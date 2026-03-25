All the news from the Flutter International Hospice Half Marathon, Isle of Man

Spring sunshine and a sea breeze welcomed around 500 runners to the start line of the Flutter International Hospice Half Marathon on the Isle of Man.

Known for the high-speed action of the famous TT races and roads with no speed limits, a rolling course was challenging but resulted in some impressive results for local athletes and overseas visitors alike.

Corbyn Schade recorded his first victory in this event after placing fifth last year. Recording a personal best of 1:12:46, his effort is an IOM under-20 men’s half-marathon record, beating the previous record that had been held by Paul Clarke since 1981.

Schade of the Western AC club made his debut for the Isle of Man at last year’s Island Games in Orkney in the 5000 metres.

Mark Burman (Manx Fell Runners), an M40 athlete, but still improving, also set a PB in second place with 1:13:27.

Lewis Crowe, a relatively new figure on the local athletics scene, completed the podium again with a personal best in 1:14:24.

Christa Cain (Isle of Man Veterans) only started running seriously four years ago and broke the long-standing IOM women’s marathon record last year with 2:35:31 in Chicago (since narrowly beaten by Sarah Astin). Cain was a clear winner in the women’s race with 1:16:35.

Kirsty Barber, the Island cross-country champion for the last two years, took second place in 1:25:06.

Joanne Schade was third in 1:27:23 and smashed her own IOM V55 record by around four minutes on Sunday. She now holds every IOM record on the road in the women’s 55 category.

Full results here

Isle of Man Steam Packet UltraMann 50

If a visit to the island interests you, why not combine a trip with a new 50-Mile Ultra Running Challenge in June this year.

In Aid of Hospice Isle of Man and sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, the event takes place on Saturday June 26.

Expanding the Isle of Man’s running calendar in 2026 with the exciting new 50-mile Ultra Running event, this challenging new endurance race will see solo runners take on a stunning 50-mile off-road route, showcasing some of the Island’s most breathtaking landscapes.

The course will include sections of the Heritage Trail and the Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath, offering participants an unforgettable mix of inland trails, rugged coastline, and sweeping sea views.

The 50-mile ultra will run alongside the established Race the Sun, the iconic 10-leg relay event where teams of up to 10 runners complete a full 90-mile lap of the Island between sunrise and sunset.

The addition of the ultra distance provides an exciting new challenge for individual athletes looking to test their endurance while supporting a vital local cause.

Both events will take place on the new date of June 26, with the finish line for both events on North Quay in Douglas, marking a fresh chapter for Race the Sun and this brand-new Ultra challenge. With support from Douglas City Council and Heron & Brearley Ltd, the Quay will be closed to vehicles, allowing for the creation of a festival atmosphere with food, drink and music to greet the finishers and their supporters.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new event to the Island’s sporting community,” said Paula Hatton, the CEO of Hospice Isle of Man. “It offers runners the opportunity to push their limits, experience the beauty of our island, and raise funds for a cause that touches so many lives.”

“The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is proud to continue its support for local events,” added Brian Thompson, Managing Director at The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

“This new 50-mile Ultra showcases both the spirit of adventure and the sense of community that make the Isle of Man so special.”

Full event details, are on the Hospice Isle of Man here.