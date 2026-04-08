Middlesbrough Mandale AC impress at Good Friday Relays

Our latest road, multi-terrain and fell round-up across the UK includes all the action over the Easter holiday weekend.

ELSWICK HARRIERS’ GOOD FRIDAY RELAYS, Newburn, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne & Wear, April 3

John Wilson gave the Mandale club a good start in the senior men’s four-stage event with a 9:15 split that was the fastest of the day.

His club then lost the lead to Gateshead’s under-17 Alphie Cook, the twice North of England cross-country fourth placer, on stage two, before Josh Cowperthwaite and Max Creasey finished the job, with a 22-second winning margin.

The women’s race saw Gateshead come from behind after Birtley’s Katie Francis led on the opener and her club then narrowly retained the lead mid-race through Abbey Codling.

However, they had no answer when Jess Sails stormed past for Gateshead with the fastest women’s split of the afternoon on the anchor leg.

Men (4x3km): 1 Middlesborough, Mandale 38:00 (J Wilson 9:15, Z Gribben 9:46, J Cowperthwaite 9:31, M Creasey 9:28); 2 Gateshead 38:22 (L Liddle 9:18, A Cook 9:33, J Cripwell 9:55, J Douglas 9:36); 3 NSP 38:25 (D Watson 9:15, J Sturman 9:52, Z Brannon 9:42, P Hayton-Rowell 9:36); 4 Gateshead B; 5 Tyne Bridge 39:22; 6 Elvet 41:00

Fastest: Watson/Wilson 9:15; Liddle 9:18

U17: Cook 9:32

M40: 1 Sunderland H 41:52

Fastest: A Bell (Elsw) 9:58

M45: A Hepple (Gosf) 10:17

M50: 1 Elvet 44:33

M50: N Dennison (Low F) 10:34

M55: W Pearson (Elvet) 11:04

M60: 1 Sund Strollers 53:20

Fastest: M Pomfret (Sund Str) 12:02

M70: J James (Ponteland) 13:27

M80: 1 J Mouatt (Crook) 17:42

Women (3x3km): 1 Gateshead 34:19 (M Ferrier 11:38, E Collingwood 11:39, J Sails 11:03); 2 Birtley 34:44 (K Francis 11:28, A Codling 11:47, A Leigh 11:29); 3 Sunderland H 35:16 (J Fox 11:17, T Steel 12:16, G Carroll 11:43); 4 Jarrow & H 35:54; 5 Crook 36:00; 6 Heaton 36:05

Fastest: Sails 11:01; A Pigford (Hought) 11:14; Fox 11:17

W35: L Chapman (Jesmond) 11:25

U20: H Stead (B’hill) 11:24

W40: 1 Elswick 36:29

Fastest: A Dodd (J&H) 11:31

W45: S Kerr ((Claremont) `2;38

W50: 1 Elswick 42:01

Fastest: A Fletcher (Gosf) 12:15

W55: 1 J Chapman (Sund Str) 12:15

W60: 1 Ponteland 60:27

Fastest: J Murdy (NSP) 12:18

EASTER BUNNY 10km, Yeovil, Somerset, April 6

Overall: 1 T Webb (Wells) 30:53

M60: 1 P Parry (B&W) 36:33

Women: 1 H Blundy (Wells) 35:52

W50: 1 G Pearson (Yeo) 39:38

HALIFAX 10km, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, April 5

Women’s winner Jemima Elgood finished sixth overall in a personal best of 33:44.

Overall: 1 J Hohnson (Salf) 30:00

M40: 1 C Hardman (Salf) 32:42

M50: 1 C Newton (N’wram) 33:35

Women: 1 J Elgood (Nidd) 33:44; 2 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 34:22

W50: 1 H Haig (Holf) 36:29

SOUTH CHESHIRE 10km, Nantwich, April 5

Overall: 1 J Thomas 31:43

M40: P Tatler 32:47

M60: 1 M Saggers 37:59

Women: 1 E Taylor (W40) 36:30

W60: 1 C Higgs 43:20

BATTERSEA PARK ELITE 5km, London, April 4

Kadah Omar won overall in 14:07 but Clare Elms stole the show with another record-breaking age best.

After Sarah Gee set a British W60 half-marathon best at Fleet last week, this time it was Elms who smashed her own British 5km best with a 17:48 clocking, a time that was also a world age best and, as a 62-year-old set an astonishing 104 percent on the age graded tables.

Behind Omar’s 14:07 Jack Millar took second ahead of junior Tom Webb’s 14:20 and top veteran Lee Gratton’s 14:37.

Hannah Viner took the women’s section’s first place with a five second personal best of 16:30 and there were other good women’s masters times, as Stragglers’ W45 Lisa Bailey was second with 16:55 and Mansfield’s Hayley Gill was the top W50 with 17:44.

