 29:24; 2 R Beardsworth (Kent) 30:36

M80: 1 M Johnson (THH) 41:29

Women:

1 S McDonald (S Lon, W50) 30:57; 2 K Carter (Wimb W, W45) 30:59; 3 A Critchlow (W4H, W50) 31:21

W60: 1 P Whitter (Strag) 33:56; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 34:11

W65: 1 A Garnier (HW) 36:47; 2 L Wilson (ESM) 38:42

YORK ROAD RACE LEAGUE TADCASTER 10km, Tadcaster, May 10

Overall:

1 J Howe (York PH) 32:20; 2 D Tate (Selb, M40) 33:04; 3 J Eaton (Tadcaster, M40) 34:11

Women:

1 J Rawes (Knaves) 37:14; 2 H Cross (Knaves, W40) 37:30; 3 R Mather (Knaves) 38:24

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE