Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Middlesbrough Mandale AC impress at Good Friday Relays

AW Results Middlesbrough Mandale AC impress at Good Friday Relays

Middlesbrough Mandale AC impress at Good Friday Relays

Log out
AW
Published: 08th April, 2026
Updated: 8th April, 2026
BY Martin Duff

Our latest road, multi-terrain and fell round-up across the UK includes all the action over the Easter holiday weekend.

ELSWICK HARRIERS’ GOOD FRIDAY RELAYS, Newburn, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne & Wear, April 3

John Wilson gave the Mandale club a good start in the senior men’s four-stage event with a 9:15 split that was the fastest of the day.

His club then lost the lead to Gateshead’s under-17 Alphie Cook, the twice North of England cross-country fourth placer, on stage two, before Josh Cowperthwaite and Max Creasey finished the job, with a 22-second winning margin.

The women’s race saw Gateshead come from behind after Birtley’s Katie Francis led on the opener and her club then narrowly retained the lead mid-race through Abbey Codling.

However, they had no answer when Jess Sails stormed past for Gateshead with the fastest women’s split of the afternoon on the anchor leg.

Max Creasey (David Hewitson)

Men (4x3km): 1 Middlesborough, Mandale 38:00 (J Wilson 9:15, Z Gribben 9:46, J Cowperthwaite 9:31, M Creasey 9:28); 2 Gateshead 38:22 (L Liddle 9:18, A Cook 9:33, J Cripwell 9:55, J Douglas 9:36); 3 NSP 38:25 (D Watson 9:15, J Sturman 9:52, Z Brannon 9:42, P Hayton-Rowell 9:36); 4 Gateshead B; 5 Tyne Bridge 39:22; 6 Elvet 41:00

Fastest: Watson/Wilson 9:15; Liddle 9:18

U17: Cook 9:32

M40: 1 Sunderland H 41:52

Fastest: A Bell (Elsw) 9:58

M45: A Hepple (Gosf) 10:17

M50: 1 Elvet 44:33

M50: N Dennison (Low F) 10:34

M55: W Pearson (Elvet) 11:04

M60: 1 Sund Strollers 53:20

Fastest: M Pomfret (Sund Str) 12:02

M70: J James (Ponteland) 13:27

M80: 1 J Mouatt (Crook) 17:42

Jess Sails (David Hewitson)

Women (3x3km): 1 Gateshead 34:19 (M Ferrier 11:38, E Collingwood 11:39, J Sails 11:03); 2 Birtley 34:44 (K Francis 11:28, A Codling 11:47, A Leigh 11:29); 3 Sunderland H 35:16 (J Fox 11:17, T Steel 12:16, G Carroll 11:43); 4 Jarrow & H 35:54; 5 Crook 36:00; 6 Heaton 36:05

Fastest: Sails 11:01; A Pigford (Hought) 11:14; Fox 11:17

W35: L Chapman (Jesmond) 11:25

U20: H Stead (B’hill) 11:24

W40: 1 Elswick 36:29

Fastest: A Dodd (J&H) 11:31

W45: S Kerr ((Claremont) `2;38

W50: 1 Elswick 42:01

Fastest: A Fletcher (Gosf) 12:15

W55: 1 J Chapman (Sund Str) 12:15

W60: 1 Ponteland 60:27

Fastest: J Murdy (NSP) 12:18

Start of senior women's relay (David Hewitson)

EASTER BUNNY 10km, Yeovil, Somerset, April 6

Overall: 1 T Webb (Wells) 30:53

M60: 1 P Parry (B&W) 36:33

Women: 1 H Blundy (Wells) 35:52

W50: 1 G Pearson (Yeo) 39:38

HALIFAX 10km, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, April 5

Women’s winner Jemima Elgood finished sixth overall in a personal best of 33:44.

Overall: 1 J Hohnson (Salf) 30:00

M40: 1 C Hardman (Salf) 32:42

M50: 1 C Newton (N’wram) 33:35

Women: 1 J Elgood (Nidd) 33:44; 2 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 34:22

W50: 1 H Haig (Holf) 36:29

SOUTH CHESHIRE 10km, Nantwich, April 5

Overall: 1 J Thomas 31:43

M40: P Tatler 32:47

M60: 1 M Saggers 37:59

Women: 1 E Taylor (W40) 36:30

W60: 1 C Higgs 43:20

Clare Elms

BATTERSEA PARK ELITE 5km, London, April 4

Kadah Omar won overall in 14:07 but Clare Elms stole the show with another record-breaking age best.

After Sarah Gee set a British W60 half-marathon best at Fleet last week, this time it was Elms who smashed her own British 5km best with a 17:48 clocking, a time that was also a world age best and, as a 62-year-old set an astonishing 104 percent on the age graded tables.

Behind Omar’s 14:07 Jack Millar took second ahead of junior Tom Webb’s 14:20 and top veteran Lee Gratton’s 14:37.

Hannah Viner took the women’s section’s first place with a five second personal best of 16:30 and there were other good women’s masters times, as Stragglers’ W45 Lisa Bailey was second with 16:55 and Mansfield’s Hayley Gill was the top W50 with 17:44.

Overall (5km): 1 K Omar (Bir) 14:07; 2 J Millar (B&W) 14:12; 3 T Webb (Wells, U20) 14;20; 4 L Gratton (Ruge, M40) 14:37; 5 N Olley (Soton) 14:38; 6 K Reilly (Ton) 14:41; 6 E Smith-Rasmusson 14:43; 8 R Cowley WG&EL) 14:44; 9 S McCauley (Lon H) 14:49; 10 J Hodgson (Oxf C) 14:43

M50: 1 N Shasha (Orion) 16:49

Women: 1 H Viner (High) 16:30; 2 L Bailey (Strag, W45) 16:55; 3 H Dos Santos (Vegan) 17:04

W50: 1 H Gill Mansf) 17:44

W60: 1 C Elms (Kent) 17:48

Overall (10km): 1 C Gray 33:48

Women: 1 J Roberts 36:30

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Ewing (Kent) 68:45; 2 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 69:53; 3 T Rowland 70:08

M65: 1 K Murray (Serp) 84:40

Women: 1 C Taylor (B&W) 73:11; 2 I Clark (Serp, W40) 78:54

EAST COAST 5, Redcar, North Yorkshire, April 3

Overall: 1 L Davies (NE Proj) 25:06; 2 L Gamble-Thompson (N Marske) 25:21

M60: 1 D Howarth (N Marske) 31:18

Women: 1 C Williamson (Loftus & W, W40) 30:06

W50: 1 S McLean-Dann 32:32

W55: 1 K Nessam (N Marske) 33:23

W60: 1 P Brown (Darl) 36:08

FAST FRIDAY 10km, Exeter, Devon, April 3

Overall: 1 C Hewitt (Tiv) 30:49; 2 J Rowe (Corn) 31:13; 3 S Fox (Exe) 31:15

M45: 1 J Baker (Chich R) 33:09

M55: 1 A Perry 37:28

M60: 1 P Monaghan 36:10

Women: 1 S Hutton (Corn) 35:41; 2 A McEwing (Erme V) 35:48

W40: 1 L Fricker (Weston) 37:55

W60: 1 C Newman (Exe) 40:03

W65: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 42:30

ST ALBANS EASTER 10km, Hertfordshire, April 3

Overall: 1 M Ashby (Gade) 34:00; 2 F Weddell (ST Alb, W) 34:24

M50: 1 T South (Sund Str) 35:19

M60: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 37:51

Women: 1 Weddell 34:24

W40: 1 K Dixon (St Albans) 40:37

W65: 1 M Twitchett (C&C) 46:32

VICTORIA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, April 3

Overall: 1 G Gathercole (THH) 70:55; 2 D Evangelista (Serp) 71:19

Women: 1 E Allen (VP&TH) 82:49

W45: 1 K Lea (Roch) 85:27

W50: 1 K Sung (M&M) 4:24

Further results from David Hewitson

MORAY MARATHON, Elgin, April 5

Overall: 1 A Gray (Penic, M40) 2:26:50; 2 B MacKay (E Suth) 2:38:29; 3 D Marshall (Metro, M40) 2:40:56; 4 Andrew Potter 2:49:20; 5 F Cabrera Valdes (HHR, M40) 2:50:32

W50: Lousie Letman 3:32:15

CHILLED 20, Elgin, April 4

Overall: W Krogulec (HHR, M40) 2:05:00

M50: D Roussias (Metro) 2:12:17

Women: 1 E Murray (JogScot) 2:16:00; 2 T Wilson (JogScot, W40) 2:16:08; 3 C Cook (Metro) 2:17:00; 4 J Hoyle (JSK, W40) 2:19:57

STENA DRILLING 10km, Balmoral, Royal Deeside, April 5 

Overall:  1 Scott Melville 33:23; 2 A Odentz (A’deen) 33:24; 3 K Greig (Alf Bull, M40) 35:38

Women: 1 N MacDonald (Metro) 38:38; 2 A Gollan (Dees R) 38:56; 3 M Davie (Forres) 39:00

W50: Marie Baxter 2:35:03

HARBOUR ENERGY 5km, Balmoral, Royal Deeside, April 5 

Overall: 1 S MacKay (I’ness) 14:50; 2 Scott Melville 15:05; 3 N Lawson (A’deen) 15:23; 4 A Odentz 15:28; 5 E MacNamara (A’deen) 15:30; 6 H Battle (Dees R) 15:31

M40: K Greig (Alf Bull) 16:07

M60: R Holland (Metro) 19:34

M70: F Miller (S’land) 21:26

Women: 1 Virginie Barrand 17:02; 2 F Brian (Metro) 17:25; 3 N MacDonald (Metro) 17:46; 4 Lillie Giggle-Bain 18:09