Overall (5km): 1 K Omar (Bir) 14:07; 2 J Millar (B&W) 14:12; 3 T Webb (Wells, U20) 14;20; 4 L Gratton (Ruge, M40) 14:37; 5 N Olley (Soton) 14:38; 6 K Reilly (Ton) 14:41; 6 E Smith-Rasmusson 14:43; 8 R Cowley WG&EL) 14:44; 9 S McCauley (Lon H) 14:49; 10 J Hodgson (Oxf C) 14:43

M50: 1 N Shasha (Orion) 16:49

Women: 1 H Viner (High) 16:30; 2 L Bailey (Strag, W45) 16:55; 3 H Dos Santos (Vegan) 17:04

W50: 1 H Gill Mansf) 17:44

W60: 1 C Elms (Kent) 17:48

Overall (10km): 1 C Gray 33:48

Women: 1 J Roberts 36:30

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Ewing (Kent) 68:45; 2 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 69:53; 3 T Rowland 70:08

M65: 1 K Murray (Serp) 84:40

Women: 1 C Taylor (B&W) 73:11; 2 I Clark (Serp, W40) 78:54

EAST COAST 5, Redcar, North Yorkshire, April 3

Overall: 1 L Davies (NE Proj) 25:06; 2 L Gamble-Thompson (N Marske) 25:21

M60: 1 D Howarth (N Marske) 31:18

Women: 1 C Williamson (Loftus & W, W40) 30:06

W50: 1 S McLean-Dann 32:32

W55: 1 K Nessam (N Marske) 33:23

W60: 1 P Brown (Darl) 36:08

FAST FRIDAY 10km, Exeter, Devon, April 3

Overall: 1 C Hewitt (Tiv) 30:49; 2 J Rowe (Corn) 31:13; 3 S Fox (Exe) 31:15

M45: 1 J Baker (Chich R) 33:09

M55: 1 A Perry 37:28

M60: 1 P Monaghan 36:10

Women: 1 S Hutton (Corn) 35:41; 2 A McEwing (Erme V) 35:48

W40: 1 L Fricker (Weston) 37:55

W60: 1 C Newman (Exe) 40:03

W65: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 42:30

ST ALBANS EASTER 10km, Hertfordshire, April 3

Overall: 1 M Ashby (Gade) 34:00; 2 F Weddell (ST Alb, W) 34:24

M50: 1 T South (Sund Str) 35:19

M60: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 37:51

Women: 1 Weddell 34:24

W40: 1 K Dixon (St Albans) 40:37

W65: 1 M Twitchett (C&C) 46:32

VICTORIA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, April 3

Overall: 1 G Gathercole (THH) 70:55; 2 D Evangelista (Serp) 71:19

Women: 1 E Allen (VP&TH) 82:49

W45: 1 K Lea (Roch) 85:27

W50: 1 K Sung (M&M) 4:24

Further results from David Hewitson

MORAY MARATHON, Elgin, April 5

Overall: 1 A Gray (Penic, M40) 2:26:50; 2 B MacKay (E Suth) 2:38:29; 3 D Marshall (Metro, M40) 2:40:56; 4 Andrew Potter 2:49:20; 5 F Cabrera Valdes (HHR, M40) 2:50:32

W50: Lousie Letman 3:32:15

CHILLED 20, Elgin, April 4

Overall: W Krogulec (HHR, M40) 2:05:00

M50: D Roussias (Metro) 2:12:17

Women: 1 E Murray (JogScot) 2:16:00; 2 T Wilson (JogScot, W40) 2:16:08; 3 C Cook (Metro) 2:17:00; 4 J Hoyle (JSK, W40) 2:19:57

STENA DRILLING 10km, Balmoral, Royal Deeside, April 5

Overall: 1 Scott Melville 33:23; 2 A Odentz (A’deen) 33:24; 3 K Greig (Alf Bull, M40) 35:38

Women: 1 N MacDonald (Metro) 38:38; 2 A Gollan (Dees R) 38:56; 3 M Davie (Forres) 39:00

W50: Marie Baxter 2:35:03

HARBOUR ENERGY 5km, Balmoral, Royal Deeside, April 5

Overall: 1 S MacKay (I’ness) 14:50; 2 Scott Melville 15:05; 3 N Lawson (A’deen) 15:23; 4 A Odentz 15:28; 5 E MacNamara (A’deen) 15:30; 6 H Battle (Dees R) 15:31

M40: K Greig (Alf Bull) 16:07

M60: R Holland (Metro) 19:34

M70: F Miller (S’land) 21:26

Women: 1 Virginie Barrand 17:02; 2 F Brian (Metro) 17:25; 3 N MacDonald (Metro) 17:46; 4 Lillie Giggle-Bain 18:09

