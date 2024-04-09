With spring marathon season underway the release of some exciting new competition models gets into full flow

Nike – Alphafly 3 – £284.99

Nike.com

The shoe of choice for Eliuld Kipchoge and the late Kelvin Kiptum in claiming the marathon world record from the former, the Alphafly returns and remains the pinnacle of Nike’s road racing collection.

Now the lightest of the three versions, the updated model offers a more stable ride thanks to a broader carbon plate in the midfoot section of the shoe. The ZoomX foam remains as does the twin air units in the forefoot and together these create that familiar soft and ultra ‘springy’ feel.

The propulsive ride and level of ‘energy return’ are undoubtedly noticeable and after a few miles of running the shoe seems to settle into an incredibly fast and energetic feel that delivers mile after mile.

The biggest issue you’ll have with the Alphafly 3 is whether to choose this or its stablemate the Vaporfly 3 as both deliver similar levels of performance that shoe see them keep their place on marathon podiums worldwide.

Puma – Fast-R Nitro Elite 2 – £230.00

Uk.puma.com

With the brand’s Nitro Elite foam midsole now forming both the heel and forefoot, the new Nitro Elite 2 makes a big step forward in terms of performance. The ride feels vastly improved as does the comfort level over long distances.

The PWRPLATE technology creates a very stable and aggressive feel to the shoe which is most noticeable at race speed, toe-off being propulsive and powerful.

The Nitro Elite remains one of the most innovative-looking shoes on the market thanks to the two-piece midsole and with the new model featuring an extended carbon plate running beyond the toe of the shoe, the appearance is further highlighted.

The Nitro is a fast and very aggressive feeling shoe that certainly provides a high level of ‘propulsion’ and is best suited to your top-end pace for maximum returns.

Saucony – Endorphin Speed 4 – £180.00

Saucony.com

The fourth-generation version of the popular Endorphin Speed retains the key features that make it one of the most versatile racer/trainers on the market.

The lightweight and ultra-responsive PWRRUN PB midsole foam runs the full length of the shoe and sandwiches a winged, nylon-plate that provides a highly propulsive feel to the shoe.

The plate is a winged design and it’s this feature that adds some lateral stability to the shoe and gives it the ability for more regular use than simply race day.

A slightly broader overall ‘footprint’ also adds to the more stable ride and helps make the most of the plate at toe-off for an energised feel.

There’s more outsole rubber coverage than a pure racing model so durability is better and the lightweight, engineered mesh fit hugs the foot neatly for a ‘barely there’ fit sensation.

For racing and more regular midweek speed sessions and tempo running, the Speed 4 is a great all-around fast-moving option.

Mizuno – Wave Rebellion Flash 2 – £175.00

Emea.mizuno.com

The previous version of the Rebellion Flash was a versatile racer trainer that featured a wave plate that created a highly responsive and propulsive feel in a shoe that could be used for faster-paced daily training.

This, the updated version of the shoe takes things up a level and gives us a shoe much more closely related to the premium, Rebellion Pro model. Now we get a full-length plate and a midsole more closely resembling that of the Pro. Okay, so it’s not quite as aggressive as the Pro, but that’s a good thing in that it’s much more useable on a daily basis.

Such is the fun ride the shoe provides that you’ll want to wear it daily too.

Twin layers of ENERZY LITE and LITE+ foam provide both the cushioning and responsive feel as well as creating a relatively stable platform in this type of higher-performance model.

Mizuno does say it’s aimed at faster-paced running and we’d tend to agree with them, but it’s no less versatile because of that and should suit racing as well as tempo and interval training on the roads.

Brooks – Hyperion Elite 4 – £220.00

Brooksrunning.com

Brooks would be the first to admit that their early generation carbon-plated shoes were a little firm for many runners. Here, we see a lighter, softer and bouncier shoe with all-round improvements making it a more capable contender.

The DNA Flash V2 midsole is a Nitrogen-injected foam like that found on their high-end daily trainers as well as some competitor shoes. It’s softer with an instantly ‘springier’ feel than the preceding version and combined with a new SpeedVault Race+ plate has a more noticeable level of ‘energy-return’.

Although the Elite 4 is softer, it’s not as soft as many competitors and will still suit faster runners or those who prefer a more ‘planted’ or controlled feel. The shoe was stable and gave me a very positive ride; it felt like it was in control and I was allowed to simply focus on picking up the pace.

The upper is a very open mesh construction, so highly breathable yet still manages to provide a neat and supportive fit.

The Hyperion is undoubtedly a fast shoe, but at the same time, it’s stable and durable, with the Nitrogen-injected foam capable of many miles of running.

Salomon – S/Lab Spectur – £210.00

Salomon.com

Salomon’s research and development team looked at the existing carbon-plated competition shoe market and felt that most were designed around sub-3-hour runners. With that in mind, they created the Spectur, a carbon racing shoe with a plate designed more specifically for ‘everyday’ runners.

The shoe aims to provide the fast feel and propulsive nature of an elite-type shoe, along with the stability required at any speed.

The result is a lightweight shoe that offers the best of both worlds. Having covered around 60 miles in the shoes I’d be more than happy to race in them, yet at the same time it’s proved to be a very versatile shoe that’s equally at home on steady-paced runs.

The Energy Blade carbon plate scoops up around both the lateral and medial sides of the shoe and helps make it very stable, especially given the lightweight and softer more responsive nature of the foam.

The upper has a little more padding than many ‘pure-racers’ but it does add to the everyday comfort of the shoe, making this a model you’ll be reaching for on a regular basis.

HOKA – Mach 6 – £140.00

Hoka.com

The Mach has always been HOKA’s everyday option for faster-paced running. This update sees it become the lightest and most responsive yet thanks to the use of a new supercritical EVA foam midsole. The supercritical element is a manufacturing process that creates a softer, lighter and springier foam that’s perfect for faster shoes and is used now by many manufacturers.

The result is a shoe daily trainer that’s suitable for anything from easy runs to faster tempo sessions and even racing.

The upper uses an engineered Jacquard mesh and has a premium fit and feel to it, with a flared Achilles tab that welcomes the foot and at the same time reduces any possible irritation.

For those seeking high performance without a higher price tag, the Mach 6 provides a serious option.