W40: N Gauld (Metro) 18:21

W50: H Carswell (Giff N) 21:22

Multi-terrain

J&G COLLIE TRAIL 20, Balmoral, Royal Deeside, April 5 

Overall: 1 A Odentz (A’deen) 70:50; 2 E MacNamara (A’deen) 73:04; 3 Joseph Wright 75:30

M40: K Greig (Alf Bull) 77:33

M50: B Bonnyman (W’lands CC) 71:56

Women: 1 D Greig (Alf Bull) 86:52; 2 Sophia Bird 90:51; 3 A Calder (Stir U) 92:55

W40: Dee Watters 34:16

W60: Carolyn Milne 1:48:33

Fell

MANX MOUNTIAN MARATHON, Ramsey, April 4

Overall (50km/2500m): 1 T Felton-Smith (Manx F) 4:58:09; 2 O Smith (Manx F, M40) 5:04:42; 3 Dan Richmond 5:07:42; 4 C Lambert (Sett) 5:09:52; 5 Liam Parker 5:32:20; 6 Jacob Willems 5:36:45

M50: R Gerrard (Manx F) 7:01:21

M60: P Jackson (Manx F) 7:58:50

Women: 1 K Tastagh (Dark Pk FR) 6:39:08; 2 A Mandal (Dark Pk) 6:57:46; 3 R Burgess (St Brigi, W50) 7:14:41; 4 K Cubbon (Manx F) 7:21:01

W60: J Rogers (Ches TC) 8:30:49

MANX MOUNTAIN HALF-MARATHON, Ramsey, April 4

Overall (21.5km/1200m): 1 H Kneen (Dark Pk) 1:54:38; 2 N Colburn (Manx F) 1:57:10; 3 P Knox (Manx F) 2:00:27; 4 N Draper (Timber) 2:07:58; 5 N Arthur (Manx F, W) 2:08:47; 6 A O’Donnghaile (Camb Grey) 2:10:45

M50: T Dunne (Manx F) 2:15:12

M60: J Looker (Manx TC) 2:42:20

Women: 1 Arthur 2:08:47; 2 J Lee (Eryri, W50) 2:21:28; 3 Ellen Robinson 2:35:48; 4 Sian Coleman 2:37:06

W60: N Childs (Mynydd D) 3:28:10

RIVINGTON PIKE, Horwich, April 4

Overall (5.2km/213m): 1 F Grant (Dark Pk) 17:12; 2 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M40) 17:50; 3 M Jones (Dark Pk) 17:51; 4 L Foley (Horw) 17:55; 5 T Lamont (Helm, H) 17:56; 6 J Hutchinson (Traff, U20) 18:08

M50: R Hope (Horw) 19:16

M55: J Goudge (Horw) 21:12

M60: A Bramham (Horw) 23:26

M65: G Dawson (Bowl) 23:26

M70: M Hudson (Liv PS) 30:34

M75: K Taylor (Ross) 32:37

Women: 1 E Moran (Bing) 21:30; 2 K Walshaw (Holm, W40) 21:36; 3 S Whittaker (Bury) 21:46; 4 Helen Smith (W40) 21:59

W50: G Keane (Sadd) 25:31

W55: S Kelly (Horw) 27:07

W60: C Tregaskis (Ross) 28:32

W65: J Rashleigh (Horw) 28:56

U20: L Dent (Bury) 25:05

PETE HARTLEY MEMORIAL LIVER HILL RACE, Rawtenstall, March 31

Overall (7km/260m): 1 R Jebb (Ross) 35:58; 2 J Ormrod (Ross) 36:12; 3 J Goudge (Horw, M50) 37:07; 4 P Sagar-Moss (B’burn, U18) 37:12; 5 J Turner (Darw D) 37:21; 6 C Parkinson (Ross) 37:48

M60: C Reade (Bowl) 45:03

M70: D Kelly (Ross) 45:51

TEAM: 1 Ross 9; 2 Ross B 46; 3 Clay 60

Women: 1 E Richardson (Glouc) 41:27; 2 J McGregor-Stead (Tod, W40) 43:58; 3 J Badger (P’wich) 44:26; 4 H Berry (P’wich) 47:03

W60: C Tregaskis (Ross) 50:24

TEAM: 1 Ross 23; 2 Ross B 39

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, March 30

Overall (4.25M/550ft): 1 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 27:22; 2 Izaak Parsons 27:46; 3 Harry Kneen 27:59; 4 M Cottam (Stadium) 28:36; 5 Hugo Beattie 28:37; 6 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 29:03

M50: A Frost (Dark Pk) 31:20

M60: P Shaw (P’stone FPR) 34:17

M70: C Davies (Sadd0 35:58

Women: 1 E Frost (Dark Pk FR) 30:55; 2 I Land (Wake TC) 34:07; 3 Amy Lagnado 34:18; 4 H Shaw (P’stone FPR) 34:30

W50: G Harding (Ack) 37:01

W60: Lesley Pickersgill 46:40

Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link