W40: N Gauld (Metro) 18:21

W50: H Carswell (Giff N) 21:22

Multi-terrain

J&G COLLIE TRAIL 20, Balmoral, Royal Deeside, April 5

Overall: 1 A Odentz (A’deen) 70:50; 2 E MacNamara (A’deen) 73:04; 3 Joseph Wright 75:30

M40: K Greig (Alf Bull) 77:33

M50: B Bonnyman (W’lands CC) 71:56

Women: 1 D Greig (Alf Bull) 86:52; 2 Sophia Bird 90:51; 3 A Calder (Stir U) 92:55

W40: Dee Watters 34:16

W60: Carolyn Milne 1:48:33

Fell

MANX MOUNTIAN MARATHON, Ramsey, April 4

Overall (50km/2500m): 1 T Felton-Smith (Manx F) 4:58:09; 2 O Smith (Manx F, M40) 5:04:42; 3 Dan Richmond 5:07:42; 4 C Lambert (Sett) 5:09:52; 5 Liam Parker 5:32:20; 6 Jacob Willems 5:36:45

M50: R Gerrard (Manx F) 7:01:21

M60: P Jackson (Manx F) 7:58:50

Women: 1 K Tastagh (Dark Pk FR) 6:39:08; 2 A Mandal (Dark Pk) 6:57:46; 3 R Burgess (St Brigi, W50) 7:14:41; 4 K Cubbon (Manx F) 7:21:01

W60: J Rogers (Ches TC) 8:30:49

MANX MOUNTAIN HALF-MARATHON, Ramsey, April 4

Overall (21.5km/1200m): 1 H Kneen (Dark Pk) 1:54:38; 2 N Colburn (Manx F) 1:57:10; 3 P Knox (Manx F) 2:00:27; 4 N Draper (Timber) 2:07:58; 5 N Arthur (Manx F, W) 2:08:47; 6 A O’Donnghaile (Camb Grey) 2:10:45

M50: T Dunne (Manx F) 2:15:12

M60: J Looker (Manx TC) 2:42:20

Women: 1 Arthur 2:08:47; 2 J Lee (Eryri, W50) 2:21:28; 3 Ellen Robinson 2:35:48; 4 Sian Coleman 2:37:06

W60: N Childs (Mynydd D) 3:28:10

RIVINGTON PIKE, Horwich, April 4

Overall (5.2km/213m): 1 F Grant (Dark Pk) 17:12; 2 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M40) 17:50; 3 M Jones (Dark Pk) 17:51; 4 L Foley (Horw) 17:55; 5 T Lamont (Helm, H) 17:56; 6 J Hutchinson (Traff, U20) 18:08

M50: R Hope (Horw) 19:16

M55: J Goudge (Horw) 21:12

M60: A Bramham (Horw) 23:26

M65: G Dawson (Bowl) 23:26

M70: M Hudson (Liv PS) 30:34

M75: K Taylor (Ross) 32:37

Women: 1 E Moran (Bing) 21:30; 2 K Walshaw (Holm, W40) 21:36; 3 S Whittaker (Bury) 21:46; 4 Helen Smith (W40) 21:59

W50: G Keane (Sadd) 25:31

W55: S Kelly (Horw) 27:07

W60: C Tregaskis (Ross) 28:32

W65: J Rashleigh (Horw) 28:56

U20: L Dent (Bury) 25:05

PETE HARTLEY MEMORIAL LIVER HILL RACE, Rawtenstall, March 31

Overall (7km/260m): 1 R Jebb (Ross) 35:58; 2 J Ormrod (Ross) 36:12; 3 J Goudge (Horw, M50) 37:07; 4 P Sagar-Moss (B’burn, U18) 37:12; 5 J Turner (Darw D) 37:21; 6 C Parkinson (Ross) 37:48

M60: C Reade (Bowl) 45:03

M70: D Kelly (Ross) 45:51

TEAM: 1 Ross 9; 2 Ross B 46; 3 Clay 60

Women: 1 E Richardson (Glouc) 41:27; 2 J McGregor-Stead (Tod, W40) 43:58; 3 J Badger (P’wich) 44:26; 4 H Berry (P’wich) 47:03

W60: C Tregaskis (Ross) 50:24

TEAM: 1 Ross 23; 2 Ross B 39

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, March 30

Overall (4.25M/550ft): 1 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 27:22; 2 Izaak Parsons 27:46; 3 Harry Kneen 27:59; 4 M Cottam (Stadium) 28:36; 5 Hugo Beattie 28:37; 6 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 29:03

M50: A Frost (Dark Pk) 31:20

M60: P Shaw (P’stone FPR) 34:17

M70: C Davies (Sadd0 35:58

Women: 1 E Frost (Dark Pk FR) 30:55; 2 I Land (Wake TC) 34:07; 3 Amy Lagnado 34:18; 4 H Shaw (P’stone FPR) 34:30

W50: G Harding (Ack) 37:01

W60: Lesley Pickersgill 46:40